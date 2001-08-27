Fish Physiology: Nitrogen Excretion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123504449, 9780080497518

Fish Physiology: Nitrogen Excretion, Volume 20

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Paul Anderson
Series Volume Editors: Patricia Wright
Series Editors: William Hoar David Randall Anthony Farrell
eBook ISBN: 9780080497518
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123504449
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th August 2001
Page Count: 358
Description

This book provides a comprehensive collection of timely reviews of our current understanding of the fundamental principles of nitrogen metabolism and excretion in fish. Emphasis is placed on critical assessment of how new studies impact these topics, and the articles reflect the diversity of current research approaches.

Readership

Fish physiologists and biochemists involved in the study of gas exchange, ionregulation, osmoregulation, nutrition, and digestion.

About the Serial Volume Editors

Paul Anderson Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Minnesota, Duluth, U.S.A.

About the Series Volume Editors

Patricia Wright Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Guelph, Ontario, Canada

About the Series Editors

William Hoar Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada

David Randall Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Zoology Department, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, Canada and Department of Biology and Chemistry, City University of Hong Kong, China

Anthony Farrell Series Editor

Tony Farrell is a graduate of Bath University, where he was fortunate to study with Peter Lutz. His fortunes grew further when he moved in 1974 to Canada and the Zoology Department at the University of British Columbia to complete his Ph.D. degree under the superb tutelage of Dave Randall. In 2004, Tony returned to UBC when he accepted an endowed research chair in Sustainable Aquaculture.

In between these positions at UBC, Tony was employed at the University of Southern California (PDF), the University of New Brunswick (sessional lecturer), Mount Allison University (first real job) and Simon Fraser University (moving through the ranks to a full professor). In addition to highly controlled laboratory experiments on fish cardiorespiratory physiology, Tony is committed to working on animals in their own environment. Therefore, his research on fish physiology has taken him on an Alpha Helix expedition to the Amazon, the University of Gothenburg and the Kristineberg Marine Research Station in Sweden, the Portobello Marine Biological Station in New Zealand, the University of Christchurch and Massey University in New Zealand, the Bamfield Marine Science Station and the Huntsman Marine Station in Canada, the University of Aarhus in Denmark, the University of Adelaide Charles and Darwin University in Australia, and to the Danish Arctic Marine Station on Disco Island in Greenland. These travels have allowed him to work and with many superb collaborators word-wide, as well as study the physiology of over 70 different species of fish. Tony has received a number of awards for his scientific contributions: an honorary degree from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden; Awards of Excellence from the American Fisheries Society for Fish Physiology, Conservation and Management; the Fry Medal from the Canadian Society of Zoologists; and the Beverton Medal from the Fisheries Society of the British Isles.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Zoology, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada

