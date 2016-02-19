Fluid Film Lubrication - Osborne Reynolds Centenary

A selection. I. Keynote Address. Osborne Reynolds (A. Cameron). II. History. Historical aspects and present development on thermal effects in hydrodynamic bearings (M. Fillon et al.). Michell and the development of tilting pad bearings (J.E.L. Simmons, S.D. Advani). III. Journal Bearings. An approximate global thermal analysis of journal bearings (D.F. Wilcock). Negative pressures in statically and dynamically loaded journal bearings (S. Natsumeda, T. Someya). Mixing inlet temperatures in starved journal bearings (H. Heshmat, P. Gorski). Starvation effects in two high speed bearing types (D.T. Gethin, J.O. Medwell). IV. Thrust Bearings (1). Three dimensional computation of thrust bearings (C.M.McC. Ettles). Parametric study and optimization of starved thrust bearings (H. Heshmat et al.). Tilting pad thrust bearings tests: influence of three design variables (W.W. Gardner). An experimental study of sector-pad thrust bearings and evaluation of their thermal characteristics (T.G. Rajaswamy et al.). Hard-on-hard water lubricated bearings for marine applications (P.J. Lidgitt et al.). V. Thrust Bearings (2). Inlet boundary condition for submerged multi-pad bearings relative to fluid inertia forces (A. Mori, H. Mori). Pressure boundary conditions at inlet edge of turbulent thrust bearings (H. Hashimoto, S. Wada). Dynamic analysis of tilting pad thrust bearings (A. Benali et al.). Hydrodynamically lubricated plane slider bearings using elastic surfaces (C. Giannikos, R.H. Buckholz). VI. Elasto-Hydrodynamic Lubrication (1). Solving Reynolds' equation for EHL line contacts by application of a multigrid method (A.A. Lubrecht et al.). The use of multi-level adaptive techniques for EHL line contact analysis (R.J. Chittenden et al.). Solutions for isoviscous line contacts using a closed form elasticity solution (R. Hall, M.D. Savage). VII. Elastohydrodynamic Lubrication (2). Parametric study of performance in elastohydrodynamic lubricated line contacts (B.J. Hamrock et al.). A numerical solution of the elastohydrodynamic lubrication of elliptical contacts with thermal effects (A.G. Blahey, G.E. Schneider). VIII. Elastohydrodynamic Lubrication (3). The lubrication of elliptical conjunctions in the isoviscous-elastic regime with entrainment directed along either principal axis (R.J. Chittenden et al.). The elastohydrodynamic behaviour of simple liquids at low temperatures (C. Waterhouse et al.). IX. Elastohydrodynamic Lubrication (4). A method for estimating the effect of normal approach on film thickness in elastohydrodynamic line contacts (N. Motosh, W.Y. Saman). A full numerical solution for the non-steady state elastohydrodynamic problem in nominal line contacts (Y.W. Wu, S.M. Yan). The lubrication of soft contacts (C.J. Ho oke). X. Lubricant Rheology. Pressure viscosity and compressibility of di fferent mineral oils (P. Vergne, D. Berthe). Measurement of viscoelastic paramet ers in lubricants and calculation of traction curves (P. Bezot, C. Hesse-Bezot). High-shear viscosity studies of polymer-containing lubricants (J.L. Duda et al. ). XI. Bearing Dynamics (1). Identification of fluid-film bearing dynamics: time domain or frequency domain? (J.E. Motterhead et al.). The influence of grooves in bearings on the stability and response of rotating systems (P.G. Morton et al.). The effect of dynamic deformation on dynamic properties and stability of cylindrical journal bearings (Z. Zhang et al.). XII. Bio-Tribology. Development of transient elastohydrodynamic models for synovial joint lubrication (T.J. Smith, J.B. Medley). An analysis of micro-elastohydrodynamic lubrication in synovial joints considering cyclic loading and entraining velocities (D. Dowson, Z.M. Jin). XIII. Superlaminar Flow in Bearings. A review of superlaminar flow in journal bearings (F.R. Mobbs). Frictional losses in turbulent flow between rotating concentric cylinders (C.G. Floyd). Turbulence and inertia effects in finite width stepped thrust bearings (A.K. Tieu). XIV. Bearing Analysis. A new numerical technique for the analysis of lubricating films. Part I. Incompressible, isoviscous lubricant (C.H.T. Pan et al.). Lubrication of elliptical contacts with spin (D. Dowson et al.). XV. Bearing Dynamics (2). Oil film rupture under dynamic load? Reynolds' statement and modern experience (O.R. Lang). Investigation of static and dynamic characteristics of tilting pad bearing (T. Huang et al.). XVI. Oil Film Instability. Instability of oil film in high-speed non-contact seal (M. Tanaka, Y. Hori). Instability of the oil-air boundary in radial-groove bearings (A. Leeuwestein). An experimental study of oil-air interface instability in a grooved rectangular pad thrust bearing (D.J. Hargreaves, C.M. Taylor). XVII. Gas Bearings. Performance of an out-of-balance rotor supported in self acting gas bearings (H. Marsh). Comparison of theoretical characteristics of two types of externally pressurized, gas lubricated, compliant surface thrust bearings (K. Hayashi, K. Hirasata). An experimental investigation of the steady-state performance of a compliant surface aerostatic thrust bearing (D.A. Boffey, G.M. Alder). XVIII. Seals. Influence of back-up rings on the hydrodynamic behaviour of hydraulic cylinder seals (H.L. Johannesson, E. Kassfeldt). Study on fundamental characteristics of rotating lip-type oil seals (M. Ogata et al.). Influence of pressure diference and axial velocity on a spiral-groove bearing for a moving piston (F. Bremer et al.). XIX. Machine Elements (1) - Ring Oiled Bearings. Thermal network analysis of a ring-oiled bearing and comparison with experimental results (D. Dowson et al.). XX. Machine Elements (2) - Cams and Tappets. Mixed lubrication of a cam and flat faced follower (D. Dowson et al.). Elastohydrodynamic film thickness and temperature measurements in dynamically loaded concentrated contacts: eccentric cam - flat follower (H. van Leeuwen et al.). XXI. Machine Elements (3) - Rolling Bearings. Study of lubricant film in rolling bearings: effects of roughness (P. Leenders, L.G. Houpert).