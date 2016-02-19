Fluid Dynamics Transactions, Volume 2 compiles 46 papers on fluid dynamics, a subdiscipline of fluid mechanics that deals with fluid flow. The topics discussed in this book include developments in interference theory for aeronautical applications; diffusion from sources in a turbulent boundary layer; unsteady motion of a finite wing span in a compressible medium; and wall pressure covariance and comparison with experiment. The certain classes of non-stationary axially symmetric flows in magneto–gas–dynamics; description of the phenomenon of secondary flows in curved channels by means of convection of rotation lines; and some variational problems of gas dynamics are also deliberated in this text. This publication is a good reference for physicists and students researching on the natural science of fluids in motion.

Table of Contents



Some Recent Developments in Interference Theory for Aeronautical Applications

Diffusion from Sources in a Turbulent Boundary Layer

Sur l'invariance du système différentiel de la dynamique des gaz réels, envisagé dans l'espace-temps affiné, sans métrique (Application du principe de Galilée)

Sur le problème du diédre en magnétoaèrodynamique: étude de la stabilité

On the Unsteady Boundary Layer-Shock Wave Interaction in the Lower Transonic Region

New Determination of the Photoionization Upstream of a Strong Shock Wave

A Simple Qualitative Estimation of the Effect of an Oscillating Pressure on the Detached Shock-Wave Shape

Effet d'émoussement en hypersonique

Détermination de la seconde approximation de l'écoulement compressible subsonique autour d'un profil donné

Unsteady Motion of a Finite Wing Span in a Compressible Medium

Berechnung von kompressiblen Strömungen durch ein Korrespondenzprinzip

A Review of Pressure Fluctuations in Turbulent Boundary Layers at Subsonic and Supersonic Speeds

Some Magneto-Fluid-Dynamic Problems Involving Electric Arcs

Flow of Gases in a Hot Non-Homogeneous Porous Medium

Viscous Eddies near a Sharp Corner

Generalized Velocity Potential Equation for Multiply-Reacting Mixtures

Experimental Studies of a Specific Cavity Configuration in Laminar Hypersonic Flow

On the Dynamics of the Development of Detonation in a Gaseous Medium

Speed Measurement of Gas and Sound Downstream of a Shock Wave in an Electromagnetic Shock Tube

Quelques remarques sur les profils de vitesse dans la couche limite transitionnelle

Schallnahe symmetrische Potentialströmungen um geschlossene Profile mit stetigem Schalldurchgang und ihre Grenzlinieneigenschaften

A Source-Flow Model Viscous Effects in Hypersonic Axisymmetric Free Jets

Theoretische Untersuchungen über Zellularkonvektionsströmungen

On Certain Classes of Non-Stationary Axially Symmetric Flows in Magnetogas-Dynamics

Lifting-Line Theory as a Singular-Perturbation Problem

Effects of Surface Contamination on Wave Formation in Falling Liquid Films

Thermal Effects in Low Density Aerodynamics

A Variational Approach to the Three-Dimensional Theory of Convective Heat Transfer

Remarks Concerning a Dissipative Model of Magnetogasdynamics

L'écoulement transsonique dans une tuyère avec un point d'intersection des deux lignes du son

The Method of Characteristics for a Multidimensional Gas Flow

The Flow of Gases through Circular Tubes over a Wide Range of Knudsen Numbers

The Asymmetric Hypersonic Blunt-Body Problem

Unsteady Profile Theory in Incompressible Flow

Description of the Phenomenon of Secondary Flows in Curved Channels by Means of Convection of Rotation Lines

On Accommodation Coefficients

Similar Solutions of the Laminar Boundary-Layer Equations with Variable Fluid Properties

The Flow of a Jet from the Nose of an Axisymmetric Body in a Supersonic Airstream

The Generation of Water Waves by Wind

A Note on the Flow of a Viscous Incompressible Fluid around a Sharp Leading Edge

L'utilisation de la méthode des résidus dans le problème de résistance minimum de l'aile trapézoïdale en courant supersonique

On Entropy Effects in Three-Dimensional Hypersonic Gas Flows past Blunt Bodies

On Flow past a Body with Strongly Rarefied Plasma

Solution of the Problem of Hypersonic Flow past an Elongated Blunt Body, by Means of the Approximate Method of G. G. Chernyi

Numerical Solution of Certain Problems of Gas Flow

Some Variational Problems of Gas Dynamics