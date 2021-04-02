COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
fMRI Neurofeedback - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128224212

fMRI Neurofeedback

1st Edition

Editor: Michelle Hampson
Paperback ISBN: 9780128224212
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd April 2021
Page Count: 325
Description

fMRI Neurofeedback provides a perspective on how fMRI neurofeedback has evolved, an understanding of state-of-the-art methods to carry out fMRI neurofeedback, the brain plasticity mechanisms that underlie behavioral and neural changes due to fMRI neurofeedback, as well as current neuroscientific and clinical applications, together with a discussion of the ethical considerations. It gives a view of the ongoing research challenges throughout, as well as providing guidance for researchers new to the field on the practical implementation and design of fMRI neurofeedback protocols fMRI Neurofeedback is designed to be accessible - avoiding field-specific jargon- to all scientists and clinicians interested in conducting fMRI neurofeedback research, addressing the variety of different knowledge gaps that readers may have given their varied backgrounds. This book, therefore, will be very suitable for engineers, computer scientists, neuroscientists, psychologists, and physicians working in fMRI neurofeedback.

Key Features

  • A reference on fMRI neurofeedback covering history, methods, mechanisms, clinical applications and translational research, as well as ethical consideration
  • International expertise of authors – all leading groups are represented, including authors from Europe, Japan and USA
  • Coverage of the scientific basis (MR Physics, data analysis), study design, neuroscience mechanisms and clinical applications
  • Outlook on to future translational applications
  • Consideration of ethical aspects

Readership

Engineers, computer scientists, neuroscientists, psychologists, and physicians working in fMRI neurofeedback. Interested reader

Table of Contents

1. History/Development
2. Methods
3. Mechanisms
4. Basic Science Applications section
5. Learning/Memory
6. Social/affective neuroscience
7. Clinical Applications section
8. Emotion regulation disorders
9. The treatment and study psychiatric disorders
10. Haemodynamic neurofeedback in neurorehabilitation
11. Implicit training as a clinical tool
12. Translation to the clinical and other modalities
13. Ethical considerations

Details

No. of pages:
325
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
2nd April 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128224212

About the Editor

Michelle Hampson

After completing an undergraduate degree in Computing Science at the University of Alberta, Dr. Hampson did her graduate work in Boston University's Department of Cognitive and Neural Systems, a department focused on computational neural network models of brain systems. She came to Yale as a postdoc to pursue her interests in human functional neuroimaging. During her postdoc, Dr. Hampson conducted some of the earliest studies of resting-state functional connectivity, validating the technique and relating resting-state functional connectivity measures to behavioral variables. More recently, she has begun using real-time fMRI neurofeedback to train people to control their brain activity patterns. She is interested in novel functional neuroimaging techniques and psychiatric applications of these techniques.

Affiliations and Expertise

Yale, School of Medicine, Radiology and Biomedical Imaging, New Haven, CT, USA

Ratings and Reviews

