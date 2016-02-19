Food And Energy Resources
Food and Energy Resources provides an understanding of the influence of energy, land, and water resources on food production. Future supplies of energy resources will have a major impact on the ability of humans to provide themselves with food. A better understanding of these issues will help society make sound choices and enable government leaders to develop and organize the necessary programs for the effective use of energy and food resources.
The book begins with a discussion of the energy flow in the food system. This is followed by chapters that examine alternatives for the use of the external solar energy; the role of energy in world agriculture and food supply; the energy, land, and labor inputs in several major crop systems in northeastern China; and energy and food relationships in developing countries. Subsequent chapters deal with issues such as the use of renewable energy sources and the extent to which agricultural resources are used to produce food or fuel.
This book will provide engineers, economists, agriculturists, geographers, ecologists, nutritionists, sociologists, and natural resource specialists a perspective that will help solve the problem of providing food for people while protecting natural resources.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1 Energy Flow in the Food System
I. Introduction
II. Solar Energy
III. Energy Flow in Hunter-Gatherer Societies
IV. Human-Powered Crop Production
V. Draft Animal-Powered Crop Production
VI. Mechanized Crop Production
VII. Alternatives for Reducing Energy Inputs in Crop Production
VIII. Livestock Production
IX. Alternative Diets
X. Food Processing and Packaging
XI. Food Transport
XII. Preparing Food for Consumption
References
2 Energy Sources and Conversions Relating to Food
I. Introduction
II. Energy Sources
III. Changes over the Earth
IV. Photosynthesis
V. Carbon Dioxide
VI. Hydrocarbon and Carbohydrate Production
VII. Biomass
VIII. Combustion Characteristics
IX. The Methanol Approach
X. National and International Networks
XI. Conversion Efficiency
XII. Entropy and Negentropy
XIII. Secondary Effects
XIV. Summary
References
3 The Role of Energy in World Agriculture and Food Availability
I. Introduction
II. Objectives
III. Procedure
IV. Production Characteristics
V. Food Systems
VI. Energy Relationships: Developed versus Developing Economies
VII. Efficiency of Systems in Agricultural Production
VIII. Commercial Energy
IX. Looking Ahead: Future Energy Demands and Sources
X. Principles Used in Considering Energy and Food Relationships
XI. Summary
References
4 Food for People
I. Securing Food
II. Nutrients and Food
III. Malnutrition
IV. Current World Food Production
V. Population Explosion
VI. Constraints on Agricultural Production
VII. Food Needs of the Future
VIII. Solutions?
References
5 Energy Use in Crop Systems in Northeastern China
I. Introduction
II. Crop Region of Northeastern China
III. Energy Inputs in Crop Systems of Northeastern China
IV. Discussion of Energy Utilization in Cropping Systems in Northeastern China
References
6 Energy and Food Relationships in Developing Countries: A Perspective from the Social Sciences
I. Introduction
II. Farm Family Ecosystem
III. Energy Transformation and Social Differentiation
IV. Development and Change
V. Materials Flow and Energy Transformation in a Farm Family Ecosystem
VI. Farm Family Ecosystems—Three Major Components
VII. The Family as an Ecosystem
VIII. The Human Component
IX. The Plant Component
X. The Animal Component
XI. Components Linked in Farm Family Ecosystem
XII. Types of Farming Systems
XIII. The Recycling Ratio
XIV. Implications of Energy Analysis for Food and Nutrition
XV. Implications of Energy Analysis for Fuel for the Family
XVI. Implications of Energy Analysis for Rural Development Strategies and International Assistance
References
7 Ethics, Economics, Energy, and Food Conversion Systems
I. Philosophic Value Theory, Ethics, and Economics
II. The Meanings of Some Terms
III. Problem-Solving Processes and Decision Making
IV. Contributions of Ethics and Economics to Solutions of Problems Involving Energy Use in Food Conversion Systems
V. Information Needed to Solve Problems Involving the Use of Energy in Food Conversion Systems
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
8 Solar Energy Applications in Agriculture
I. Introduction
II. Active and Passive Solar Energy Systems: Basic Principles and Components
III. Active and Passive Solar Energy Systems: Applications
IV. Management of Organic Matter for Crop Fertilization
References
9 Biomass Energy and Food—Conflicts?
I. The Morality of Food versus Fuel
II. "Cheap Food" Is Surviving the Grain Export Boom
III. Preserving Food Exports to the World's Starving
IV. The Energy Balance versus the Economic Balance in Converting Food to Fuel
V. Relation of Gasoline Price to Corn Price Depends on International Politics and Weather
VI. Gasoline Market Size versus Corn Market Size
VII. Prospects for Exporting Corn By-Products
VIII. Domestic Market for Corn By-Products
IX. Potential Magnitude of Acreage Changes from a Major Gasohol Program
X. Agronomic Impact of Acreage Changes from a Major Gasohol Program
XI. Corn-Soybean Price Impact of a Major Gasohol Program
XII. Inferences about Fertilizer, Pesticides, and Erosion
XIII. Potential and Problems of Energy from Crop Residues and Other Biomass Sources
XIV. Main Job of the Farmer: Crop—Not Crop Residue
XV. Conclusion
References
10 Potentials in Producing Alcohol from Corn Grain and Residue in Relation to Prices, Land Use, and Conservation
I. Introduction
II. Food or Fuel from Agriculture
III. Nature of This Analysis
IV. Programming
V. Scenarios Examined
VI. Other Research
References
Index
