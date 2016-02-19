Food Irradiation
1st Edition
Description
Food Irradiation focuses on the fundamental aspects and applications of food irradiation. It summarizes efforts to establish the wholesomeness of irradiated foods, and it discusses the nature of ionizing radiation, as well as its interaction with matter, the biological effects it induces in living organisms associated with food such as raw fruits and vegetables, and the application of these effects in treating foods. The book also highlights some aspects of food irradiation that have potential significance in commercial usage, including consumer attitudes, costs, facilities, and safety. Organized into 15 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of ionizing radiation and its biological effects, the basics of radiation chemistry, and radiation chemistry of foods and food components. It then discusses the general effects of ionizing radiation on foods; irradiation of foods, such as meats and poultry, marine and freshwater animal foods, beverages, and dairy products; government regulation of irradiated foods; and consumer acceptance of irradiated foods. This book is a valuable source of information for food technologists, nutritionists, and suppliers of irradiation facilities and equipment.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Ionizing Radiation
I. Radiation: Definition and Types
II. Ionization and Excitation
III. Radiations for Treating Foods
IV. Interaction of Ionizing Radiation with Matter
Sources of Additional Information
2. Radiation Chemistry Basics
I. Introduction
II. Primary Chemical Effects
III. Secondary Chemical Effects
IV. G Value
V. Aqueous Systems
VI. Role of Irradiation Parameters
VII. Postirradiation Effects
VIII. Times for Various Postirradiation Events
Sources of Additional Information
3. Radiation Chemistry of Food Components and of Foods
I. Introduction
II. Radiation Chemistry of Food Components
III. Radiation Chemistry of Foods
Sources of Additional Information
4. Biological Effects of Ionizing Radiation
I. General
II. Effects of Radiation on Organisms That Contaminate Foods
III. Plant Foods
Sources of Additional Information
5. General Effects of Ionizing Radiation on Foods
I. Introduction
II. Control of Microbial Spoilage
III. Inactivation of Pathogenic Non-Spore-Forming Bacteria
IV. Inhibition of Sprouting and Delay of Ripening and Senescence
V. Decontamination
VI. Insect Disinfestation
VII. Quality Improvement
VIII. Dose Categories
Sources of Additional Information
6. Meats and Poultry
I. General
II. Radurization
III. Radicidation
IV. Radappertization
Sources of Additional Information
7. Marine and Freshwater Animal Foods
I. General
II. Radurization
III. Radicidation
IV. Radappertization
V. Disinfestation
Sources of Additional Information
8. Fruits, Vegetables, and Nuts
I. Fruits
II. Vegetables
III. Dried Fruits and Vegetables
IV. Nuts
Sources of Additional Information
9. Cereal Grains, Legumes, Baked Goods, and Dry Food Substances
I. Cereal Grains
II. Legumes
III. Baked Goods
IV. Dry Food Substances
Sources of Additional Information
10. Miscellaneous Foods. Useful Food Modifications
I. Dairy Products
II. Eggs and Egg Products
III. Molasses
IV. Poi
V. Beverage Materials and Beverages
VI. Hospital Diets
VII. Animal Feeds
VIII. Useful Modifications of Foods
Sources of Additional Information
11. Combination Processes
I. Introduction
II. Physical Processes
III. Chemical Processes
Sources of Additional Information
12. Packaging
I. Introduction
II. Rigid Containers
III. Flexible Containers
Sources of Additional Information
13. Wholesomeness of Irradiated Foods
I. Introduction
II. Induced Radioactivity
III. Toxicological Aspects
IV. Nutritive Value
V. Microbiological Safety
VI. General Comment on Wholesomeness
Sources of Additional Information
14. Government Regulation of Irradiated Foods
I. Introduction
II. World Health Organization, Geneva
III. Codex Alimentarius Commission
IV. U.S. Food and Drug Administration
V. Identification of Irradiated Foods
Sources of Additional Information
15. Commercial Aspects
I. Consumer Acceptance of Irradiated Foods
II. Economics of Food Irradiation
III. Irradiation Processing
IV. Personnel Protection
Sources of Additional Information
Appendix A. Literature Sources on Food Irradiation
Appendix B. Symbols Used in This Book
Appendix C. Glossary of Terms Used in Food Irradiation
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 16th July 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323153874