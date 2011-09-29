Food Allergy
1st Edition
Expert Consult Basic
Description
Definitive yet concise, Food Allergy, by Drs. John M. James, Wesley Burks, and Philippe Eigenmann, provides expert guidance for efficient diagnosis and effective management of these increasingly prevalent conditions. The consistent, practical format, with a wealth of case studies, clinical pearls and pitfalls, full-color photos and illustrations, diagrams, and more - along with online access at www.expertconsult.com - make this an ideal quick reference tool for both allergy clinicians and primary care physicians.
Key Features
- Quickly reference essential topics thanks to a templated, focused format that includes a wealth of full-color photos and illustrations, diagrams, case studies, and more.
- Benefit from the knowledge, experience, and global perspective of leading international authors.
- Deliver the best outcomes by incorporating clinical pearls from experts in the field into your practice.
- Stay current with timely topics including our latest understanding of non-IgE-mediated food allergies; cross-reactions; future therapies; natural history and prevention; and a review of unproven diagnostic and therapeutic techniques.
- Access this reference online at ExpertConsult.com, complete with the full text, entire image bank, and more.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 29th September 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455703470
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455739813
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323247108
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437719925
About the Author
John James
A Burks
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Pediatrics, Physician-in-Chief, North Carolina Children's Hospital, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA