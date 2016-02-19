Fluid Environment of the Brain
1st Edition
Description
Fluid Environment of the Brain presents the proceedings of a symposium held in Bar Harbor, Maine in September 1974 under the joint sponsorship of the Mount Desert Island Biological Laboratory and the National Cancer Institute. Contributors discuss the fluid matrix of the brain and the functional relationships among neurons, neuroglia, and their extracellular fluids in normal and pathological states. They focus on the cerebral interstitial fluid and the membranes—or barrier mechanisms—which contribute to the regulation of the physical and chemical characteristics of these fluids. This book is organized into four sections encompassing 17 chapters and begins with an overview of anatomical relationships, with special reference to the morphology of the walls around fluid compartments in the nervous tissue. The reader is then introduced to the physiology of the blood-brain barrier and the choroid plexus, as well as the exchange between the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and brain. Methods for determining the permeability of the blood-brain barrier are described. The book also explores amino acid transport mechanisms in the choroid plexus, distribution of hormones by CSF, and the physiological aspects of lactate and peptides in the CSF. Special consideration is given to the attempts to use CSF as a means of studying the chemistry, metabolism, and possible endocrine functions of the brain. This book is of interest to pharmacologists and clinicians, as well as physiologists and neurochemists.
Table of Contents
Section I. Anatomical Relationships
Morphology of the Walls around Fluid Compartments in Nervous Tissue
Section II. Physiology of the Blood-Brain Barrier
General Properties of the Blood-Brain Barrier with Special Emphasis on Glucose
Comparison of Methods for Determining Blood-Brain Barrier Permeability
Experimental Modification of Blood-Brain Barrier Permeability by Hypertonic Solutions, Convulsions, Hypercapnia and Acute Hypertension
Ontogeny of Mammalian Brain-Barrier Systems
Extra-Axonal Cation Regulation in Insects
Brain Barrier Systems in Cyclostomes
Section III. Physiology of the Choroid Plexus
Solute Transport across the Frog Choroid Plexus
Features of the Choroid Plexus of the Cat, Studied In Vitro
Development of Amino Acid Transport Mechanisms in the Choroid Plexus
Section IV. Exchange Between Cerebrospinal Fluid and Brain
Normal and Pathological Distribution of Water in Brain
The Exchange of Material between Cerebrospinal Fluid and Brain
Bulk Flow of Cerebral Extracellular Fluid as a Possible Mechanism of Cerebrospinal Fluid-Brain Exchange
Metabolites of Cerebral Transmitters Entering the Cerebrospinal Fluid; Their Value as Indicators of Brain Function
Distribution of Hormones by Cerebrospinal Fluid
Lactate in Cerebrospinal Fluid in Relation to Brain and Blood
Peptides in Cerebrospinal Fluid; Purification of Factors Affecting Sleep and Activity
Subject Index
