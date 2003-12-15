Fluid-Structure Interactions, Volume 2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125443616, 9780080531762

Fluid-Structure Interactions, Volume 2

1st Edition

Slender Structures and Axial Flow

Authors: Michael Paidoussis Michael Paidoussis
eBook ISBN: 9780080531762
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th December 2003
Page Count: 1040
Description

The text is richly illustrated, lightly written and more wide-ranging than Volume 1. A comprehensive treatment of fluid-structure interactions involving axial flow and slender structures, such as piping, human veins, aircraft, nuclear reactor fuel and submarine skins. The emphasis is on fundamentals, particularly on the physical understanding and underlying mechanisms, as well as on applications.

This book will be invaluable for researchers, professional engineers, applied scientists and students involved in the design, study or operation or systems involving fluid flow, internal or external structures, wind or ocean currents

Key Features

  • Emphasizes real-world analysis of problems encountered in the field and presents their solutions
  • A practical and thorough literature review of over 1400 references, an excellent reference document
  • Bridges the gap between academic researchers and practitioners in industry

Readership

Graduates, researchers, and practitioners in fluid structure interaction, flow induced vibrations, dynamics, and vibrations

Table of Contents

Axial flow; fluid-structure interactions; flow-induced vibration; slender structures; shells; plates; cylinders; cylinder clusters; annular flow; collapsible tubes; haemodynamics; pulmonary dynamics; acoustic arrays; heat exchanges; nuclear reactors; travelling web; spinning disks; coaxial cylinders; coaxial shells; rotating shafts; CFD; engineering applications.

Details

No. of pages:
1040
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080531762

About the Author

Michael Paidoussis

Michael Païdoussis is the Thomas Workman Emeritus Professor of Mechanical Engineering at McGill University and a Fellow of the Canadian Society for Mechanical Engineering (CSME), the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE), the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), the Royal Society of Canada, the Canadian Academy of Engineering and the American Academy of Mechanics (AAM). He is the Founding Editor of the Journal of Fluids and Structures, as of 1986. He has won the ASME Fluids Engineering Award in 1999 and the CANCAM prize in 1995. His principal research interests are in fluid-structure interactions, flow-induced vibrations, aero- and hydroelasticity, dynamics, nonlinear dynamics and chaos, all areas in which he is recognized as a leading expert.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus of Mechanical Engineering, McGill University, Canada, Fellow of the Canadian Society for Mechanical Engineering (CSME), the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE), the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and the American Academy of Mechanics (AAM)

Reviews

"With more than 1400 references, the subject matter has been covered comprehensively. More importantly, it has been critically reviewed and integrated in a way which will make this book an indispensable tool for any researcher in this field for decades to come. The book should be no less valuable to engineering practitioners faced with related problems and anyone working in the broad areas of flow-induced vibrations and the stability of non-conservative elastic systems."  --Journal of Fluids And Structures, 2006

Ratings and Reviews

