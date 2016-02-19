Food Colloids and Polymers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855737822, 9781845698270

Food Colloids and Polymers

1st Edition

Stability and Mechanical Properties

Editors: E. Dickinson P. Walstra
eBook ISBN: 9781845698270
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855737822
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st March 1993
Page Count: 428
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
311.82
265.05
220.00
187.00
175.00
148.75
290.00
246.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
290.00
246.50
175.00
148.75
220.00
187.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This overview describes ideas and techniques for the study of structure and dynamics of direct relevance to food. It pays particular attention to the microstructure and rheology of concentrated systems containing deformable particles, emulsion droplets and gas bubbles, and describes factors affecting the composition, structure and dynamic properties of fluid interfaces, particularly the role of adsorbed polymers and surfactants in controlling stability. In addition, coverage of the application of new physical concepts to systems containing fat crystals and starch particles gives insight into the processing of food colloids.

Readership

Food scientists and technologists

Table of Contents

Aggregation phenomena; Polymer-polymer interactions; Structure, rheology and fracture properties; Interfacial phenomena.

Details

No. of pages:
428
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845698270
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855737822

About the Editor

E. Dickinson

P. Walstra

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Agrotechnology and Food Sciences, Wageningen University, The Netherlands

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.