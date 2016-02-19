Fluorine Chemistry V5
1st Edition
Description
Fluorine Chemistry, Volume V focuses on the compositions, reactions, properties, and functions of fluorine compounds. The book first discusses the general chemistry of fluorine compounds and the physical chemistry of fluorocarbons. Vapor pressures; details of interaction of polyatomic molecules; coefficients and equations of state for gases; liquid compressibility; and compressibilities of liquid mixtures are discussed. The text looks at the radiochemistry and radiation chemistry of fluorine. Isotopes of fluorine; useful methods for producing F18 and F20; radiochemical properties and counting of F20; fluorine activities in nuclear reactors; and analytical determinations are described. The selection also provides numerical analysis and tabulated representations. The book also focuses on the industrial and utilitarian features of fluorine chemistry. Historical and economic factors; properties of fluorocarbons; refrigerants and propellants; gaseous dielectrics; fire extinguishing agents; and fluorocarbon surfactants are discussed. The text is a vital source of data for readers wanting to study fluorine compounds.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume V
Preface
List of Tables
Chapter 1. General Chemistry of Fluorine-Containing Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Hydrogen Fluoride
III. The Alkali and Ammonium Fluorides
IV. Copper, Silver, and Gold Fluorides
V. Alkaline Earth Fluorides
VI. Zinc, Cadmium, and Mercury Fluorides
VII. Boron, Aluminum, Scandium, Yttrium, Lanthanum, and Actinium Fluorides
VIII. Gallium, Indium, and Thallium Fluorides
IX. Carbon, Silicon, Titanium, Zirconium, and Hafnium Fluorides
X. Germanium, Tin, and Lead Fluorides
XI. Vanadium, Niobium, and Tantalum Fluorides
XII. Nitrogen, Phosphorous, Arsenic, Antimony, and Bismuth Fluorides
XIII. Chromium, Molybdenum, and Tungsten Fluorides
XIV. Oxygen, Sulfur, Selenium, and Tellurium Fluorides
XV. Manganese and Rhenium Fluorides
XVI. Fluorine and the Halogen Fluorides
XVII. Iron, Cobalt, and Nickel Fluorides
XVIII. Ruthenium, Rhodium, and Palladium Fluorides
XIX. Osmium, Iridium, and Platinum Fluorides
XX. The Lanthanide Metal Fluorides
XXI. Actinide Metal Fluorides
References
Chapter 2. Physical Chemistry of Fluorocarbons
I. Introduction
II. Vapor Pressures
III. Some Details of the Interaction of Polyatomic Molecules
IV. Virial Coefficients and Equations of State for Gases
V. Critical Constants
VI. Equation of State for Liquids
VII. Liquid Compressibility
VIII. Compressibilities of Liquid Mixtures
IX. Acoustic Velocity
X. Phase Transitions
XI. Liquid Viscosities
XII. Gas Viscosities
XIII. Viscosities of Liquid Mixtures
XIV. Surface Tensions
XV. Surface Tension of Mixtures
XVI. Polarizabilities and Ionization Potentials
XVII. Phase Equilibria of Mixtures
XVIII. Separations of and with Fluorocarbons
XIX. Thermochemical Data
Bibliography
Chapter 3. Radiochemistry and Radiation Chemistry of Fluorine
I. Introduction
II. Isotopes of Fluorine
III. Preparation of the Known Radioactive Isotopes
IV. Preparation of Other Isotopes from F19
V. The Isotope F16
VI. Useful Methods for Producing F18 and F20
VII. Detailed Nuclear Properties of the Fluorine Isotopes
VIII. Radiochemical Properties of F18 and Counting Methods
IX. Radiochemical Properties and Counting of F20
X. Correction of Activity to a Standard Time
XI. Exchange Reactions
XII. Preparation of Labeled Compounds
XIII. Chemical Studies with F18
XIV. Chemical Studies with F20
XV. Analytical Determinations
XVI. Fluorine Activities in Nuclear Reactors
XVII. Biological Investigations—Fluorine Isotopes
XVIII. Radiation Chemistry
XIX. Stars
References
Chapter 4. Industrial and Utilitarian Aspects of Fluorine Chemistry
I. Introduction
II. Historical and Economic Factors
III. Characteristic Properties of Fluorocarbons
IV. Refrigerants and Propellants
V. Heat Transfer Media
VI. Gaseous Dielectrics
VII. Fire Extinguishing Agents
VIII. Lubricants
IX. Fluorocarbon Surfactants
X. Textiles
XI. Leather
XII. Paper
XIII. Fluorocarbon Polymers—Plastics
XIV. Fluorine-Containing Elastomers
XV. Missiles and Rockets
XVI. Catalysis
Bibliography
Subject Index
