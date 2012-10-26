Flight Dynamics Principles
3rd Edition
A Linear Systems Approach to Aircraft Stability and Control
Description
The study of flight dynamics requires a thorough understanding of the theory of the stability and control of aircraft, an appreciation of flight control systems and a grounding in the theory of automatic control. Flight Dynamics Principles is a student focused text and provides easy access to all three topics in an integrated modern systems context.
Written for those coming to the subject for the first time, the book provides a secure foundation from which to move on to more advanced topics such as, non-linear flight dynamics, flight simulation, handling qualities and advanced flight control.
Key Features
- Additional examples to illustrate the application of computational procedures using tools such as MATLAB®, MathCad® and Program CC®
- Improved compatibility with, and more expansive coverage of the North American notational style
- Expanded coverage of lateral-directional static stability, manoeuvrability, command augmentation and flight in turbulence
- An additional coursework study on flight control design for an unmanned air vehicle (UAV)
Readership
Aerospace and aeronautical engineering students; CPD audience from the aero industry
Table of Contents
Preface
Preface to the second edition
Preface to the first edition
Acknowledgements
Nomenclature
Subscripts
Examples of other symbols and notation
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1 Overview
1.2 Flying and handling qualities
1.3 General considerations
1.4 Aircraft equations of motion
1.5 Aerodynamics
1.6 Computers
1.7 Summary
References
Sources
Chapter 2. Systems of Axes and Notation
2.1 Earth axes
2.2 Aircraft body–fixed axes
2.3 Euler angles and aircraft attitude
2.4 Axes transformations
2.5 Aircraft reference geometry
2.6 Controls notation
2.7 Aerodynamic reference centres
References
Chapter 3. Static Equilibrium and Trim
3.1 Trim equilibrium
3.2 The pitching moment equation
3.3 Longitudinal static stability
3.4 Lateral-directional static stability
3.5 Calculation of aircraft trim condition
References
Source
Chapter 4. The Equations of Motion
4.1 The equations of motion for a rigid symmetric aircraft
4.2 The linearised equations of motion
4.3 The decoupled equations of motion
4.4 Alternative forms of the equations of motion
References
Chapter 5. The Solution of the Equations of Motion
5.1 Methods of solution
5.2 Cramer’s rule
5.3 Aircraft response transfer functions
5.4 Response to controls
5.5 Acceleration response transfer functions
5.6 The state-space method
5.7 State-space model augmentation
References
Chapter 6. Longitudinal Dynamics
6.1 Response to controls
6.2 The dynamic stability modes
6.3 Reduced-order models
6.4 Frequency response
6.5 Flying and handling qualities
6.6 Mode excitation
References
Chapter 7. Lateral-Directional Dynamics
7.1 Response to controls
7.2 The dynamic stability modes
7.3 Reduced order models
7.4 Frequency response
7.5 Flying and handling qualities
7.6 Mode excitation
References
Chapter 8. Manoeuvrability
8.1 Introduction
8.2 The steady pull-up manoeuvre
8.3 The pitching moment equation
8.4 Longitudinal manoeuvre stability
8.5 Aircraft dynamics and manoeuvrability
8.6 Aircraft with stability augmentation
References
Chapter 9. Stability
9.1 Introduction
9.2 The characteristic equation
9.3 The Routh-Hurwitz stability criterion
9.4 The stability quartic
9.5 Graphical interpretation of stability
References
Chapter 10. Flying and Handling Qualities
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Short term dynamic models
10.3 Flying qualities requirements
10.4 Aircraft role
10.5 Pilot opinion rating
10.6 Longitudinal flying qualities requirements
10.7 Control anticipation parameter
10.8 Lateral-directional flying qualities requirements
10.9 Flying qualities requirements on the s-plane
References
Chapter 11. Command and Stability Augmentation
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Augmentation system design
11.3 Closed-loop system analysis
11.4 The root locus plot
11.5 Longitudinal stability augmentation
11.6 Lateral-directional stability augmentation
11.7 The pole placement method
11.8 Command augmentation
References
Chapter 12. Aerodynamic Modelling
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Quasi-static derivatives
12.3 Derivative estimation
12.4 The effects of compressibility
12.5 Limitations of aerodynamic modelling
References
Chapter 13. Aerodynamic Stability and Control Derivatives
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Longitudinal aerodynamic stability derivatives
13.3 Lateral-directional aerodynamic stability derivatives
13.4 Aerodynamic control derivatives
13.5 North American derivative coefficient notation
References
Chapter 14. Flight in a Non-steady Atmosphere
14.1 The influence of atmospheric disturbances on flying qualities
14.2 Methods of evaluation
14.3 Atmospheric disturbances
14.4 Extension of the linear aircraft equations of motion
14.5 Turbulence modelling
14.6 Discrete gusts
14.7 Aircraft response to gusts and turbulence
References
Chapter 15. Coursework Studies
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Assignment 1: Stability augmentation of the North American X-15 hypersonic research aeroplane
15.3 Assignment 2: The stability and control characteristics of a civil transport aeroplane with relaxed longitudinal static stability
15.4 Assignment 3: Lateral-directional handling qualities design for the Lockheed F-104 Starfighter aircraft
15.5 Assignment 4: Analysis of the effects of Mach number on the longitudinal stability and control characteristics of the LTV A7-A Corsair aircraft
15.6 Assignment 5: The design of a longitudinal primary flight control system for an advanced-technology UAV
References
Appendix 1: AeroTrim: A Symmetric Trim Calculator for Subsonic Flight Conditions
Appendix 2: Definitions of Aerodynamic Stability and Control Derivatives
Appendix 3: Aircraft Response Transfer Functions Referred to Aircraft Body Axes
Appendix 4: Units, Conversions, and Constants
Appendix 5: A Very Short Table of Laplace Transforms
Appendix 6: The Dynamics of a Linear Second Order System
Appendix 7: North American Aerodynamic Derivative Notation
Appendix 8: Approximate Expressions for the Dimensionless Aerodynamic Stability and Control Derivatives
Appendix 9: Transformation of Aerodynamic Stability Derivatives from a Body Axes Reference to a Wind Axes Reference
Appendix 10: Transformation of the Moments and Products of Inertia from a Body Axes Reference to a Wind Axes Reference
Appendix 11: The Root Locus Plot
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2013
- Published:
- 26th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080982762
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080982427
About the Author
Michael Cook
After graduating Michael Cook joined Elliott Flight Automation as a Systems Engineer and contributed flight control systems design to several major projects. Later he joined the College of Aeronautics to research and teach flight dynamics, experimental flight mechanics and flight control. Previously leader of the Dynamics, Simulation and Control Research Group he is now retired and continues to provide part time support. In 2003 the Group was recognised as the Preferred Academic Capability Partner for Flight Dynamics by BAE SYSTEMS and in 2007 he received a Chairman’s Bronze award for his contribution to a joint UAV research programme.