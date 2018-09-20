Fluorine in Life Sciences: Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Diagnostics, and Agrochemicals

Günter Haufe graduated from the University of Leipzig (Germany) with a Diploma degree in 1972 and a Dr. rer. nat. in 1975 both with Professor Manfred Mühlstädt. After basic military service he started his independent scientific career and did a Habilitation and venia legendi in Leipzig (1985). In 1986 he worked as a Research Fellow of Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS) with André Laurent at the Université Lyon I (France) for 6 months, and as a visiting scientist with Jakko Paasivirta at the University of Jyväskylä (Finland). From 1988-1991 he was an Associate Professor (Docent) of Bioorganic Chemistry at the University of Leipzig before he was appointed at his present position as a Professor of Organic Chemistry at the University of Münster (Germany). Guest Professorships led him to Lyon, Poznan, Rouen, Valencia, Nagoya, Shanghai and to the University of Florida, Gainesville (USA) as a Paul Tarrant Visiting Professor. He was awarded with the “Friedrich-Wöhler-Preis” in 1985 and elected as a member of the European Academy of Sciences in 2015. From 2008-2010 he served as a Chair of the group of German fluorine chemists within the German Chemical Society. He published a book on "Alicyclic Chemistry" together with Gerhard Mann (1989) and edited a monograph "Fluorine and Health" together with Alain Tressaud (2008). He was an Associate Editor of "Advances in Fluorine Science" and is a Regional Editor of the Journal of Fluorine Chemistry since 2008. His research interest span from Organofluorine Chemistry, particularly fluorination methodology, selective synthesis of fluorinated analogues of natural products and 18F-tracers for the Positron-Emission-Tomography, via Preparative Organic Chemistry including total synthesis of natural products, to enzymatic methods for the preparation of organic compounds.