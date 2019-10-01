Food Safety and Quality Systems in Developing Countries
1st Edition
Volume III: Technical and Market Considerations
Description
Food Safety and Quality Systems in Developing Countries: Volume III: Technical and Market Considerations is a practical resource for companies seeking to supply food products from developing countries to developed country markets or to transnational business located in developing countries. It explores practical approaches to complying with food safety and quality systems requirements, backed by the science-based approaches used in the major markets applied in a developing country context. It explores the topic from the perspective of agribusiness value chains and includes deconstructions of regulatory and market channel-specific technical requirements in North America, Europe, and other major markets. Volume III builds on the platforms laid by the previous two volumes, providing guidance from industry-leading experts on addressing regulatory and market-specific microbiological, chemical, packaging and labelling, supply chain, and systems-related food safety and quality compliance requirements.
This book addresses technical and market-determined standards that value chain participants in developing countries face supplying developed country markets or transnational firms, including hotels, major multiples, and quick serve restaurant brands.
Key Features
- Provides detailed, scientific, and technical information to assist food safety and marketing professionals operating in the global market
- Helps farmers, processors, exporters, food scientists and technologists, regulators, students, and other stakeholders in the global food industry understand and apply tailored technical and scientific information to their food industry sector
- Uses specific real-world examples of systems implementation, supported by case studies and the required scientific and marketing inputs in a range of product categories including fruits and vegetables, sauces and spices, beverages, produce staples, dairy products, seafood, and others
Readership
Food safety practitioners and regulators around the world including trade practitioners, international trade lawyers, and buyers interested in imports from developing countries; consultants, researchers, and students interested in food export trading house businesses
Table of Contents
1. Technical Considerations for the Implementation of Food Safety and Quality Systems in Developing Countries
André Gordon, Brian Bedard, Akhila Vassan and Debra DeVlieger
2. Addressing Trade and Market Access Issues based on Food Safety Strategies
André Gordon, Frank Schreurs and Brian Bedard
3. Food Safety and Quality Systems Implementation along Value Chains
Dianne Gordon and André Gordon
4. Supplier Quality Assurance Systems: Important Market Considerations
Helen Kennedy, Rick Ong-a-Kwie, Carolina Mueses and André Gordon
5. Microbiological Considerations in Food Safety and Quality Systems Implementation
Aubrey F. Mendonca, Lawrence Goodridge and André Gordon
6. The Role and Importance of Packaging and Labelling in Assuring Food Safety, Quality and Compliance of Export Products
Melvin Pascal, Rochelle Williams and André Gordon
7. Food Safety and Quality Systems Implementation in Product Development
André Gordon
8. Implementing GMP, GAP, HACCP and Traceability Systems
André Gordon, Helen Kennedy and Rick Ong-a-Kwie
9. Food Safety and Quality Considerations for Cassava, a Major Staple Containing a Natural Toxicant
Jose Candace Jackson and André Gordon
10. Case Study: Caribbean Sauce Exporters – Building Compliant and Robust FSQS Systems
André Gordon
11. Case Study: Spices (Nutmeg and Mace, Cinnamon, Cloves, Others)
André Gordon
12. Case Study: Coconut Products and Coconut Water
André Gordon
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128142721
About the Editor
André Gordon
Dr. André Gordon is the Managing Director of Technological Solutions Limited, a Caribbean-based food science and technology service provider. He is widely recognized as a leading expert in food safety and quality systems training, auditing, and implementation, and has consulted widely for clients including the Centre for Development of Enterprise, COLEACP, the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization, and the Inter-American Development Bank, among others. Dr. Gordon possesses over 30 years of experience in the provision of solution-oriented technical assistance to the agribusiness sector in the Caribbean, North and Central America, Western and Southern Africa, the United Kingdom, and the European Union. He is an International HACCP Alliance, 21 CFR 117 (PC Rules) and Better Process Control School Lead Trainer and a recognized Processing Authority.
Affiliations and Expertise
Managing Director, Technological Solutions Limited, Jamaica