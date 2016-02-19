Fish and River Pollution - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408196000, 9781483192482

Fish and River Pollution

1st Edition

Authors: J. R. Erichsen Jones
eBook ISBN: 9781483192482
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 212
Description

Fish and River Pollution deals with experimental and field research connected with the effects of pollution in fish, and the useful data gathered from these studies. After reviewing some experiments made on the effects of pollution on fish, the author discusses pollution by oxygen-reducing effluents such as sewage, milk washing, and other solutions that can be broken down by microorganisms, a process that uses up dissolved oxygen in the water. The experiments conducted by Shelford and Allee, which the author cites, studies the reactions of fish to different concentrations of atmospheric gases, particularly as fish detect low concentrations of oxygen more sensitively than man. The paper also discusses the time-effect relationship of a toxic substance to fish as immersion time, time needed for advancement, minimum time of exposure, and immersion time to fatality. The effect of thermal pollution such as that generated in thermal plants to produce electricity, though chemically toxic-free, can significantly change the temperature of the water where fish live. Such temperature change can affect water viscosity, rate of water oxygen absorption, development of sewage fungus, and changes in natural invertebrate fauna. This book can be appreciated by environmentalists, aquatic researchers, zoologists, and marine biologists.

Table of Contents


Abbreviations

Preface

1 Introduction: A Brief History of Experimental Work on Effects of Pollution on Fish

2 Fish and Oxygen: Pollution by Oxygen-Reducing Effluents

3 The Reactions Offish to Water of Low Oxygen Concentration

4 The Measurement of Toxicity

5 Lead, Zinc and Copper: The Coagulation Film Anoxia Theory

6 The Metals as Salts

Comparative and General Studies

The Reactions Offish to Solutions of Metallic Salts

7 The Respiratory Depressants: Cyanides and Sulphides

8 The Inorganic Gases

9 Acids and Alkalis: pH Tolerance Limits

10 Synthetic Detergents and Soaps

11 Insecticides and Herbicides

12 Phenol and Other Substances Associated with Tar and Wastes

13 Thermal Pollution: The Effect of Heated Effluents

14 Suspended Matter

15 The Toxicity of Complex Effluents

16 The Effects of Pollution on Fish Eggs

Appendix

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Author

J. R. Erichsen Jones

