Food Processing for Increased Quality and Consumption, Volume 18
1st Edition
- Food Processing for Increasing Consumption: the case of Legumes
Geetanjali Kaushik, Poonam Singhal, and Shivani Chaturvedi
2. Emerging food processing technologies: an overview
Gargi Ghoshal
3. Approach of food technologies for preservation and enrichment of bioactive compounds, improving the organoleptic properties
Guillermo Petzold, Jorge Moreno, María Pía Gianelli, Fabiola Cerda, Karla Mella, Pamela Zúñiga, and Patricio Orellana
4. Cutting Automation in Food Processing
Debao Zhou, Gary McMurray, Wayne Daley, Jing Bai, Shufang Wang
5. The perception of consumers vis-à-vis tracked fish measured via electronic instrument
Erika da Silva Maciel, Juliana Antunes Galvão, Luciana Kimie Savay-da-Silva, Hellen Almeida Kato, Fernando Rodrigues Peixoto Quaresma, Jaqueline Girnos Sonati, Marilia Oetterer
6. High pressure technologies in dairy processing: quality maintenance and increase in consumption
Bruno Ricardo de Castro Leite Júnior, Miguel Meirelles de Oliveira, Marcelo Cristianini
7. Advances in non-thermal processing technologies for enhanced microbiological safety and quality of fresh fruit and juice products
Hafiz Muhammad Shahbaz, Jeong Un Kim, Sun-Hyoung Kim, Jiyong Park
8. Agroindustrial co-products as sources of novel functional ingredients
M. Lourdes Perez-Chabela and Annel M. Hernández-Alcántara
9. The contribution of bioactive peptides of whey to quality of food products
Tanja Krunic, Marica Rakin, Maja Bulatovic and Danica Zaric
10. Amino acids – carriers of foods nutritional and biological value
Fanny Ribarova
11. Strategy for the prediction, control and optimizing of the functional properties of food proteins: using statistical and chemometric tools
Sonia Esther Barberis, Héctor Luis Sturniolo, Laura Folguera and Jorge Federico Magallanes
12. Production of low alcohol beverages: Current status and perspectives
Loredana Liguori, Paola Russo, Donatella Albanese, Marisa Di Matteo
13. Dielectric Defrosting of Frozen Foods
Yvan Llave and Noboru Sakai
14. Role for value addition in processing foods of traditional varieties of grains
A. Sathya
15. Role of food product development in increased food consumption and value addition
Mian Kamran Sharif, Asna Zahid and Faiz-ul-Hassan Shah
Food Processing for Increased Quality and Consumption, Volume 18 in the Handbook of Food Bioengineering series, offers an updated perspective on the novel technologies utilized in food processing. This resource highlights their impact on health, industry and food bioengineering, also emphasizing the newest aspects of investigated technologies and specific food products through recently developed processing methods. As processed foods are more frequently consumed, there is increased demand to produce foods that attract people based on individual preferences, such as taste, texture or nutritional value. This book provides advantageous tools that improve food quality, preservation and aesthetics.
- Examines different frying techniques, dielectric defrosting, high pressure processing, and more
- Provides techniques to improve the quality and sensory aspects of foods
- Includes processing techniques for meat, fish, fruit, alcohol, yogurt and whey
- Outlines techniques for fresh, cured and frozen foods
- Presents processing methods to improve the nutritional value of foods
Industry personnel in the food processing area, undergrads and graduate students to post-docs and researchers to teaching staff, mostly in the food science and technology and nutrition areas, and professionals in the food industry sector
- No. of pages:
- 522
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 20th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128114995
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128114476
Alexandru Grumezescu Editor
Dr. Grumezescu is Assistant Professor at the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, in the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, with a second affiliation to the Faculty of Medical Engineering, at the Politehnica University of Bucharest in Romania. He is an experienced and oft-published researcher and editor in the field of nano and biomaterials, and he is the Editor-in-Chief of three journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience, and Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering Bulletin. He also serves as editor or guest editor for several notable journals. Dr. Grumezescu has published 150 peer-reviewed papers, 20 book chapters, 6 co-authored books and 11 edited books.
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania
Alina-Maria Holban Editor
Alina-Maria Holban is a lecturer in Microbiology and Immunology, at the Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest; and associate researcher at the University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. Her primary area of research is the development of bionanomaterials with antimicrobial applications. Dr. Holban has published 75 papers in peer-reviewed journals, 42 conference/symposia proceedings, and has edited more than 21 edited books.
Botany and Microbiology Department, Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest, Romania