Food Allergy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437719925, 9781455703470

Food Allergy

1st Edition

Expert Consult Basic

Authors: John James A Burks Philippe Eigenmann
eBook ISBN: 9781455703470
eBook ISBN: 9781455739813
eBook ISBN: 9780323247108
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437719925
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th September 2011
Page Count: 368
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Definitive yet concise, Food Allergy, by Drs. John M. James, Wesley Burks, and Philippe Eigenmann, provides expert guidance for efficient diagnosis and effective management of these increasingly prevalent conditions. The consistent, practical format, with a wealth of case studies, clinical pearls and pitfalls, full-color photos and illustrations, diagrams, and more - along with online access at www.expertconsult.com - make this an ideal quick reference tool for both allergy clinicians and primary care physicians.

Key Features

  • Quickly reference essential topics thanks to a templated, focused format that includes a wealth of full-color photos and illustrations, diagrams, case studies, and more.

  • Benefit from the knowledge, experience, and global perspective of leading international authors.

  • Deliver the best outcomes by incorporating clinical pearls from experts in the field into your practice.

  • Stay current with timely topics including our latest understanding of non-IgE-mediated food allergies; cross-reactions; future therapies; natural history and prevention; and a review of unproven diagnostic and therapeutic techniques.

  • Access this reference online at ExpertConsult.com, complete with the full text, entire image bank, and more.

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455703470
eBook ISBN:
9781455739813
eBook ISBN:
9780323247108
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437719925

About the Author

John James

A Burks

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Pediatrics, Physician-in-Chief, North Carolina Children's Hospital, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA

Philippe Eigenmann

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.