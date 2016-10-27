Fluid, Electrolyte and Acid-Base Physiology - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323355155, 9780323359108

Fluid, Electrolyte and Acid-Base Physiology

5th Edition

A Problem-Based Approach

Authors: Kamel Kamel Mitchell Halperin Mitchell Halperin
eBook ISBN: 9780323359108
eBook ISBN: 9780323359085
Paperback ISBN: 9780323355155
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th October 2016
Page Count: 528
Info/Buy
Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

With a strong focus on problem solving and clinical decision making, Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Physiology is your comprehensive, go-to guide on the diagnosis and management of fluid, electrolytes, and acid-base disorders. This in-depth reference moves smoothly from basic physiology to practical clinical guidance, taking into account new discoveries; new understanding of fluid, acid-base, and electrolyte physiology; and new treatment options available to today’s patients. An essential resource for nephrologists and emergency practitioners, this extensively revised edition helps you make the best management decisions based on the most current knowledge.

Key Features

  • Presents questions and explanations throughout that let you test your knowledge and hone your skills.
  • High-yield margin notes and key point boxes make essential information easy to review.
  • Numerous line drawings, diagnostic algorithms, and tables facilitate reference.
  • Distinguished authors apply their extensive experience in research, clinical practice, and education to make theoretical and clinical knowledge easy to understand and apply.

Table of Contents

Section One Acid Base

Chapter 1 Principles of Acid-Base Physiology

Chapter 2 Tools to Use to Diagnose Acid-Base Disorders

Chapter 3 Metabolic Acidosis: Clinical Approach

Chapter 4 Metabolic Acidosis caused by a Deficit of NaHCO3

Chapter 5 Ketoacidosis

Chapter 6 Metabolic Acidosis: Acid Gain Types

Chapter 7 Metabolic Alkalosis

Chapter 8 Respiratory Acid-Base Disturbances

Section Two Salt and Water

Chapter 9 Sodium and Water Physiology

Chapter10 Hyponatremia

Chapter 11 Hypernatremia

Chapter 12 Polyuria

Section Three Potassium

Chapter 13 Potassium Physiology

Chapter 14 Hypokalemia

Chapter 15 Hyperkalemia

Section Four Integrative Physiology

Chapter 16 Hyperglycemia

　

　

List of Cases

List of Flow Charts

　

　

Index

Details

No. of pages:
528
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323359108
eBook ISBN:
9780323359085
Paperback ISBN:
9780323355155

About the Author

Kamel Kamel

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Medicine, St Michael’s Hospital, University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada

Mitchell Halperin

Affiliations and Expertise

Renal Division, St. Michael's Hospital; Emeritus Professor of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Mitchell Halperin

Affiliations and Expertise

Renal Division, St. Michael's Hospital; Emeritus Professor of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.