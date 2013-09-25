Fluid Dynamics of Oil Production - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124166356, 9780124166462

Fluid Dynamics of Oil Production

1st Edition

Authors: Bakytzhan Zhumagulov Valentin Monakhov
eBook ISBN: 9780124166462
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124166356
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 25th September 2013
Page Count: 280
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.50
79.47
102.00
86.70
135.00
114.75
145.41
123.60
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
101.00
85.85
81.00
68.85
133.00
113.05
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Fluid Dynamics of Oil Production is the perfect guide for understanding and building more accurate oil production models. It is dedicated to the theoretical and numerical study of fluid dynamic models, and much attention is paid to the analysis of the results of the hydrodynamic calculations based on these models and their use in the predictive estimates of the regulatory process of oil production. Other items include:

  • A careful description of over 30 different mathematical models of oil formations
  • Unconventional scenarios, such as models describing the process of foaming in oil formations and the combination of reservoir flow with liquid flow in wells.
  • Coverage of more complex and multi-dimensional models, including oil filtration results and methods

Key Features

  • Create reliable models that confidently show the reservoirs flow patterns
  • Learn about 30 different mathematical models of oil formations
  • Understand unconventional as well as complex and multi-dimensional models, applicable for today's reservoirs
  • Contains several models developed by the authors

Readership

Production Engineers, Reservoir Engineers, and Reservoir Engineers

Table of Contents

Acknowledgments

Forward

Chapter 1: Fluid Flow Models

Chapter 2: Analytical and One-Dimensional Models of Thermal and Two-Phase Flow

Chapter 3: Multidimensional Numerical Models of Subsurface Fluid Dynamics

References

Details

No. of pages:
280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780124166462
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124166356

About the Author

Bakytzhan Zhumagulov

Bakytzhan Zhumagulov is a State Award winner of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Science, Technology and Education, an Honored Worker of Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Doctor of Technical Sciences, Professor, Academician of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the organizer of Education and Science of Kazakhstan. He is a prominent scientist and mathematician in the field of basic and applied research in computational mathematics and mathematical problems of fluid and gas dynamics. His scientific activities relates to the study, development and application of information technology, mathematical modeling and mathematical methods in fluid dynamics, creation of computer-aided analysis, development of oil fields, and prognosis and solution of practial problems of the oil and gas industry and ecology, which received wide international recognition.

Affiliations and Expertise

Bakytzhan Zhumagulov is Doctor of Technical Sciences; Professor, Academician of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Valentin Monakhov

Valentin Monkhov was Doctor of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, Professor, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, a prominent scientist, mathematician-mechanic, specialist in the field of fluid dynamics, filtration theory of multiphase fluids, and mathematical physics. He made a great contribution to the development of the classical methods for solving free boundary problems for nonlinear models arising in gas dynamics, nonlinear filtering and elastic-plastic medium. He studied the problem of interfacing high-speed streams of viscous fluids in wells and open channels with its filtration flows in the environment, as well as the solvability of boundary value problems for some variants of this pairing. In additionl to the traditional models, he made a number of new models of oil reservoirs. He is widely known and respected in the scientific community in Russia and abroad.

Affiliations and Expertise

Valentin Monakhov was Doctor of Physical and Mathematical Sciences; Professor, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and specialist in the field of fluid dynamics, filtration theory of multiphase fluids, and mathematical physics.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.