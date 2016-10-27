With a strong focus on problem solving and clinical decision making, Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Physiology is your comprehensive, go-to guide on the diagnosis and management of fluid, electrolytes, and acid-base disorders. This in-depth reference moves smoothly from basic physiology to practical clinical guidance, taking into account new discoveries; new understanding of fluid, acid-base, and electrolyte physiology; and new treatment options available to today’s patients. An essential resource for nephrologists and emergency practitioners, this extensively revised edition helps you make the best management decisions based on the most current knowledge.