Fisheries and Aquaculture

Dr. Einarsson, professor emeritus at Bifröst University and former professor at the University of Iceland, served as Rector of Bifröst University in Iceland and as Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Business Administration at the University of Iceland. He has served as a Member of the Icelandic Parliament and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Central Bank of Iceland. He was also a delegate for Iceland at the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York. Dr. Einarsson has managed fish-processing and fisheries companies and various other enterprises and has served on boards of directors of numerous enterprises, associations and public entities, including the Confederation of Icelandic Employers, the Icelandic Fish Market, The Federation of Icelandic Fish-Processing Plants and various research institutes. Dr. Einarsson was a member of the Export Prize Committee of the President of Iceland. He served as chairman of the board of the Icelandic Enterprise Fund and as Vice President of the European Council for Small Business and Entrepreneurship. He currently holds the position of chairman of the Advisory Committee of the National Marine and Freshwater Research Institute of Iceland. Dr. Einarsson is the author of 33 books on economics, culture and fisheries, over 50 journal articles and conference papers and over 400 shorter articles. He has been a visiting scholar at the University of Siena, Stanford University, the Copenhagen Business School and New York University.