Focusing of Charged Particles V2
1st Edition
Focusing of Charged Particles, Volume II presents the aspects of particle optics, including the electron, the ion optical domains, and the accelerator field. This book provides a detailed analysis of the principles of the laws of propagation of beams. Comprised of three parts encompassing three chapters, this volume starts with an overview of how a beam of charged particles traverses a region that is at a uniform, constant, electrostatic potential. This book then discusses the principle of charge repulsion effect by which the space charge of the beam modifies the potential in the region that it traverses. Other chapters examine the general design techniques and performances obtainable for electron guns applicable for use in initiating a beam for linear beam tubes that is given in a condensed form. The last chapter deals with the two stable charged particles that can be accelerated, namely, protons and electrons. This book is a valuable resource to physicists, accelerator experts, and experimenters in search of interactions in the detector target.
List of Contributors
Editor’s Preface
Preface
Contents of Volume I
3. Focusing of High-Intensity Beams
3.1 Beams with Space-Charge
3.2 High-Intensity Electron Guns
3.3 Focusing of High-Density Electron Beams
3.4 Production of Ion Beams of High Intensity
4. Prisms
4.1 Electrostatic Prisms
4.2 Deflecting Magnets
4.3 The Magnetic Prism as an Optical System
5. Focusing in Particle Accelerators
5.1 Optics of Electrostatic Accelerator Tubes
5.2 Focusing in Linear Accelerators
5.3 Strong Focusing in Circular Particle Accelerators
5.4 Some Aspects of Trace-Space Computation for High-Energy Charged Particle Beams
Author Index
Subject Index
