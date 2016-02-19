Flow and Contaminant Transport in Fractured Rock - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120839803, 9780080916477

Flow and Contaminant Transport in Fractured Rock

1st Edition

Authors: Jacob Bear C-F. Tsang Ghislain De Marsily
eBook ISBN: 9780080916477
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120839803
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th April 1993
Page Count: 560
Description

In the past two or three decades, fractured rock domains have received increasing attention not only in reservoir engineering and hydrology, but also in connection with geological isolation of radioactive waste. Locations in both the saturated and unsaturated zones have been under consideration because such repositories are sources of heat and potential sources of groundwater contamination. Thus, in addition to the transport of mass of fluid phases in single and multiphase flow, the issues of heat transport and mass transport of components have to be addressed.

Readership

Geologists, hydrologists, reservoir and environmental engineers, and waste professionals.

Table of Contents

Modelling Flow and Contaminant in Fractured Rocks. Solute Transport in Fractured Rocks. Applications to Radionuclide Waste Repositories. Solute Trasport Through Fracture Networks. Stochastic Modelling of Fractured Systems and Their Use in Flow and Transport Modelling. Tracer Transport in Fracture Systems. Multiphase Flow in Fractured Petroleum Reservoirs. Unsaturated Flow in Fractured Porous Media. Simulation of Flow and Transport in Fractured Porous Media. A Summary of Field Test Methods in Fractured Rocks.

Details

No. of pages:
560
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080916477
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120839803

About the Author

Jacob Bear

C-F. Tsang

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Berkeley, USA

Ghislain De Marsily

