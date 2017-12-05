Flow Cytometry, An Issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323552820, 9780323552837

Flow Cytometry, An Issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Volume 37-4

1st Edition

Authors: David Dorfman
eBook ISBN: 9780323552837
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323552820
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th December 2017
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Clinics in Laboratory Medicine

Flow Cytometry

Preface: Clinical Flow Cytometry: State-of-the-Art and New Approaches

Flow Cytometry of B-Cell Neoplasms

Flow Cytometry of T Cells and T-Cell Neoplasms

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Immunophenotyping by Flow Cytometric Analysis

B Lymphoblastic Leukemia Minimal Residual Disease Assessment by Flow Cytometric Analysis

How Do We Use Multicolor Flow Cytometry to Detect Minimal Residual Disease in Acute Myeloid Leukemia?

Flow Cytometric Assessment of Chronic Myeloid Neoplasms

Diagnosis of Plasma Cell Dyscrasias and Monitoring of Minimal Residual Disease by Multiparametric Flow Cytometry

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Assessment by Flow Cytometric Analysis

Mast Cell Disease Assessment by Flow Cytometric Analysis

Flow Cytometry in Pediatric Hematopoietic Malignancies

Flow Cytometric Evaluation of Primary Immunodeficiencies

Cost-effective Flow Cytometry Testing Strategies

Automated Analysis of Clinical Flow Cytometry Data: A Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Illustration

Applications of Mass Cytometry in Clinical Medicine: The Promise and Perils of Clinical CyTOF

Description

This issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, edited by David M. Dorfman, will cover Flow Cytometry. Topics covered in this issue include: Flow cytometric evaluation of primary immunodeficiencies; Flow cytometry of B cell neoplasms; Flow cytometry of T cell neoplasms; Flow cytometry of acute myeloid leukemias; AML minimal residual disease (MRD) assessment by flow cytometric analysis; Acute lymphoblastic leukemia minimal residual disease (MRD) assessment by flow cytometric analysis; Flow cytometric assessment of myelodysplasia and myeloproliferative neoplasms; Flow cytometry of plasma cell neoplasms, including MRD testing; Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) assessment by flow cytometric analysis; Mast cell disease assessment by flow cytometric analysis; Flow cytometry in pediatric hematopathology; Clinical applications of mass cytometry; Automated analysis of clinical flow cytometry data; and Cost-effective flow cytometric testing strategies.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323552837
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323552820

About the Authors

David Dorfman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Pathology Brigham and Women's Hospital

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.