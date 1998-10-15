Fixed Income and Interest Rate Derivative Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750640121, 9780080506548

Fixed Income and Interest Rate Derivative Analysis

1st Edition

Authors: Mark Britten-Jones
eBook ISBN: 9780080506548
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750640121
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 15th October 1998
Page Count: 220
Description

Fixed Income and Interest Rate Derivative Analysis gives a clear and accessible approach to the analytical techniques of debt instrument valuation. Without using complicated mathematical abstractions, this text shows that the fundamentals of fixed income and interest rate derivate analysis can be easily understood when seen as a small number of simple economic concepts.

Concepts inroduced in this book are reinforced and explained, not with the use of high-powered mathematics, but with actual examples of various market instruments and case studies from North America, Europe, Australia and Hong Kong. The text also contains review questions which aid the reader in their understanding.

Mark Britten-Jones, BEcon, MA, PhD, is an Assistant Professor of Finance at the London Business School where he teaches Fixed Income Securities and Markets as part of a MBA and Master's course in Finance.

Key Features

  • A comprehensive and accessible explanation of underlying theory, and its practical application
  • Case studies and worked examples from around the world's capital markets
  • How to use spreadsheet modelling in fixed income and interest rate derivative valuation

Readership

Students of finance courses: 3rd year undergraduates; MBA students; Students of Masters degrees in Finance. Fixed income analysts; Fund managers

Table of Contents

Fixed cash flows - Valuation of fixed cash flows with perfect replication
Imperfect replication: immunization and duration
Simple random cash flows - Forward rates, T-bill futures, and quasi-arbitrage
The eurodollar market and simple interest rate swaps
General rate-sensitive cash flows - No-arbitrage and risk-neutral pricing
State prices, forward induction, and tree-fitting
The Black-Derman-Toy Model; Convexity
Callable and convertible bonds
Credit risk
Continuous-time finance

Details

No. of pages:
220
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080506548
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750640121

About the Author

Mark Britten-Jones

Ratings and Reviews

