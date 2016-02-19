Flexible Benefits and Employee Choice
Flexible Benefits and Employee Choice summarizes literature on a series of issues related to flexible compensation. Both academic and practical pieces published in the areas of economics, demography, business, sociology, psychology, law, and administration are included.
The review is divided into five main sections. The first section presents an overview of the literature on flexible compensation. Within this broad overview, subsections focus on (1) the advent and growth of flexible compensation; (2) the present legal status of flexible compensation; (3) the design, structure, and operation of flexible compensation plans; (4) the advantages and disadvantages of flexible compensation plans; and (5) the future outlook for flexible compensation. The second section presents seven organization case studies. The organizations were chosen so as to capture a range of industries, flexible compensation plans, and experiences with those plans. The third section presents 56 abstracts of the main published pieces on this subject. References to the abstracted material plus some additional pieces relating to fringe-benefit systems and benefit planning are listed in the section entitled "Recommended Reading." The section on "Additional Reading" lists many older pieces on flexible compensation and fringe benefits which might be of some use to practitioners and other individuals trying to develop a deeper and more historical understanding of the development of the literature on this subject.
Table of Contents
Review of the Literature
Introduction
Advent and Growth of Flexible Compensation
Legal and Tax Issues
Issues of Design, Implementation, Structure, and Operation
Advantages and Disadvantages of Flexible Compensation
Summary and Outlook for the Future
Case Studies
Abstracts
Recommended Reading
Additional Reading
68
- 68
English
- English
© Pergamon 1986
- © Pergamon 1986
1st January 1986
- 1st January 1986
Pergamon
- Pergamon
9781483140568
- 9781483140568
David E. Bloom is Clarence James Gamble Professor of Economics and Demography in the Department of Global Health and Population, Harvard School of Public Health. Dr. Bloom is an economist whose work focuses on health, demography, education, and labor. In recent years, he has written extensively on primary, secondary, and tertiary education in developing countries and on the links among health status, population dynamics, and economic growth. Dr. Bloom has published over 300 articles, book chapters, and books.Dr. Bloom has previously been a member of the public policy faculty at Carnegie-Mellon University and the economics faculty at Columbia University and Harvard University. He currently serves as a Faculty Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research and is a member of the Board of Directors of PSI and of the Board of Trustees of amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research. Dr. Bloom also serves as Director of Harvard’s Program on the Global Demography of Aging. In April 2005, Dr. Bloom was elected Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Dr. Bloom received a BS in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University in 1976 and a PhD in Economics and Demography from Princeton University in 1981.
Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston, MA, USA