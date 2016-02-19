Flow Cytogenetics
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Human Chromosome Analysis by Flow Cytometry. Instrumentation for Chromosome Analysis and Sorting. Cell Culture for Chromosome Isolation. Chromosome Isolation Procedures. DNA Stains as Cytochemical Probes for Chromosomes. Methods for Estimating Components of Multipeaked Flow Histograms. Univariate Flow Karyotype Analysis. Bivariate Flow Karyotyping. Relation between Radiation-Induced Flow Karyotype Change
Description
This is the first book to be devoted entirely to the application and development of flow techniques in cytogenetics. It provides comprehensive information on the use of flow cytometry and sorting for chromosome classification and purification. Cytogenetics and molecular biologists will find this book an invaluable reference source.
Key Features
- Practical details for the preparation and analysis of chromosomes using flow cytometry
- Flow karyotyping for sensitive rapid analysis of chromosome normality and the detection of aberrant chromosomes
- Flow sorting as a source of chromosome-specific DNA for gene mapping and recombinant DNA libraries
- Construction and current status of chromosome-specific recombinant DNA libraries
Readership
Molecular biologists, cell biologists, and geneticists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 23rd November 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080984520
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
Johan Ploem Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Leiden, The Netherlands
About the Series Volume Editors
Joe Gray Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Livermore, California, U.S.A.