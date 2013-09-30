Fluidized Bed Technologies for Near-Zero Emission Combustion and Gasification
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Introduction to fluidization science and technology: Overview of fluidization science and fluidized bed technologies; Particle characterization and behaviour relevant to fluidized bed combustion and gasification systems; Properties of stationary (bubbling) fluidised beds relevant to combustion and gasification systems; Properties of circulating fluidized beds relevant to combustion and gasification systems; Heat and mass transfer in fluidized bed combustion and gasification systems; Attrition phenomena relevant to fluidized bed combustion and gasification systems. Part 2 Fundamentals of fluidized bed combustion and gasification: Conversion of solid fuels and sorbents in fluidized bed combustion and gasification; Conversion of liquid and gaseous fuels in fluidized bed combustion and gasification; Pollutant emissions and their control in fluidised bed combustion and gasification; Fluidized bed reactor design and scale up; Modelling of fluidized bed combustion processes; Modelling of fluidized bed gasification processes; Economic evaluation of circulating fluidized bed combustion (CFBC) power generation plants. Part 3 Fluidized bed combustion and gasification technologies: Atmospheric (non-circulating) fluidized bed combustion; Pressurized fluidized bed combustion (PFBC); Circulating fluidized bed combustion (CFBC); Fluidized bed gasification; Measurement, monitoring and control of fluidized bed combustion and gasification. Part 4 Emerging CO2 capture technologies: Oxy-fired fluidized bed combustion: Technology, prospects and new developments; Chemical looping combustion (CLC); Calcium looping for CO2 capture in combustion systems; Sorption-enhanced gasification. Part 5 Other applications of fluidized bed technology: Applications of fluidized bed technology in processes other than combustion and gasification.
Description
Fluidized bed (FB) combustion and gasification are advanced techniques for fuel flexible, high efficiency and low emission conversion. Fuels are combusted or gasified as a fluidized bed suspended by jets with sorbents that remove harmful emissions such as SOx. CO2 capture can also be incorporated. Fluidized bed technologies for near-zero emission combustion and gasification provides an overview of established FB technologies while also detailing recent developments in the field.
Part one, an introductory section, reviews fluidization science and FB technologies and includes chapters on particle characterization and behaviour, properties of stationary and circulating fluidized beds, heat and mass transfer and attrition in FB combustion and gasification systems. Part two expands on this introduction to explore the fundamentals of FB combustion and gasification including the conversion of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels, pollutant emission and reactor design and scale up. Part three highlights recent advances in a variety of FB combustion and gasification technologies before part four moves on to focus on emerging CO2 capture technologies. Finally, part five explores other applications of FB technology including (FB) petroleum refining and chemical production.
Fluidized bed technologies for near-zero emission combustion and gasification is a technical resource for power plant operators, industrial engineers working with fluidized bed combustion and gasification systems and researchers, scientists and academics in the field.
Key Features
- Examines the fundamentals of fluidized bed (FB) technologies, including the conversion of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels
- Explores recent advances in a variety of technologies such as pressurized FB combustion, and the measurement, monitoring and control of FB combustion and gasification
- Discusses emerging technologies and examines applications of FB in other processes
Readership
Industrial engineers; Post-graduate students in mechanical, energy and chemical engineering; Boiler and gasifier and fluidized bed reactor manufacturers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1088
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 30th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857098801
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857095411
About the Editors
Fabrizio Scala Editor
Dr Fabrizio Scala is a researcher at the Institute for Research on Combustion, National Research Council (CNR), Italy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Istituto di Ricerche sulla Combustione - CNR, Italy