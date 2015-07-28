Food Safety
1st Edition
Emerging Issues, Technologies and Systems
Description
Food Safety: Emerging Issues, Technologies and Systems offers a systems approach to learning how to understand and address some of the major complex issues that have emerged in the food industry. The book is broad in coverage and provides a foundation for a practical understanding in food safety initiatives and safety rules, how to deal with whole-chain traceability issues, handling complex computer systems and data, foodborne pathogen detection, production and processing compliance issues, safety education, and more. Recent scientific industry developments are written by experts in the field and explained in a manner to improve awareness, education and communication of these issues.
Key Features
- Examines effective control measures and molecular techniques for understanding specific pathogens
- Presents GFSI implementation concepts and issues to aid in implementation
- Demonstrates how operation processes can achieve a specific level of microbial reduction in food
- Offers tools for validating microbial data collected during processing to reduce or eliminate microorganisms in foods
Readership
A&G and Industry markets; industry professionals in food microbiology, food science meat science food safety and food production; government officials (USDA, FDA, etc.); grad students in agriculture and food science; corporate managers in food companies
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Section 1: Developments in Food Safety Tracking and Traceability
- Chapter 1: Global Food Safety Initiative: Implementation and Perspectives
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 How Does a Food Manufacturer Begin the Process of Becoming GFSI Certified?
- 3 GFSI Today
- 4 Is GFSI Creating a Safer Food Supply?
- 5 Does GFSI Reduce the Number of Audits a Food Manufacturer Must Undergo?
- 6 What Are the Thresholds That GFSI Must Overcome to Achieve Even More Widespread Acceptance?
- 7 How Is GFSI Evolving?
- Chapter 2: Computer Systems for Whole-Chain Traceability in Beef Production Systems
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Benefits and Costs of Traceability in the Beef Industry
- 3 Advancement of a WCTS
- 4 Summary
- Chapter 3: Tracking Pathogens in the Environment: Applications to Fresh Produce Production
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 MST Methods Overview
- 3 Tracking Foodborne Pathogens: What and Where to Target?
- 4 MST Applications in Fresh Produce Production
- 5 Limitations and Challenges of MST
- 6 Conclusions and Future Directions: Where Do We Go from Here?
- Chapter 4: Application of Molecular Methods for Traceability of Foodborne Pathogens in Food Safety Systems
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Complexity of Food Production Systems
- 3 Foodborne Pathogens and the Potential Role of Traceability
- 4 Discovery of DNA and Development of Genetic Foundational Principles
- 5 Genomics and the Evolution of Molecular Biology
- 6 Emergence of Sequencing as a Practical Tool for Molecular Applications
- 7 Profiling Foodborne Pathogens Using Gel Electrophoresis
- 8 Profiling Foodborne Pathogens Using DNA Sequence-Based Profiling
- 9 DNA Microarrays
- 10 Genomics and Next Generation Sequencing Technologies
- 11 Conclusions and Future Directions
- Chapter 5: A Descriptive Tool for Tracing Microbiological Contaminations
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Descriptive Biotracing Tool
- 3 Examples of Biotracing Models
- 4 Conclusions and Discussion
- Chapter 6: Salmonella and the Potential Role for Methods to Develop Microbial Process Indicators on Chicken Carcasses
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Commercial Poultry Processing
- 3 Poultry Processing and Sources of Microbial Contamination
- 4 Food Safety Regulations for Poultry Processing: Past and Current
- 5 Foodborne Pathogen Analyses: Cultural Methods
- 6 Nucleic Acid-Based Approaches
- 7 Indicator Microbial Analyses
- 8 Terminal Restriction Fragment Length Polymorphism
- 9 Denaturing High Performance Liquid Chromatography
- 10 NGS for Metagenomics
- 11 The Potential for Application of Indicator Organism Profiles
- 12 The Potential for Application of QRA
- 13 Conclusions and Future Directions
- Section 2: New Strategies For Studying Foodborne Pathogen Ecology
- Chapter 7: Salmonella Control in Food Production: Current Issues and Perspectives in the United States
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Salmonella and Foodborne Salmonellosis
- 3 Salmonella Serovars and Poultry
- 4 Factors that Impact Salmonella Persistence in Poultry Production
- 5 Clinical Antimicrobial Agents
- 6 Organic Foods and the Demand for Alternative Antimicrobials
- 7 Alternative Antimicrobials: General Aspects
- 8 Natural Antimicrobials from Plant Sources
- 9 Multiple Hurdle Approaches for Alternative Antimicrobials
- 10 Conclusions and Future Prospects
- Chapter 8: Listeria and -Omics Approaches for Understanding its Biology
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Transcriptomics Approaches for Studying Listeria
- 3 Proteomics Approaches for Studying Listeria
- 4 Metabolomics Approaches for Studying Listeria
- 5 Future Directions for Listeria-Omics
- Chapter 9: Current Issues in Foodborne Illness Caused by Staphylococcus aureus
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Staphylococcus aureus
- 3 Emergence of LA-MRSA
- 4 S. aureus and Foods
- 5 Coagulase-Negative Staphylococci
- 6 Staphylococcal Food Poisoning
- 7 Staphylococcal Enterotoxins
- 8 Future Potential Ramifications
- Chapter 10: Shiga Toxin-Producing E. coli and Ruminant Diets: A Match Made in Heaven?
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 STEC, EHEC, VTEC, and Non-O157:H7 E. coli
- 3 Ecology of the Ruminant Reservoir and STEC
- 4 Management Strategies
- 5 Feedstuffs
- 6 Supplements
- 7 Conclusions
- Chapter 11: Current Perspectives on Campylobacter
- Abstract
- 1 Emergence of Campylobacter as a Foodborne Pathogen
- 2 Species and Strain Variation
- 3 Genome
- 4 Mechanisms of Virulence
- 5 Poultry Production
- 6 Antibiotic Resistance
- 7 Coccidostat Usage and Arsenic Resistance
- 8 Campylobacter in Poultry
- 9 Epidemiology
- 10 Typing Methods
- 11 Conclusions
- Chapter 12: Arcobacter Species: An Emerged or Emerging Pathogen?
