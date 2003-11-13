Fluid Therapy for Veterinary Nurses and Technicians
1st Edition
Authors: Paula Hotston Moore
Paperback ISBN: 9780750652834
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 13th November 2003
Page Count: 136
Description
This practical manual explains the difficult concepts involved with fluid therapy in an easy-to-understand exploration of the subject, written at an appropriate level for nurses and technicians. Coverage includes different types of fluid therapy equipment, assessment of fluid balance, and administration of fluid therapy. Practical tips offer valuable advice throughout the book, and flowcharts and boxed key points clarify important information.
Key Features
- Covers everything the veterinary nurse or technician needs to know about fluid therapy and how to apply theory to practice.
- Serves as a practical manual that explains this difficult subject in an accessible and easy-to-understand approach at an appropriate level.
- Improves the reader's skills with "In Practice" tips for effective fluid administration.
- Covers the NVQ Level III Part 2 syllabus, making it an essential purchase for second year veterinary nursing students as well as veterinary nurses in practice.
Table of Contents
- Water and electrolyte balance in the body: Definition of key terms; Fluid distribution within the body compartments; Electrolyte balance in body fluid; Water balance and its importance; Ways in which fluid is lost from the body; Ways in which fluid is taken into the body; Normal fluid requirements; 2. Assessment of fluid balance: Definition of key terms; Causes of dehydration; Causes of hypovolaemia; Clinical signs of dehydration; Ways of assessing dehydration and hypovolaemia; 3. Acid base balance: Significance of acid base balance to the animal; How the body maintains its pH; How changes to the body’s pH arise; Causes of metabolic acidosis/alkalosis and respiratory acidosis/alkalosis; 4. Types of fluid available: List of fluids available in the UK; List of constituents in each fluid; How fluids differ from each other and why this is significant; 5. Blood administration: When administration of blood is indicated; Blood collection; Blood typing; Storage of blood; Blood volume; Blood transfusions; Plasma/blood products; 6. When to use each fluid: Shock – definition and types of shock; Common conditions and when to use each fluid – and why; 7. Administration of fluid therapy: Routes available for fluid therapy administration; Common routes of intravenous fluid therapy – veins and anatomical locations; Intravenous catheter placement; 8. Equipment available for administration of intravenous fluid therapy: Describe equipment, how and when it is used; 9. Calculations and Flow rates: Explanation of calculations; Worked example; How to calculate the amount of fluid to give and the rate of flow; 10. Monitoring the Patient: Central venous pressure; Clinical signs of over transfusion; Blood transfusion reactions; General care of patient whilst receiving intravenous fluid therapy; Care of intravenous catheters; Prevention of patient interference; Common problems; 11. Other species (e.g. rabbits, reptiles, calves, etc): Clinical situations when fluid therapy is indicated; How to administer fluid therapy in species other than cat or dog; Different equipment required
Details
- No. of pages:
- 136
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
- Published:
- 13th November 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750652834
About the Author
Paula Hotston Moore
Affiliations and Expertise
Internal Verifier and Tutor, University of Bristol, Bristol, UK
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.