Food Preservation Process Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123724861, 9780080919652

Food Preservation Process Design

1st Edition

Authors: Dennis Heldman
eBook ISBN: 9780080919652
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123724861
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th February 2011
Page Count: 368
Table of Contents

  • Preface
  • 1. Introduction
    • 1.1. History of preservation processes
    • 1.2. The quantitative approach
  • 2. Kinetic Models for Food Systems
    • 2.1. Rate equations and rate constants
    • 2.2. First-order model
    • 2.3. Multiple-order models
    • 2.4. Agent intensity models
    • 2.5. Thermal process models
    • 2.6. Uniform parameters
  • 3. Kinetics of Inactivation of Microbial Populations
    • 3.1. Characteristics of microbial survivor curves
    • 3.2. Kinetic parameters for microbial populations
    • 3.3. Applications of kinetic parameters
    • 3.4. Definition of microbial inactivation
    • 3.5. Kinetic parameters for alternative preservation technologies
  • 4. Kinetics of Food Quality Attribute Retention
    • 4.1. Characteristics of quality retention kinetics
    • 4.2. Kinetic parameters for product quality retention
    • 4.3. Applications of kinetic parameters for quality attributes
    • 4.4. Impacts of preservation processes on quality attributes
  • 5. Physical Transport Models
    • 5.1. Physical properties
    • 5.2. Heating and cooling in containers
    • 5.3. Ohmic heating
    • 5.4. Microwave heating
    • 5.5. Ultra-high pressure applications
  • 6. Process Design Models
    • 6.1. The process design parameter
    • 6.2. General approaches to preservation process design
    • 6.3. Process design targets
    • 6.4. Integrated impacts of preservation processes
    • 6.5. Design of a microwave process
    • 6.6. Design of an ohmic heating process
    • 6.7. Design of ultra-high pressure processes
    • 6.8. Design of pulsed-electric-field processes
    • 6.9. Design of combined processes
  • 7. Process Validation and Evaluation
    • 7.1. Process validation for microbial inactivation
    • 7.2. Alternative approaches to validation
    • 7.3. Process validation for alternative process technologies
  • 8. Optimization of Preservation Processes
    • 8.1. The HTST concept
    • 8.2. Applications to nonliquid foods
  • 9. Designing Processes in the Future
    • 9.1. Assembly of kinetic parameters
    • 9.2. Transport models
    • 9.3. Process models
    • 9.4. Opportunities for evolving process technologies
  • Appendix
  • Index

The preservation processes for foods have evolved over several centuries, but recent attention to non-thermal technologies suggests that a new dimension of change has been initiated.

The new dimension to be emphasized is the emerging technologies for preservation of foods and the need for sound base of information to be developed as inputs for systematic process design. The focus of the work is on process design, and emphasizes the need for quantitative information as inputs to process design.

The concepts presented build on the successful history of thermal processing of foods and use many examples from these types of preservation processes. Preservation of foods by refrigeration, freezing, concentration and dehydration are not addressed directly, but many of the concepts to be presented would apply. Significant attention is given to the fate of food quality attributes during the preservation process and the concept of optimizing process parameters to maximize the retention of food quality.

  • Focuses on Kinetic Models for Food Components
  • Reviews Transport Models in Food Systems
  • Asseses Process Design Models

Food science professionals; any organization or meeting that provides contacts with these potential users of the book would be appropriate. There should be a significant audience in the food industry as new and emerging process technologies are evaluated and commercialized. Students in the advanced level; graduate courses in the short term (3-5 years) and undergraduate courses in the longer term.

Dennis Heldman

Dennis Heldman Author

Dennis R. Heldman is the Dale A. Seiberling Endowed Professor of Food Engineering at The Ohio State University. He is also and Adjunct Professor at the University of California-Davis and Professor Emeritus at the University of Missouri. He has been author or co-author of over 150 research projects and several books. He served as President of the Institute of Food Technologists in 2006-07, and was recognized with the Food Engineering Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Association for Engineering and Food in 2011.

