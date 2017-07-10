Food Bioconversion, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Bioconversion of food waste: a promising sustainable approach
2. Selected bioconversions of agricultural residues and by-products to edible mushrooms of high dietetic value
3. Energy and material recovery from fruit and vegetable waste by co-digestion with sludge: Internal environment of digester and methanogenic pathway
4. Incorporation And Bioconversion Of Omega-3 Fatty Acids In Farm raising Of Enriched Fish
5. Biotechnological production of conjugated fatty acids with biological properties
6. The Importance Of Microbial And Enzymatic Bioconversions Of Isoflavones In Bioactive Compounds
7. Food Waste Bioconversion by Genetically Modified Microorganisms: From Bioinformatics to Biotechnology
8. Prebiotic – Probiotic Relationships: The Genetic Fundamentals of Polysaccharides Conversion by LAB and Bifidobacteria
9. Plant By-products and Food Industry Waste: A Source of Nutraceuticals, Biopolymers and Biofuels
10. Recovery of phenolic compounds from olive oil mill waste waters by physicochemical methodologies
11. Extraction Of Pectin From Food Waste And By-Products
12. Bioactivity Profiling Of Peptides From Food Proteins
13. From oil industry by-products to bioactive peptides; Enzymatic processing of oilseed proteins into tailored food ingredients
14. Microbial-Catalyzed Biotransformation of Bioactive Natural Products
15. Wealth Creation Through Waste
Description
Food Bioconversion, Volume Two in the Handbook of Food Bioengineering series is an interdisciplinary resource of fundamental information on waste recovery and biomaterials under certain environmental conditions. The book provides information on how living organisms can be used to transform waste into compounds that can be used in food, and how specialized living cells in plants, animals and water can convert the most polluting agents into useful non-toxic products in a sustainable way. This great reference on the bioconversion of industrial waste is ideal in a time when food resources are limited and entire communities starve.
Key Features
- Presents extraction techniques of biological properties to enhance food’s functionality, i.e. functional foods or nutraceuticals
- Provides detailed information on waste material recovery issues
- Compares different techniques to help advance research and develop new applications
- Includes research solutions of different biological treatments to produce foods with antibiotic properties, i.e. probiotics
- Explores how bioconversion technologies are essential for research outcomes to increase high quality food production
Readership
Researchers, academic staff, students, professional organizations, food industry sector, ecological domain, pharmaceutical companies, engineering and innovative companies, technological sector and medical domain
Details
- No. of pages:
- 550
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 10th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128112069
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128114131
About the Editors
Alexandru Grumezescu Editor
Dr. Grumezescu is Assistant Professor at the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, in the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, with a second affiliation to the Faculty of Medical Engineering, at the Politehnica University of Bucharest in Romania. He is an experienced and oft-published researcher and editor in the field of nano and biomaterials, and he is the Editor-in-Chief of three journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience, and Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering Bulletin. He also serves as editor or guest editor for several notable journals. Dr. Grumezescu has published 150 peer-reviewed papers, 20 book chapters, 6 co-authored books and 11 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania
Alina-Maria Holban Editor
Alina-Maria Holban is a lecturer in Microbiology and Immunology, at the Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest; and associate researcher at the University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. Her primary area of research is the development of bionanomaterials with antimicrobial applications. Dr. Holban has published 75 papers in peer-reviewed journals, 42 conference/symposia proceedings, and has edited more than 21 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Botany and Microbiology Department, Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest, Romania