Fluid Dynamics Transactions
1st Edition
Fluid Dynamics Transactions, Volume 2 compiles 46 papers on fluid dynamics, a subdiscipline of fluid mechanics that deals with fluid flow. The topics discussed in this book include developments in interference theory for aeronautical applications; diffusion from sources in a turbulent boundary layer; unsteady motion of a finite wing span in a compressible medium; and wall pressure covariance and comparison with experiment. The certain classes of non-stationary axially symmetric flows in magneto–gas–dynamics; description of the phenomenon of secondary flows in curved channels by means of convection of rotation lines; and some variational problems of gas dynamics are also deliberated in this text. This publication is a good reference for physicists and students researching on the natural science of fluids in motion.
Some Recent Developments in Interference Theory for Aeronautical Applications
Diffusion from Sources in a Turbulent Boundary Layer
Sur l'invariance du système différentiel de la dynamique des gaz réels, envisagé dans l'espace-temps affiné, sans métrique (Application du principe de Galilée)
Sur le problème du diédre en magnétoaèrodynamique: étude de la stabilité
On the Unsteady Boundary Layer-Shock Wave Interaction in the Lower Transonic Region
New Determination of the Photoionization Upstream of a Strong Shock Wave
A Simple Qualitative Estimation of the Effect of an Oscillating Pressure on the Detached Shock-Wave Shape
Effet d'émoussement en hypersonique
Détermination de la seconde approximation de l'écoulement compressible subsonique autour d'un profil donné
Unsteady Motion of a Finite Wing Span in a Compressible Medium
Berechnung von kompressiblen Strömungen durch ein Korrespondenzprinzip
A Review of Pressure Fluctuations in Turbulent Boundary Layers at Subsonic and Supersonic Speeds
Some Magneto-Fluid-Dynamic Problems Involving Electric Arcs
Flow of Gases in a Hot Non-Homogeneous Porous Medium
Viscous Eddies near a Sharp Corner
Generalized Velocity Potential Equation for Multiply-Reacting Mixtures
Experimental Studies of a Specific Cavity Configuration in Laminar Hypersonic Flow
On the Dynamics of the Development of Detonation in a Gaseous Medium
Speed Measurement of Gas and Sound Downstream of a Shock Wave in an Electromagnetic Shock Tube
Quelques remarques sur les profils de vitesse dans la couche limite transitionnelle
Schallnahe symmetrische Potentialströmungen um geschlossene Profile mit stetigem Schalldurchgang und ihre Grenzlinieneigenschaften
A Source-Flow Model Viscous Effects in Hypersonic Axisymmetric Free Jets
Theoretische Untersuchungen über Zellularkonvektionsströmungen
On Certain Classes of Non-Stationary Axially Symmetric Flows in Magnetogas-Dynamics
Lifting-Line Theory as a Singular-Perturbation Problem
Effects of Surface Contamination on Wave Formation in Falling Liquid Films
Thermal Effects in Low Density Aerodynamics
A Variational Approach to the Three-Dimensional Theory of Convective Heat Transfer
Remarks Concerning a Dissipative Model of Magnetogasdynamics
L'écoulement transsonique dans une tuyère avec un point d'intersection des deux lignes du son
The Method of Characteristics for a Multidimensional Gas Flow
The Flow of Gases through Circular Tubes over a Wide Range of Knudsen Numbers
The Asymmetric Hypersonic Blunt-Body Problem
Unsteady Profile Theory in Incompressible Flow
Description of the Phenomenon of Secondary Flows in Curved Channels by Means of Convection of Rotation Lines
On Accommodation Coefficients
Similar Solutions of the Laminar Boundary-Layer Equations with Variable Fluid Properties
The Flow of a Jet from the Nose of an Axisymmetric Body in a Supersonic Airstream
The Generation of Water Waves by Wind
A Note on the Flow of a Viscous Incompressible Fluid around a Sharp Leading Edge
L'utilisation de la méthode des résidus dans le problème de résistance minimum de l'aile trapézoïdale en courant supersonique
On Entropy Effects in Three-Dimensional Hypersonic Gas Flows past Blunt Bodies
On Flow past a Body with Strongly Rarefied Plasma
Solution of the Problem of Hypersonic Flow past an Elongated Blunt Body, by Means of the Approximate Method of G. G. Chernyi
Numerical Solution of Certain Problems of Gas Flow
Some Variational Problems of Gas Dynamics
