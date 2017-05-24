Fluids and Electrolytes, An Issue of Nursing Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323509817, 9780323510004

Fluids and Electrolytes, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 52-2

1st Edition

Authors: Joshua Squiers
eBook ISBN: 9780323510004
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323509817
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th May 2017
Description

Dr. Squiers has assembled the leading nurses in the country on the management of fluids and electrolytes to write state-of-the-art reviews on this important topic. Readers will come away with current knowledge and management strategies to improve patient outcomes in the following areas: Colloids vs crystalloids in trauma resuscitation; Colloids vs crystalloids in post cardiopulmonary bypass patients; Potassium and magnesium serum levels in Aifb prophalxysis; Review of outcomes in hypernatremia in ICP management; Does evidence drive fluid volume restriction in chronic HF; Assessment of volume status in patients with mechanical cardiac support devices; Assessment of volume status utilizing ultrasounds examination; Managing electrolyte disturbances in tumor lysis syndrome; Post-cystectomy electrolyte issues with neobladder hypophosphatemia effects on weaning mechanical ventilation; and Does fluid resuscitation affect long-term cognitive function in sepsis?

Details

About the Authors

Joshua Squiers Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Oregon Health Sciences University School of Nursing, Portland, OR

