Fluorine Chemistry V5

Fluorine Chemistry, Volume V focuses on the compositions, reactions, properties, and functions of fluorine compounds. The book first discusses the general chemistry of fluorine compounds and the physical chemistry of fluorocarbons. Vapor pressures; details of interaction of polyatomic molecules; coefficients and equations of state for gases; liquid compressibility; and compressibilities of liquid mixtures are discussed. The text looks at the radiochemistry and radiation chemistry of fluorine. Isotopes of fluorine; useful methods for producing F18 and F20; radiochemical properties and counting of F20; fluorine activities in nuclear reactors; and analytical determinations are described. The selection also provides numerical analysis and tabulated representations. The book also focuses on the industrial and utilitarian features of fluorine chemistry. Historical and economic factors; properties of fluorocarbons; refrigerants and propellants; gaseous dielectrics; fire extinguishing agents; and fluorocarbon surfactants are discussed. The text is a vital source of data for readers wanting to study fluorine compounds.

Chapter 1. General Chemistry of Fluorine-Containing Compounds

I. Introduction

II. Hydrogen Fluoride

III. The Alkali and Ammonium Fluorides

IV. Copper, Silver, and Gold Fluorides

V. Alkaline Earth Fluorides

VI. Zinc, Cadmium, and Mercury Fluorides

VII. Boron, Aluminum, Scandium, Yttrium, Lanthanum, and Actinium Fluorides

VIII. Gallium, Indium, and Thallium Fluorides

IX. Carbon, Silicon, Titanium, Zirconium, and Hafnium Fluorides

X. Germanium, Tin, and Lead Fluorides

XI. Vanadium, Niobium, and Tantalum Fluorides

XII. Nitrogen, Phosphorous, Arsenic, Antimony, and Bismuth Fluorides

XIII. Chromium, Molybdenum, and Tungsten Fluorides

XIV. Oxygen, Sulfur, Selenium, and Tellurium Fluorides

XV. Manganese and Rhenium Fluorides

XVI. Fluorine and the Halogen Fluorides

XVII. Iron, Cobalt, and Nickel Fluorides

XVIII. Ruthenium, Rhodium, and Palladium Fluorides

XIX. Osmium, Iridium, and Platinum Fluorides

XX. The Lanthanide Metal Fluorides

XXI. Actinide Metal Fluorides

Chapter 2. Physical Chemistry of Fluorocarbons

I. Introduction

II. Vapor Pressures

III. Some Details of the Interaction of Polyatomic Molecules

IV. Virial Coefficients and Equations of State for Gases

V. Critical Constants

VI. Equation of State for Liquids

VII. Liquid Compressibility

VIII. Compressibilities of Liquid Mixtures

IX. Acoustic Velocity

X. Phase Transitions

XI. Liquid Viscosities

XII. Gas Viscosities

XIII. Viscosities of Liquid Mixtures

XIV. Surface Tensions

XV. Surface Tension of Mixtures

XVI. Polarizabilities and Ionization Potentials

XVII. Phase Equilibria of Mixtures

XVIII. Separations of and with Fluorocarbons

XIX. Thermochemical Data

Chapter 3. Radiochemistry and Radiation Chemistry of Fluorine

I. Introduction

II. Isotopes of Fluorine

III. Preparation of the Known Radioactive Isotopes

IV. Preparation of Other Isotopes from F19

V. The Isotope F16

VI. Useful Methods for Producing F18 and F20

VII. Detailed Nuclear Properties of the Fluorine Isotopes

VIII. Radiochemical Properties of F18 and Counting Methods

IX. Radiochemical Properties and Counting of F20

X. Correction of Activity to a Standard Time

XI. Exchange Reactions

XII. Preparation of Labeled Compounds

XIII. Chemical Studies with F18

XIV. Chemical Studies with F20

XV. Analytical Determinations

XVI. Fluorine Activities in Nuclear Reactors

XVII. Biological Investigations—Fluorine Isotopes

XVIII. Radiation Chemistry

XIX. Stars

Chapter 4. Industrial and Utilitarian Aspects of Fluorine Chemistry

I. Introduction

II. Historical and Economic Factors

III. Characteristic Properties of Fluorocarbons

IV. Refrigerants and Propellants

V. Heat Transfer Media

VI. Gaseous Dielectrics

VII. Fire Extinguishing Agents

VIII. Lubricants

IX. Fluorocarbon Surfactants

X. Textiles

XI. Leather

XII. Paper

XIII. Fluorocarbon Polymers—Plastics

XIV. Fluorine-Containing Elastomers

XV. Missiles and Rockets

XVI. Catalysis