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Isolation
- 3 Identification
- 4 Occurrence in Animals and Food
- 5 Occurrence in Water
- 6 Control
- 7 Arcobacter and Human Infections
- 8 Conclusion
- Chapter 13: New Insights into the Emergent Bacterial Pathogen Cronobacter
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Background
- 2 Cronobacter Taxonomy and Identification
- 3 Cronobacter Detection Schemes
- 4 Cronobacter Typing Methods
- 5 Sources of Cronobacter spp.
- 6 Physiology and Growth
- 7 Cronobacter Infections
- 8 Virulence Mechanisms
- 9 Control Measures
- Chapter 14: New and Emerging Bacterial Food Pathogens
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Acinetobactor sp.
- 3 Aeromonas sp.
- 4 Clostridium difficile
- 5 Conclusion
- Section 3: New Developments in Food Safety Education—Food Systems and Training
- Chapter 15: Food Safety at Farmers’ Markets: Fact or Fiction?
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Food Safety at Farmers’ Markets
- 3 Cottage Foods
- 4 Farmers’ Market Microbial Research
- 5 Farmers’ Market Food Safety Outreach and Education
- 6 Recommendations
- 7 Conclusions
- Chapter 16: Novel Approaches for Retail Food Safety Education
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Food Safety Certification
- 3 The Leading Risk Factors in Foodborne Illness Outbreaks
- 4 Theories of Adult Learning
- 5 Curent Food Safety Training and Education
- 6 Active Managerial Control and the Person in Charge
- 7 Behavior-Based Training
- 8 Summary
- Chapter 17: Approaches to Food Safety Education Among Critical Groups
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Food Safety Education Programs Taught to English and Non-English Adult Learners
- 3 Adult Learners
- 4 Preemployment Food Safety Training Programs
- 5 Food Safety Training Programs Influence Behaviors
- 6 Social Media Audiences
- 7 Volunteers
- 8 Importance of K-12 Food Safety Education
- 9 Obstacles Associated with Including Food Safety Education in the Classroom
- 10 Operation Food Safety
- 11 Conclusions
- 12 Other Resources
- Chapter 18: The Role of Training Strategies in Food Safety Performance: Knowledge, Behavior, and Management
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Food Handler Behavior, Feelings, and Perceptions
- 3 Theories and Models of Behavioral Change
- 4 Diagnostic Strategies
- 5 Training Strategies
- 6 Virtual Environments
- 7 Consumers
- 8 Final Considerations
- Chapter 19: Anaerobic Microbiology Laboratory Training and Writing Comprehension for Food Safety Education
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Historical and Current Status of Microbiology Training in the United States
- 3 Traditional Microbiology Training: A Role for Food Microbiology?
- 4 Food Microbial Fermentations and the Role of Anaerobic Microbiology
- 5 Rumen Microbiology and Emergence of Strict Anaerobic Methodology
- 6 Developing Anaerobic Microbiology Training to Meet Current Needs
- 7 Teaching Anaerobic Microbiology: General Approaches and Philosophy
- 8 Teaching Writing Comprehension to Undergraduate Students
- 9 Teaching Writing Comprehension to Graduate Students
- 10 Teaching Anaerobic Microbiology: Student Experiential Approaches
- 11 Teaching Laboratory Microbiology: Integrated Group Approaches
- 12 Conclusions and Future Directions
- Chapter 20: Systems-Thinking and Beef Cattle Production Medicine: Issues of Health and Production Efficiency
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Disease Syndromes With “Systems” Causes Must Be Solved at the System Level
- 3 Using System Tools to Improve Decision Algorithms
- 4 Summary
- Chapter 21: Food Safety Training and Teaching in the United Kingdom and Europe
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Principles of Safety and Hygiene Training
- 3 Teaching Styles in Higher Education Across Europe
- 4 Examples of Food Safety Case Study Materials Used in BSc and MSc Courses in Food Studies
- 5 Food Safety Training for Industry
- 6 Food Safety Training and Education Elsewhere
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 28th July 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128004043
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128002452
About the Author
Steven Ricke
Dr. Ricke received his B.S. degree in Animal Science (1979) an M.S. degree in Ruminant Nutrition (1982) from the Univ. of Illinois and his Ph.D. degree (1989) from the Univ. of Wisconsin with a co-major in Animal Science and Bacteriology. From 1989 to 1992 Dr. Ricke was a USDA-ARS postdoctorate in the Microbiology Department at North Carolina State Univ. He was at Texas A&M Univ. for 13 years and was a professor in the Poultry Science Dept. with joint appointments on the Food Science and Technology, Molecular and Environmental Plant Sciences, and Nutrition Faculties and the Veterinary Pathobiology Dept. He has been honored in 2002 as a Texas Agricultural Experiment Station Faculty Fellow. In 2005, he became the first holder of the new Wray Endowed Chair in Food Safety and Director of the Center for Food Safety at the University of Arkansas. He is also a faculty member of the Dept. of Food Science and the Cellular and Molecular Graduate program.
Affiliations and Expertise
Food Science Department, Division of Agriculture, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR, USA
Janet Donaldson
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, Mississippi State University, MS, USA
Carol Phillips
Affiliations and Expertise
Carol A Phillips, Professor of Microbiology, University of Northampton, UK
Reviews
"...attractively produced and authoritative…useful to those starting careers in food science as they are to established specialists. An excellent book." --Food Science & Technology