Fluid, Electrolyte and Acid-Base Physiology
5th Edition
A Problem-Based Approach
Description
With a strong focus on problem solving and clinical decision making, Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Physiology is your comprehensive, go-to guide on the diagnosis and management of fluid, electrolytes, and acid-base disorders. This in-depth reference moves smoothly from basic physiology to practical clinical guidance, taking into account new discoveries; new understanding of fluid, acid-base, and electrolyte physiology; and new treatment options available to today’s patients. An essential resource for nephrologists and emergency practitioners, this extensively revised edition helps you make the best management decisions based on the most current knowledge.
Key Features
- Presents questions and explanations throughout that let you test your knowledge and hone your skills.
- High-yield margin notes and key point boxes make essential information easy to review.
- Numerous line drawings, diagnostic algorithms, and tables facilitate reference.
- Distinguished authors apply their extensive experience in research, clinical practice, and education to make theoretical and clinical knowledge easy to understand and apply.
Table of Contents
Section One Acid Base
Chapter 1 Principles of Acid-Base Physiology
Chapter 2 Tools to Use to Diagnose Acid-Base Disorders
Chapter 3 Metabolic Acidosis: Clinical Approach
Chapter 4 Metabolic Acidosis caused by a Deficit of NaHCO3
Chapter 5 Ketoacidosis
Chapter 6 Metabolic Acidosis: Acid Gain Types
Chapter 7 Metabolic Alkalosis
Chapter 8 Respiratory Acid-Base Disturbances
Section Two Salt and Water
Chapter 9 Sodium and Water Physiology
Chapter10 Hyponatremia
Chapter 11 Hypernatremia
Chapter 12 Polyuria
Section Three Potassium
Chapter 13 Potassium Physiology
Chapter 14 Hypokalemia
Chapter 15 Hyperkalemia
Section Four Integrative Physiology
Chapter 16 Hyperglycemia
List of Cases
List of Flow Charts
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 27th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323359108
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323359085
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323355155
About the Author
Kamel Kamel
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Medicine, St Michael’s Hospital, University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada
Mitchell Halperin
Affiliations and Expertise
Renal Division, St. Michael's Hospital; Emeritus Professor of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
