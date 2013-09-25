Fluid Dynamics of Oil Production
1st Edition
Description
Fluid Dynamics of Oil Production is the perfect guide for understanding and building more accurate oil production models. It is dedicated to the theoretical and numerical study of fluid dynamic models, and much attention is paid to the analysis of the results of the hydrodynamic calculations based on these models and their use in the predictive estimates of the regulatory process of oil production. Other items include:
- A careful description of over 30 different mathematical models of oil formations
- Unconventional scenarios, such as models describing the process of foaming in oil formations and the combination of reservoir flow with liquid flow in wells.
- Coverage of more complex and multi-dimensional models, including oil filtration results and methods
Key Features
- Create reliable models that confidently show the reservoirs flow patterns
- Learn about 30 different mathematical models of oil formations
- Understand unconventional as well as complex and multi-dimensional models, applicable for today's reservoirs
- Contains several models developed by the authors
Readership
Production Engineers, Reservoir Engineers, and Reservoir Engineers
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Forward
Chapter 1: Fluid Flow Models
Chapter 2: Analytical and One-Dimensional Models of Thermal and Two-Phase Flow
Chapter 3: Multidimensional Numerical Models of Subsurface Fluid Dynamics
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2014
- Published:
- 25th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124166462
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124166356
About the Author
Bakytzhan Zhumagulov
Bakytzhan Zhumagulov is a State Award winner of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Science, Technology and Education, an Honored Worker of Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Doctor of Technical Sciences, Professor, Academician of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the organizer of Education and Science of Kazakhstan. He is a prominent scientist and mathematician in the field of basic and applied research in computational mathematics and mathematical problems of fluid and gas dynamics. His scientific activities relates to the study, development and application of information technology, mathematical modeling and mathematical methods in fluid dynamics, creation of computer-aided analysis, development of oil fields, and prognosis and solution of practial problems of the oil and gas industry and ecology, which received wide international recognition.
Affiliations and Expertise
Bakytzhan Zhumagulov is Doctor of Technical Sciences; Professor, Academician of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Valentin Monakhov
Valentin Monkhov was Doctor of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, Professor, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, a prominent scientist, mathematician-mechanic, specialist in the field of fluid dynamics, filtration theory of multiphase fluids, and mathematical physics. He made a great contribution to the development of the classical methods for solving free boundary problems for nonlinear models arising in gas dynamics, nonlinear filtering and elastic-plastic medium. He studied the problem of interfacing high-speed streams of viscous fluids in wells and open channels with its filtration flows in the environment, as well as the solvability of boundary value problems for some variants of this pairing. In additionl to the traditional models, he made a number of new models of oil reservoirs. He is widely known and respected in the scientific community in Russia and abroad.
Affiliations and Expertise
Valentin Monakhov was Doctor of Physical and Mathematical Sciences; Professor, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and specialist in the field of fluid dynamics, filtration theory of multiphase fluids, and mathematical physics.