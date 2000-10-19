Fish Physiology: Muscle Development and Growth, Volume 18
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors. Preface.
Induction and Patterning of Embryonic Skeletal Muscle Cells in the Zebrafish, P.D. Currie and P.W. Ingham. Myogenic Regulatory Factors, S. Watabe. Myosin Expression During Ontogeny, Post-Hatching Growth and Adaptation, G. Goldspink, D. Wilkes, and S. Ennion. Muscle Satellite Cells in Fish, B. Fauconneau and G. Paboeuf. Cellular Mechanisms of Post-Embryonic Muscle Growth in Aquaculture Species, A. Rowlerson and A. Veggetti. Genetic and Environmental Determinants of Muscle Growth Patterns, I.A. Johnston. Muscle Fiber Diversity and Plasticity, A.M. Säer and W. Stoiber. Hormonal Regulation of Muscle Growth, T.P. Mommsen and T.W. Moon.
Description
With the advent of zebrafish as a model system, the development and growth of muscle in fish has become an ever more important process. This volume, in the continuing Fish Physiology series, focuses attention on muscle from the genetics of muscle development to application of muscle growth patterns to aquacultural production.
Readership
Graduate students in fish biology, aquaculture, and developmental biology; fisheries biologists, physiologists, and ichthyologists interested in an up to date review of muscle growth and development; research laboratories in governement fishery departments; and libraries.
Reviews
"The major strength of Muscle Development and Growth is the range of material covered, from muscle pattern formation in zebrafish to temperature acclimation effects on muscle physiology. The book should succeed in stimulating new interest in fish muscle development and growth." @source:-—COPEIA (2001)
About the Series Volume Editors
Ian Johnston Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Environmental and Evolutionary Biology, University of St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland
About the Series Editors
William Hoar Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada
Anthony Farrell Series Editor
Tony Farrell is a graduate of Bath University, where he was fortunate to study with Peter Lutz. His fortunes grew further when he moved in 1974 to Canada and the Zoology Department at the University of British Columbia to complete his Ph.D. degree under the superb tutelage of Dave Randall. In 2004, Tony returned to UBC when he accepted an endowed research chair in Sustainable Aquaculture.
In between these positions at UBC, Tony was employed at the University of Southern California (PDF), the University of New Brunswick (sessional lecturer), Mount Allison University (first real job) and Simon Fraser University (moving through the ranks to a full professor). In addition to highly controlled laboratory experiments on fish cardiorespiratory physiology, Tony is committed to working on animals in their own environment. Therefore, his research on fish physiology has taken him on an Alpha Helix expedition to the Amazon, the University of Gothenburg and the Kristineberg Marine Research Station in Sweden, the Portobello Marine Biological Station in New Zealand, the University of Christchurch and Massey University in New Zealand, the Bamfield Marine Science Station and the Huntsman Marine Station in Canada, the University of Aarhus in Denmark, the University of Adelaide Charles and Darwin University in Australia, and to the Danish Arctic Marine Station on Disco Island in Greenland. These travels have allowed him to work and with many superb collaborators word-wide, as well as study the physiology of over 70 different species of fish. Tony has received a number of awards for his scientific contributions: an honorary degree from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden; Awards of Excellence from the American Fisheries Society for Fish Physiology, Conservation and Management; the Fry Medal from the Canadian Society of Zoologists; and the Beverton Medal from the Fisheries Society of the British Isles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Zoology, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada