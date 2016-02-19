Fluid Environment of the Brain - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121974503, 9780323156875

Fluid Environment of the Brain

1st Edition

Editors: Helen Cserr
eBook ISBN: 9780323156875
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 302
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Fluid Environment of the Brain presents the proceedings of a symposium held in Bar Harbor, Maine in September 1974 under the joint sponsorship of the Mount Desert Island Biological Laboratory and the National Cancer Institute. Contributors discuss the fluid matrix of the brain and the functional relationships among neurons, neuroglia, and their extracellular fluids in normal and pathological states. They focus on the cerebral interstitial fluid and the membranes—or barrier mechanisms—which contribute to the regulation of the physical and chemical characteristics of these fluids. This book is organized into four sections encompassing 17 chapters and begins with an overview of anatomical relationships, with special reference to the morphology of the walls around fluid compartments in the nervous tissue. The reader is then introduced to the physiology of the blood-brain barrier and the choroid plexus, as well as the exchange between the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and brain. Methods for determining the permeability of the blood-brain barrier are described. The book also explores amino acid transport mechanisms in the choroid plexus, distribution of hormones by CSF, and the physiological aspects of lactate and peptides in the CSF. Special consideration is given to the attempts to use CSF as a means of studying the chemistry, metabolism, and possible endocrine functions of the brain. This book is of interest to pharmacologists and clinicians, as well as physiologists and neurochemists.

Table of Contents


Participants

Preface

Section I. Anatomical Relationships

Morphology of the Walls around Fluid Compartments in Nervous Tissue

Section II. Physiology of the Blood-Brain Barrier

General Properties of the Blood-Brain Barrier with Special Emphasis on Glucose

Comparison of Methods for Determining Blood-Brain Barrier Permeability

Experimental Modification of Blood-Brain Barrier Permeability by Hypertonic Solutions, Convulsions, Hypercapnia and Acute Hypertension

Ontogeny of Mammalian Brain-Barrier Systems

Extra-Axonal Cation Regulation in Insects

Brain Barrier Systems in Cyclostomes

Section III. Physiology of the Choroid Plexus

Solute Transport across the Frog Choroid Plexus

Features of the Choroid Plexus of the Cat, Studied In Vitro

Development of Amino Acid Transport Mechanisms in the Choroid Plexus

Section IV. Exchange Between Cerebrospinal Fluid and Brain

Normal and Pathological Distribution of Water in Brain

The Exchange of Material between Cerebrospinal Fluid and Brain

Bulk Flow of Cerebral Extracellular Fluid as a Possible Mechanism of Cerebrospinal Fluid-Brain Exchange

Metabolites of Cerebral Transmitters Entering the Cerebrospinal Fluid; Their Value as Indicators of Brain Function

Distribution of Hormones by Cerebrospinal Fluid

Lactate in Cerebrospinal Fluid in Relation to Brain and Blood

Peptides in Cerebrospinal Fluid; Purification of Factors Affecting Sleep and Activity

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
302
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323156875

About the Editor

Helen Cserr

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.