Fluoride Glass Fiber Optics reviews the fundamental aspects of fluoride glasses. This book is divided into nine chapters. Chapter 1 discusses the wide range of fluoride glasses with an emphasis on fluorozirconate-based compositions. The structure of simple fluoride systems, such as BaF2 binary glass is elaborated in Chapter 2. The third chapter covers the intrinsic transparency of fluoride glasses from the UV to the IR, with particular emphasis on the multiphonon edge and electronic edge. The next three chapters are devoted to ultra-low loss optical fibers, reviewing methods for purifying and analyzing the fluoride glass raw materials. The sources of loss are considered in Chapter 6, while the work performed on the durability of fluoride glasses is analyzed in Chapter 7. Chapter 8 focuses on the effects of radiation on fluoride glasses. The last chapter deliberates the area of active phenomena such as doping of fluoride glasses with rare-earth elements for fluorescence and lasing, as well as frequency doubling. This publication is a good reference for students and researchers conducting work on fluoride glasses.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Introduction
1 Fluoride Glass Composition and Processing
1. Introduction
2. General Aspects of Glass Formation
3. Glass Synthesis and Processing
4. Glass Forming Systems
5. Physical Properties
6. Conclusion
References
2 Fluoride Glass Structure
1. Introduction
2. Bonding and Coordination Polyhedra
3. Structural Experiments and Modeling
4. Intercomparison
References
3 Transparency of Bulk Halide Glasses
1. Introduction
2. Experimental Considerations
3. Transmission Characteristics
4. IR Edge Absorption
5. Electronic-Edge Absorption
6. Projected Minimum Losses of Halide Glasses
7. Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgment
References
4 Purification and Analysis of Metal Fluorides for Use in Heavy Metal Fluoride Glasses
1. Introduction
2. Purification Techniques
3. Analytical Techniques
4. Laboratory and Production Practice
Acknowledgments
References
5 Preform and Fiber Fabrication
1. Introduction
2. General Aspects of Optical Fiber
3. Features of Fluoride Glass Optical Fiber
4. Fabrication of Preform and Fiber
5. Characteristics
References
6 Optical Fiber Loss Mechanisms
1. Introduction
2. Intrinsic Losses
3. Extrinsic Absorption
4. Extrinsic Scattering
5. Reduction of Extrinsic Losses
References
7 Chemical Durability of Fluoride Glasses
1. General Principles and Comparison to Silicates
2. Aqueous Corrosion of Heavy Metal Fluoride Glasses
3. Solution pH Effects
4. Surface Effects
5. Mechanisms of Corrosion
6. Coatings
7. Strength
References
8 Effects of High Energy Radiation on Halide Glasses
1. Introduction
2. Radiation Damage Processes in Glasses
3. Electron Spin Resonance
4. Radiation-Induced Optical Spectra
5. Other Optical Techniques
6. Summary
References
9 Active Phenomena in Doped Halide Glasses
1. Introduction
2. Spectroscopic Properties
3. Active Applications
References
Concluding Remarks
Index
