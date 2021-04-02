fMRI Neurofeedback
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
fMRI Neurofeedback provides a perspective on how fMRI neurofeedback has evolved, an understanding of state-of-the-art methods to carry out fMRI neurofeedback, the brain plasticity mechanisms that underlie behavioral and neural changes due to fMRI neurofeedback, as well as current neuroscientific and clinical applications, together with a discussion of the ethical considerations. It gives a view of the ongoing research challenges throughout, as well as providing guidance for researchers new to the field on the practical implementation and design of fMRI neurofeedback protocols fMRI Neurofeedback is designed to be accessible - avoiding field-specific jargon- to all scientists and clinicians interested in conducting fMRI neurofeedback research, addressing the variety of different knowledge gaps that readers may have given their varied backgrounds. This book, therefore, will be very suitable for engineers, computer scientists, neuroscientists, psychologists, and physicians working in fMRI neurofeedback.
Key Features
- A reference on fMRI neurofeedback covering history, methods, mechanisms, clinical applications and translational research, as well as ethical consideration
- International expertise of authors – all leading groups are represented, including authors from Europe, Japan and USA
- Coverage of the scientific basis (MR Physics, data analysis), study design, neuroscience mechanisms and clinical applications
- Outlook on to future translational applications
- Consideration of ethical aspects
Readership
Engineers, computer scientists, neuroscientists, psychologists, and physicians working in fMRI neurofeedback. Interested reader
Table of Contents
1. History/Development
2. Methods
3. Mechanisms
4. Basic Science Applications section
5. Learning/Memory
6. Social/affective neuroscience
7. Clinical Applications section
8. Emotion regulation disorders
9. The treatment and study psychiatric disorders
10. Haemodynamic neurofeedback in neurorehabilitation
11. Implicit training as a clinical tool
12. Translation to the clinical and other modalities
13. Ethical considerations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 325
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 2nd April 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128224212
About the Editor
Michelle Hampson
After completing an undergraduate degree in Computing Science at the University of Alberta, Dr. Hampson did her graduate work in Boston University's Department of Cognitive and Neural Systems, a department focused on computational neural network models of brain systems. She came to Yale as a postdoc to pursue her interests in human functional neuroimaging. During her postdoc, Dr. Hampson conducted some of the earliest studies of resting-state functional connectivity, validating the technique and relating resting-state functional connectivity measures to behavioral variables. More recently, she has begun using real-time fMRI neurofeedback to train people to control their brain activity patterns. She is interested in novel functional neuroimaging techniques and psychiatric applications of these techniques.
Affiliations and Expertise
Yale, School of Medicine, Radiology and Biomedical Imaging, New Haven, CT, USA
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.