Fluidized bed (FB) combustion and gasification are advanced techniques for fuel flexible, high efficiency and low emission conversion. Fuels are combusted or gasified as a fluidized bed suspended by jets with sorbents that remove harmful emissions such as SOx. CO2 capture can also be incorporated. Fluidized bed technologies for near-zero emission combustion and gasification provides an overview of established FB technologies while also detailing recent developments in the field.



Part one, an introductory section, reviews fluidization science and FB technologies and includes chapters on particle characterization and behaviour, properties of stationary and circulating fluidized beds, heat and mass transfer and attrition in FB combustion and gasification systems. Part two expands on this introduction to explore the fundamentals of FB combustion and gasification including the conversion of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels, pollutant emission and reactor design and scale up. Part three highlights recent advances in a variety of FB combustion and gasification technologies before part four moves on to focus on emerging CO2 capture technologies. Finally, part five explores other applications of FB technology including (FB) petroleum refining and chemical production.



Fluidized bed technologies for near-zero emission combustion and gasification is a technical resource for power plant operators, industrial engineers working with fluidized bed combustion and gasification systems and researchers, scientists and academics in the field.