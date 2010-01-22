Fluid Mechanics - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780123813992, 9780123814005

Fluid Mechanics

4th Edition

Authors: Pijush Kundu Ira Cohen
eBook ISBN: 9780123814005
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd January 2010
Page Count: 904
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
114.00
96.90
49.99
42.49
114.00
96.90
62.95
53.51
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Fluid mechanics, the study of how fluids behave and interact under various forces and in various applied situations—whether in the liquid or gaseous state or both—is introduced and comprehensively covered in this widely adopted text. Fluid Mechanics, Fourth Edition is the leading advanced general text on fluid mechanics.

Key Features

  • Changes for the 4th edition from the 3rd edition:

    • Updates to several chapters and sections, including Boundary Layers, Turbulence, Geophysical Fluid Dynamics, Thermodynamics and Compressibility
    • Fully revised and updated chapter on computational fluid dynamics
    • New chapter on Biofluid Mechanics by Professor Portonovo Ayyaswamy, the Asa Whitney Professor of Dynamical Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania

     

Table of Contents

Introduction; Cartesian Tensors; Kinematics; Conservation Laws; Vorticity Dynamics; Irrotational Flow; Gravity Waves; Dynamic Similarity; Laminar Flow; Boundary Layers and Related Topics; Computational Fluid Dynamics; Instability; Turbulence; Geophysical Fluid Dynamics; Aerodynamics; Compressible Flow; Biofluid Mechanics; App. A Some Properties of Common Fluids; App. B Curvilinear Coordinates; App. C Founders of Modern Fluid Dynamics; App. D Visual Resources; Index

Details

No. of pages:
904
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123814005

About the Author

Pijush Kundu

Affiliations and Expertise

Nova University, U.S.A.(deceased)

Ira Cohen

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pennsylvania, U.S.A. (deceased)

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.