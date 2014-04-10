Flap Reconstruction of the Traumatized Upper Extremity, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 30-2
1st Edition
Authors: Kevin Chung
eBook ISBN: 9780323297080
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323297073
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th April 2014
Description
This issue of Hand Clinics will focus on flap reconstruction. Flap reconstruction is a very large part of upper extremity surgery following a traumatic injury. This issue will cover the entire process including anatomy, decision-making strategies on where to source/harvest flaps, and a large number of papers tailored to specific surgical procedures: different parts of the hand and upper extremity, pediatric reconstruction, and aesthetics.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 10th April 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323297080
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323297073
About the Authors
Kevin Chung Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Charles B.G. De Nancrede Professor in Surgery, Section of Plastic Surgery; Assistant Dean for Faculty Affairs, Associate Director for Global REACH, University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, Michigan
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.