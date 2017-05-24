Fluids and Electrolytes, An Issue of Nursing Clinics, Volume 52-2
1st Edition
Description
Dr. Squiers has assembled the leading nurses in the country on the management of fluids and electrolytes to write state-of-the-art reviews on this important topic. Readers will come away with current knowledge and management strategies to improve patient outcomes in the following areas: Colloids vs crystalloids in trauma resuscitation; Colloids vs crystalloids in post cardiopulmonary bypass patients; Potassium and magnesium serum levels in Aifb prophalxysis; Review of outcomes in hypernatremia in ICP management; Does evidence drive fluid volume restriction in chronic HF; Assessment of volume status in patients with mechanical cardiac support devices; Assessment of volume status utilizing ultrasounds examination; Managing electrolyte disturbances in tumor lysis syndrome; Post-cystectomy electrolyte issues with neobladder hypophosphatemia effects on weaning mechanical ventilation; and Does fluid resuscitation affect long-term cognitive function in sepsis?
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 24th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323510004
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323509817
About the Authors
Joshua Squiers Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Oregon Health Sciences University School of Nursing, Portland, OR