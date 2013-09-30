Fluidized Bed Technologies for Near-Zero Emission Combustion and Gasification - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857095411, 9780857098801

Fluidized Bed Technologies for Near-Zero Emission Combustion and Gasification

1st Edition

Editors: Fabrizio Scala
eBook ISBN: 9780857098801
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857095411
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 30th September 2013
Page Count: 1088
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
285.00
242.25
457.27
388.68
410.00
348.50
310.00
263.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
310.00
263.50
410.00
348.50
250.00
212.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part 1 Introduction to fluidization science and technology: Overview of fluidization science and fluidized bed technologies; Particle characterization and behaviour relevant to fluidized bed combustion and gasification systems; Properties of stationary (bubbling) fluidised beds relevant to combustion and gasification systems; Properties of circulating fluidized beds relevant to combustion and gasification systems; Heat and mass transfer in fluidized bed combustion and gasification systems; Attrition phenomena relevant to fluidized bed combustion and gasification systems. Part 2 Fundamentals of fluidized bed combustion and gasification: Conversion of solid fuels and sorbents in fluidized bed combustion and gasification; Conversion of liquid and gaseous fuels in fluidized bed combustion and gasification; Pollutant emissions and their control in fluidised bed combustion and gasification; Fluidized bed reactor design and scale up; Modelling of fluidized bed combustion processes; Modelling of fluidized bed gasification processes; Economic evaluation of circulating fluidized bed combustion (CFBC) power generation plants. Part 3 Fluidized bed combustion and gasification technologies: Atmospheric (non-circulating) fluidized bed combustion; Pressurized fluidized bed combustion (PFBC); Circulating fluidized bed combustion (CFBC); Fluidized bed gasification; Measurement, monitoring and control of fluidized bed combustion and gasification. Part 4 Emerging CO2 capture technologies: Oxy-fired fluidized bed combustion: Technology, prospects and new developments; Chemical looping combustion (CLC); Calcium looping for CO2 capture in combustion systems; Sorption-enhanced gasification. Part 5 Other applications of fluidized bed technology: Applications of fluidized bed technology in processes other than combustion and gasification.

Description

Fluidized bed (FB) combustion and gasification are advanced techniques for fuel flexible, high efficiency and low emission conversion. Fuels are combusted or gasified as a fluidized bed suspended by jets with sorbents that remove harmful emissions such as SOx. CO2 capture can also be incorporated. Fluidized bed technologies for near-zero emission combustion and gasification provides an overview of established FB technologies while also detailing recent developments in the field.

Part one, an introductory section, reviews fluidization science and FB technologies and includes chapters on particle characterization and behaviour, properties of stationary and circulating fluidized beds, heat and mass transfer and attrition in FB combustion and gasification systems. Part two expands on this introduction to explore the fundamentals of FB combustion and gasification including the conversion of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels, pollutant emission and reactor design and scale up. Part three highlights recent advances in a variety of FB combustion and gasification technologies before part four moves on to focus on emerging CO2 capture technologies. Finally, part five explores other applications of FB technology including (FB) petroleum refining and chemical production.

Fluidized bed technologies for near-zero emission combustion and gasification is a technical resource for power plant operators, industrial engineers working with fluidized bed combustion and gasification systems and researchers, scientists and academics in the field.

Key Features

  • Examines the fundamentals of fluidized bed (FB) technologies, including the conversion of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels
  • Explores recent advances in a variety of technologies such as pressurized FB combustion, and the measurement, monitoring and control of FB combustion and gasification
  • Discusses emerging technologies and examines applications of FB in other processes

Readership

Industrial engineers; Post-graduate students in mechanical, energy and chemical engineering; Boiler and gasifier and fluidized bed reactor manufacturers

Details

No. of pages:
1088
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857098801
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857095411

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Fabrizio Scala Editor

Dr Fabrizio Scala is a researcher at the Institute for Research on Combustion, National Research Council (CNR), Italy.

Affiliations and Expertise

Istituto di Ricerche sulla Combustione - CNR, Italy

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.