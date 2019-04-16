Fluoropolymer Additives
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1: Introduction
1. Introduction
2. Description of Fluoropolymer Additives
Part 2: Manufacturing and Properties
3. Manufacturing and Properties of High Molecular Weight Fluoropolymer Additives
4. Manufacturing and Properties of Low Molecular Weight Fluoropolymer Additives
5. Manufacturing and Properties of Fluoroelastomer-based Additives
Part 3: Applications
6. Applications of Fluorinated Additives in Lubricants
7. Applications of Fluorinated Additives in Plastics
8. Applications of Fluorinated Additives in Inks
9. Applications of Fluorinated Additives in Coatings
10. Applications of Fluorinated Additives in Rubbers
11. Applications of Fluorinated Additives as a Processing Aid
Part 4: Compliance and Economics
12. Compliance with Regulations and Standards
13. Economics, Safety, Environment and Health
Description
Fluoropolymer Additives, Second Edition provides practical information on this group of additives, along with their applications and proper and safe handling. Chapters cover how commercial additives have been updated, providing a starting point where readers can begin the process of selection of additives for their own applications. Fully updated sections on applications provide the readers with a step-by-step description of the techniques necessary to select and incorporate these additives in various products. This book is the only practical guide available on the selection and use of fluoropolymer additives. It will help readers optimize existing fluoropolymer applications and implement new initiatives.
In recent years, the application of fluoropolymer additives has expanded significantly, with even the meaning of ‘fluoropolymer additives’ expanding from the relatively narrow definition of PTFE powder fillers to a wide variety of fluoropolymer elastomers used as processing aids for plastics processing techniques in extrusion, injection molding, and film blowing. In addition, fluropolymer additives are being increasingly used in inks, lubricants, and coatings.
Key Features
- Includes essential information and data that enables engineers and materials scientists to realize the full benefits of fluoropolymer additives as processing aids
- Written by authors Ebnesajjad and Morgan who take a highly practical approach to the subject that is based on real-world experience and case studies
- Updated to include the latest commercial additives and applications information for practicing engineers
Readership
Scientists and engineers working in: plastics and rubber processing industries, coatings, paints, printing inks, lubricating oils and greases, medical devices, manufacturers of articles from fluoropolymers. University researchers and graduate students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2019
- Published:
- 16th April 2019
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128137857
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128137840
About the Editors
Sina Ebnesajjad Editor
Sina Ebnesajjad is the series editor of Plastics Design Library (PDL) published in the William Andrew imprint of Elsevier. This Series is a unique series, comprising technology and applications handbooks, data books and practical guides tailored to the needs of practitioners. Sina was the editor-in-chief of William Andrew Publishing from 2005 to 2007, which was acquired by Elsevier in 2009.
He retired as a Senior Technology Associate in 2005 from the DuPont fluoropolymers after nearly 24 years of service. Sina founded of FluoroConsultants Group, LLC in 2006 where he continues to work. Sina earned his Bachelor of Science from the School of Engineering of the University of Tehran in 1976, Master of Science and PhD from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, all in Chemical Engineering.
He is author, editor and co-author of fifteen technical and data books including five handbooks on fluoropolymers technology and applications. He is author and co-author of three books in surface preparation and adhesion of materials, two of which are in their second editions. Sina has been involved with technical writing and publishing since 1974.
His experiences include fluoropolymer technologies (polytetrafluoroethylene and its copolymers) including polymerization, finishing, fabrication, product development, failure analysis, market development and technical service. Sina holds six patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Fluoroconsultants Group, Chadds Ford, PA, USA
Richard Morgan Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
formerly President, Morgan Associates, DuPont