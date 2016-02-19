Food Colloids and Polymers
1st Edition
Stability and Mechanical Properties
This overview describes ideas and techniques for the study of structure and dynamics of direct relevance to food. It pays particular attention to the microstructure and rheology of concentrated systems containing deformable particles, emulsion droplets and gas bubbles, and describes factors affecting the composition, structure and dynamic properties of fluid interfaces, particularly the role of adsorbed polymers and surfactants in controlling stability. In addition, coverage of the application of new physical concepts to systems containing fat crystals and starch particles gives insight into the processing of food colloids.
Aggregation phenomena; Polymer-polymer interactions; Structure, rheology and fracture properties; Interfacial phenomena.
E. Dickinson
P. Walstra
Department of Agrotechnology and Food Sciences, Wageningen University, The Netherlands