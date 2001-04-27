Fluid Catalytic Cracking V, Volume 134

Defect structure and acid catalysis of high silica, FAU-framework zeolites: effects of aluminum removal and of basic metal oxide addition (R.A. Beyerlein, G.B. McVicker).

The use of microcalorimetry and solid state nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) to study the effects of post-synthesis treatments on the acidity and framework composition of several HY-type zeolites (M.L. Occelli et al.).

The effects of steam aging temperature on the properties of an HY zeolite of the type used in FCC preparations (M.L. Occelli et al.).

Effect of catalyst properties and feedstock composition on the evaluation of cracking catalysts (A.A. Lappas et al.).

Study on the deactivation-aging patterns of fluid cracking catalysts in industrial units (F. Hernández-Beltrán et al.).

The improvement of catalytic cracking process through the utilization of new catalytic materials (M.I. Levinbuk et al.).

NExCCTM - Novel short contact time catalytic cracking technology (J. Hiltunen et al.).

Effect of vanadium on light olefins selectivity

(C.-Y. Li et al.).

Reduction of olefins in FCC gasoline

(S. Katoh et al.).

Gasoline sulfur removal: kinetics of S compounds in FCC conditions (A. Corma et al.).

Development of a kinetic model for FCC valid from ultra-short residence times

(M.A. den Hollander et al.).

Deactivation of fluid catalytic cracking catalysts: a modelling approach (F. López-Isunza).

Catalyst design for resin cracking operation: benefits of metal tolerant technologies (L.T. Boock, T.F. Petti).

Active site accessibility of resid cracking catalysts

(Y. Lu et al.).

Catalyst evaluation for atmospheric residue cracking, the effect of catalyst deactivation on selectivity (W.R. Gilbert).

Optimum properties of RFCC catalysts

(S.-I. Andersson, T. Myrstad).

An experimental protocol to evaluate FCC stripper performance in terms of coke yield and composition (C.E. Snape et al.).

Use of 13C-labelled compounds to probe catalytic coke formation in fluid catalytic cracking (C.L. Wallace et al.).

Bifunctionality in catalytic cracking catalysis (W.L. Schuette, A.E. Schweizer).

Catalytic cracking of alkylbenzenes. Y-zeolites with different crystal sizes (S. Al-Khattaf, H. de Lasa).

On the mechanism of formation of organized mesoporous silica that may be used as catalysts for FCC (R. Zana et al.).

Catalyst assembly technology in FCC. Part I: A review of the concept, history and developments (P. O'Connor et al.).

Catalyst assembly technology in FCC. Part II: The influence of fresh and contaminant-affected catalyst structure on FCC performance (C.W. Kuehler et al.).