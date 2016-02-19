Fluidized Bed Boilers
1st Edition
Design and Application
Description
Fluidized Bed Boilers: Design and Application attempts to address the need for a single source of information covering all major areas of fluidized bed boiler design and operation. It is based on the International Workshop on Design and Operation of Atmospheric Pressure Fluidized Bed Boilers, organized by the Center for Energy Studies, Technical University of Nova Scotia in Halifax on 24-45 June 1983. The volume begins by presenting a simplified approach to the design of a fluidized bed boiler and an overview of problems in fluidized-bed combustion (FBC). These are followed by separate chapters on the equations and concepts needed to estimate key hydrodynamic parameters; the key factors and terms to be considered in selecting FBC for specific applications; and principles in the design of air distributors for a fluidized bed boiler. Subsequent chapters discuss heat transfer to surfaces in fluidized beds; the pollution control of fluidized bed combustion of solid fuels; and materials selection in atmospheric fluidized bed combustion systems. The final two chapters are devoted to applications. These include the operational and performance results of TVA’s 20-MW Atmospheric Fluidized Bed Combustion (AFBC) Pilot Plant in Kentucky; and the performance of Canada's first commercial FBC boiler plant, located at CFB Summerside, PEI.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Chapter 1. An Overview of Fluidized-Bed Combustion Boilers
Chapter 2. Hydrodynamics of Gas Fluidized Beds
Chapter 3. The Thermodynamics and System Design of FBC Boilers
Chapter 4. Design of Gas Distributors for Fluid Bed Boilers
Chapter 5. Heat Transfer in Fluidized-Bed Combustors
Chapter 6. Fluidized-Bed Combustor Design
Chapter 7. Limiting Air Pollution from Atmospheric Fluidized-Bed Boilers
Chapter 8. Materials Selection in Atmospheric Fluidized-Bed Combustion Systems
Chapter 9. Operating Experience with TVA's 20-MW AFBC Pilot Plant
Chapter 10. The CFB Summerside Project Initial Operating Experience with 18 TPH AFBC Heating Boilers
Chapter 11. Discussion
Index
Prabir Basu
Dr. Prabir Basu, founding President of Greenfield Research Incorporated, a private research and development company in Canada that specializes in gasification and torrefaction, is an active researcher and designer of biomass energy conversion systems. Dr. Basu holds a position of Professor in Mechanical Engineering Department and is Head of Circulating Fluidized Bed Laboratory at Dalhousie University, Halifax His current research interests include frontier areas, chemical looping gasification, torrefaction, biomass cofiring amongst others.
Professor Basu also founded of the prestigious triennial International Conference series on Circulating Fluidized Beds, and a private R&D company, Fluidized Bed Systems Limited that specializes on design, training and investigative services on fluidized bed boilers.
Professor Basu has been working in the field of energy conversion and the environment for more than 30 years. Prior to joining the engineering faculty at Dalhousie University (formerly known as the Technical University of Nova Scotia), he worked with both a government research laboratory and a boiler manufacturing company.
Dr. Basu’s passion for the transformation of research results into industrial practice is well known, as is his ongoing commitment to spreading advanced knowledge around the world. He has authored more than 200 research papers and seven monographs in emerging areas of energy and environment, some of which have been translated into Chinese and Korean. He is well known internationally for providing expert advices on circulating fluidized bed boilers and conducting training courses to industries and universities across the globe.
Department of Mechanical Engineering, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada