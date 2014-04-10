Flap Reconstruction of the Traumatized Upper Extremity, An Issue of Hand Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323297073, 9780323297080

Flap Reconstruction of the Traumatized Upper Extremity, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 30-2

1st Edition

Authors: Kevin Chung
eBook ISBN: 9780323297080
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323297073
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th April 2014
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Hand Clinics will focus on flap reconstruction. Flap reconstruction is a very large part of upper extremity surgery following a traumatic injury. This issue will cover the entire process including anatomy, decision-making strategies on where to source/harvest flaps, and a large number of papers tailored to specific surgical procedures: different parts of the hand and upper extremity, pediatric reconstruction, and aesthetics.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323297080
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323297073

About the Authors

Kevin Chung Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Charles B.G. De Nancrede Professor in Surgery, Section of Plastic Surgery; Assistant Dean for Faculty Affairs, Associate Director for Global REACH, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.