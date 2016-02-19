Food Irradiation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127093703, 9780323153874

Food Irradiation

1st Edition

Authors: Walter Urbain
eBook ISBN: 9780323153874
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th July 1986
Page Count: 368
Description

Food Irradiation focuses on the fundamental aspects and applications of food irradiation. It summarizes efforts to establish the wholesomeness of irradiated foods, and it discusses the nature of ionizing radiation, as well as its interaction with matter, the biological effects it induces in living organisms associated with food such as raw fruits and vegetables, and the application of these effects in treating foods. The book also highlights some aspects of food irradiation that have potential significance in commercial usage, including consumer attitudes, costs, facilities, and safety. Organized into 15 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of ionizing radiation and its biological effects, the basics of radiation chemistry, and radiation chemistry of foods and food components. It then discusses the general effects of ionizing radiation on foods; irradiation of foods, such as meats and poultry, marine and freshwater animal foods, beverages, and dairy products; government regulation of irradiated foods; and consumer acceptance of irradiated foods. This book is a valuable source of information for food technologists, nutritionists, and suppliers of irradiation facilities and equipment.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Ionizing Radiation

I. Radiation: Definition and Types

II. Ionization and Excitation

III. Radiations for Treating Foods

IV. Interaction of Ionizing Radiation with Matter

Sources of Additional Information

2. Radiation Chemistry Basics

I. Introduction

II. Primary Chemical Effects

III. Secondary Chemical Effects

IV. G Value

V. Aqueous Systems

VI. Role of Irradiation Parameters

VII. Postirradiation Effects

VIII. Times for Various Postirradiation Events

Sources of Additional Information

3. Radiation Chemistry of Food Components and of Foods

I. Introduction

II. Radiation Chemistry of Food Components

III. Radiation Chemistry of Foods

Sources of Additional Information

4. Biological Effects of Ionizing Radiation

I. General

II. Effects of Radiation on Organisms That Contaminate Foods

III. Plant Foods

Sources of Additional Information

5. General Effects of Ionizing Radiation on Foods

I. Introduction

II. Control of Microbial Spoilage

III. Inactivation of Pathogenic Non-Spore-Forming Bacteria

IV. Inhibition of Sprouting and Delay of Ripening and Senescence

V. Decontamination

VI. Insect Disinfestation

VII. Quality Improvement

VIII. Dose Categories

Sources of Additional Information

6. Meats and Poultry

I. General

II. Radurization

III. Radicidation

IV. Radappertization

Sources of Additional Information

7. Marine and Freshwater Animal Foods

I. General

II. Radurization

III. Radicidation

IV. Radappertization

V. Disinfestation

Sources of Additional Information

8. Fruits, Vegetables, and Nuts

I. Fruits

II. Vegetables

III. Dried Fruits and Vegetables

IV. Nuts

Sources of Additional Information

9. Cereal Grains, Legumes, Baked Goods, and Dry Food Substances

I. Cereal Grains

II. Legumes

III. Baked Goods

IV. Dry Food Substances

Sources of Additional Information

10. Miscellaneous Foods. Useful Food Modifications

I. Dairy Products

II. Eggs and Egg Products

III. Molasses

IV. Poi

V. Beverage Materials and Beverages

VI. Hospital Diets

VII. Animal Feeds

VIII. Useful Modifications of Foods

Sources of Additional Information

11. Combination Processes

I. Introduction

II. Physical Processes

III. Chemical Processes

Sources of Additional Information

12. Packaging

I. Introduction

II. Rigid Containers

III. Flexible Containers

Sources of Additional Information

13. Wholesomeness of Irradiated Foods

I. Introduction

II. Induced Radioactivity

III. Toxicological Aspects

IV. Nutritive Value

V. Microbiological Safety

VI. General Comment on Wholesomeness

Sources of Additional Information

14. Government Regulation of Irradiated Foods

I. Introduction

II. World Health Organization, Geneva

III. Codex Alimentarius Commission

IV. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

V. Identification of Irradiated Foods

Sources of Additional Information

15. Commercial Aspects

I. Consumer Acceptance of Irradiated Foods

II. Economics of Food Irradiation

III. Irradiation Processing

IV. Personnel Protection

Sources of Additional Information

Appendix A. Literature Sources on Food Irradiation

Appendix B. Symbols Used in This Book

Appendix C. Glossary of Terms Used in Food Irradiation

Index




About the Author

Walter Urbain

