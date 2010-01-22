Fluid Mechanics
4th Edition
Description
Fluid mechanics, the study of how fluids behave and interact under various forces and in various applied situations—whether in the liquid or gaseous state or both—is introduced and comprehensively covered in this widely adopted text. Fluid Mechanics, Fourth Edition is the leading advanced general text on fluid mechanics.
Key Features
Changes for the 4th edition from the 3rd edition:
- Updates to several chapters and sections, including Boundary Layers, Turbulence, Geophysical Fluid Dynamics, Thermodynamics and Compressibility
- Fully revised and updated chapter on computational fluid dynamics
- New chapter on Biofluid Mechanics by Professor Portonovo Ayyaswamy, the Asa Whitney Professor of Dynamical Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania
Table of Contents
Introduction; Cartesian Tensors; Kinematics; Conservation Laws; Vorticity Dynamics; Irrotational Flow; Gravity Waves; Dynamic Similarity; Laminar Flow; Boundary Layers and Related Topics; Computational Fluid Dynamics; Instability; Turbulence; Geophysical Fluid Dynamics; Aerodynamics; Compressible Flow; Biofluid Mechanics; App. A Some Properties of Common Fluids; App. B Curvilinear Coordinates; App. C Founders of Modern Fluid Dynamics; App. D Visual Resources; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 904
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 22nd January 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123814005
About the Author
Pijush Kundu
Affiliations and Expertise
Nova University, U.S.A.(deceased)
Ira Cohen
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pennsylvania, U.S.A. (deceased)