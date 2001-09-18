Food Product Development
1st Edition
Maximising Success
Table of Contents
Part 1 Introduction: Keys to new product success and failure. Part 2 Key requirements for successful product development: Developing an innovation strategy; The product development process; The knowledge base for product development; The consumer in product development. Part 3 Managing and improving product development: Managing the product development; Case studies: Product development in the food system; Improving the product development process.
Description
Product development is the lifeblood of the food industry, from refining an established product range to developing completely new products. It is, however, a process fraught with risk that often ends in failure. So what then are the keys to making the process a success? Drawing on a wealth of experience gathered over 40 years, Food product development provides the answers.
The first half of the book examines the four core elements of product development:-
the business strategy directing product development; the various steps in the product development process; the knowledge required to fuel the process; the need for keeping the product development focused on the consumers needs and aspirations.
The second part of the book looks at managing the product development process in practice with four case studies of successful product launches. It also discusses how to evaluate and improve the process to make future product innovation more successful.
Filled with examples and practical suggestions, and written by a distinguished team with unrivalled academic and industry expertise, Food product development is a essential guide for R&D and product development staff, and all managers concerned with this key issue throughout the food industry.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive coverage of the complete product development process
- Includes a range of international case studies from various sectors of the food industry
- Written by a distinguished international panel of experts
Readership
R&D and product development staff and all managers concerned with this key issue throughout the food industry
Details
392
- 392
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2001
- Published:
- 18th September 2001
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
9781855736399
- 9781855736399
9781855734685
- 9781855734685
9781845697228
- 9781845697228
Reviews
It is itself, a blueprint of the way product development works.
…is well supported by references and, indeed, the technique of taking the real key issues from such a wide spectrum of authors has given us the best of food product development.
… written in a style that could be used by both senior technology students, and managing directors of companies that may decide they need to understand what food product development really means!
…emphasises how important it is for senior management to set up a strategy for product development applicable to their area of business, and, most importantly, gain an understanding of their consumers needs. This theme runs throughout the entire publication and sets it apart from most other publications in this field.
…in-depth analysis of how to apply and manage modern product development systems.
…essential reading for any research organisation or any business that aspires to do the best it can in developing new food products., Food New Zealand
An excellent book. 380 pages in eight chapters, with an excellent index. All three authors have spent their careers in the food industry hands-on roles., Food and Beverage Reporter
The authors have based the contents of this book on their many years of experience in practicing product development (PD) in the food and pharmaceutical industries., Food Technology
About the Authors
M Earle Author
R Earle Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Massey University, New Zealand
A Anderson Author
Allan M. Anderson is Chief Executive of the New Zealand Dairy Research Institute, the central R & D organisation for the New Zealand dairy industry, and has extensive experience of managing successful product development projects.
Affiliations and Expertise
New Zealand Dairy Research Institute, New Zealand