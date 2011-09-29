Definitive yet concise, Food Allergy, by Drs. John M. James, Wesley Burks, and Philippe Eigenmann, provides expert guidance for efficient diagnosis and effective management of these increasingly prevalent conditions. The consistent, practical format, with a wealth of case studies, clinical pearls and pitfalls, full-color photos and illustrations, diagrams, and more - along with online access at www.expertconsult.com - make this an ideal quick reference tool for both allergy clinicians and primary care physicians.