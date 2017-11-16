Part 1. Strategic and Technical Aspects of Flood Prevention

1. Flood Management in France from 18th to 20th Centuries: A State Issue?

2. The French Flood Risk Management Model: Local Territories Facing State Omnipresency

3. Management and Safety of Flood Defense Systems

4. Coping Strategies in Dike Protected Areas

5. Floods and Land Rights: From Risk Prevention Plans to Administrative Accountability and Penal Liability

6. How Cost-Effective is Reducing the Vulnerability of Housing in Response to Flood Risk?

Part 2. Territories and Individuals at the Heart of Prevention

7. Does the Watershed Represent a Key Area within Flood Risk Knowledge and Management?

8. Sustainable Land Use Planning in Areas Exposed to Flooding: Some International Experiences

9. Societal Choices in Flood Risk Management, from Individual Responsibility to National Policy

10. Sustainable Flood Memories”: Developing Concept, Process and Practice in Flood Risk Management

11. Integrating Anthropocentric Approaches into Flood Risk Management

Part 3. Anticipating and Managing Flood Events

12. Characteristics of Flood Events

13. Effectiveness of Institutional Alert Tools in Flood Forecasting in France

14. From Public Involvement to Citizen-based Initiatives: How Can Inhabitants Get Organized to Face Floods?

15. Crowdsourcing and Crisis-Mapping in the Event of Floods: Tools and Challenges

16. Flood Crisis Management: The Operational Perspective

17. Local Crisis Management – The Communal Safety Plan: Challenges and Obstacles to Operationality

18. Anticipating or Coping: Behaviors in the Face of Flash Floods

Part 4. Post-disaster Recovery and Adaptation

19. Disaster Memories and Population Resilience

20. Economic Resilience, Total Loss Control and Risk Transfer

21. Economic Assessment of Flood

22. Flood Debris Management

23. Post-Flood Recovery: An Opportunity for Disaster Risk Reduction?

24. Towards an Urban Design Adapted to Flood Risk?