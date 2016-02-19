Food Machinery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855732698, 9781845698317

Food Machinery

1st Edition

For the Production of Cereal Foods, Snack Foods and Confectionery

Authors: L M Cheng
eBook ISBN: 9781845698317
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855732698
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1992
Page Count: 312
Table of Contents

Beating and mixing machines; Chinese snack-making machines; Bread-making machines; Biscuit-making machines; Cookie-making machines; Cake-making machines; Baking ovens; Construction and design of tunnel electric ovens; Candy-making machines; Batch former and rope sizer; Candy-makers; Food machinery design.

Description

This book provides a general technical and mechanical background for the basic processing machinery now used for making snacks, baked goods and confectionery. It covers the basic principles, machine design, function, operation and output.

Readership

Food processors and manufacturers

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845698317
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855732698

Reviews

With the continuing development of large-scale processing, more trained people with adequate understanding of food processing, both technologically and mechanically, are needed to keep up with the rising standards of the consumer market. This book will help gain such an understanding., Lebensmittel Wissenschaft und Technologie

About the Authors

L M Cheng Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Heilongjaing Commercial College, China

