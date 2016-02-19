First U.K. National Conference on Heat Transfer
1st Edition
The Institution of Chemical Engineers Symposium Series, Volume 2.86
Description
First U.K. National Conference on Heat Transfer, Volume 2, documents the proceedings of the conference organized by the U.K. National Committee for Heat Transfer—a joint committee of the Institutions of Chemical and Mechanical Engineers and includes a member nominated by the Heat Transfer Society—held at the University of Leeds, on 3-5 July 1984. It is intended that the Leeds conference will be the first of a series of UK National Conferences which will be held at four-yearly intervals (1984, 1988, 1992 etc). Thus, for people working in the heat transfer field there will be an opportunity to present and discuss their work at a major conference every two years. This volume contains 52 papers that were presented during Sessions 11-20. The papers in Session 11 deal with enhanced heat transfer. Session 12 presents studies on two-phase flow and boiling. Session 13 contains papers on natural convection. Session 14 focuses measurement techniques in heat transfer while Session 15 deals with heat transfer in high temperature systems. The presentations in Session 16 cover heat transfer in combustion systems while those in Session 17 focus on convective heat transfer. Session 18 takes up heat transfer in cross-flow. Session 19 discusses papers on applied heat transfer. Session 20 deals with studies on industrial heat exchangers.
Table of Contents
Contents - Volume 2
Session 11. Enhanced Heat Transfer
11.1 The prediction of heat-transfer performance in spirally fluted tubes: the turbulent flow regime
11.2 Heat transfer enhancement in shell/tube heat exchangers employing electrostatic fields
11.3 The Senftleben effect in the shell/tube heat exchanger
11.4 Conjugate laminar and/or turbulent forced convection heat transfer from rectangular fins
11.5 The FLUFF code for calculating finned surface heat transfer
11.6 Air-water mist flow over extended surface tubebanks
Session 12. Two-Phase Flow and Boiling
12.1 Prediction of flow pattern boundaries in horizontal two-phase flow
12.2 A simple model for estimating two-phase momentum flux
12.3 Saturation nucleate pool boiling - a simple correlation
12.4 Dryout on the shell side of tube bundles
12.5 Transient critical heat flux in flow boiling
12.6 Critical heat flux characteristics for vertical steam generating tubes with circumferentially non-uniform heating
Session 13. Natural Convection
13.1 Numerical solutions for developing combined convection between uniformly heated vertical parallel plates
13.2 Heat transfer calculations including natural convection in porous insulation and thermal radiation
13.3 Measurements in a turbulent natural convection boundary layer
13.4 Natural convection heat transfer measurements in a trapezoidal water-filled-plenum
13.5 Natural convection caused by passive conductors in stably stratified fluids
13.6 A study of natural convection in narrow annuli using small scale water filled models
Session 14. Measurement Techniques in Heat Transfer
14.1 Simulation of heat transfer in a partially blocked nine pin sub-channel using the electrochemical technique
14.2 Determination of heat transfer coefficients on film cooled flat surfaces using the swollen polymer technique
14.3 The application of the liquid crystal technique to the experimental modeling of forced convection heat transfer in industrial heating processes
14.4 A technique for the measurement of local heat transfer coefficients using copper foil
14.5 Insulation degradation errors in long, metal sheathed thermocouples: calculations and measurements
Session 15. Heat Transfer in High Temperature Systems
15.1 High temperature heat transfer: furnace performance assessment
15.2 Heat transfer from flames to convex surfaces
15.3 Combined radiative and convective heat transfer in an enclosure
15.4 Temperature field in solid forming an enclosure where heart transmission by convection and radiation is taking place
15.5 The radiation distribution factor: its calculation using Monte Carlo techniques and an example of its application
Session 16. Heat Transfer in Combustion Systems
16.1 Thermal modeling of fossil-fired boilers
16.2 The effect of turbulence intensity on convective heat transfer from pre-mixed methane-air flames
16.3 Mathematical modeling of load-recuperative gas-fired furnaces
16.4 Transpiration cooling of gas turbine combustion chamber walls
16.5 Experiments and modeling of ignition on thermally thin plane-parallel pyrolizing solids under transient radiative heating
Session 17. Convective Heat Transfer
17.1 Low Reynolds number heat transfer in the entrance region of a parallel channel
17.2 A numerical study of the influence of thermal stratification on forced convection heat transfer in sodium
17.3 Heat transfer for laminar flow in the entrance region of a smooth pipe
17.4 The computation of momentum and heat transport in turbulent flow around pipe bends
17.5 Full coverage impingement heat transfer: the influence of impingement jet size
Session 18. Heat Transfer in Cross-Flow
18.1 An Investigation of the Influence of freestream turbulence on the thermal characteristics around a single tube
18.2 The effect of longitudinal pitch upon the pressure drop across transverse rows of circular tubes
18.3 Convection heat transfer and flow resistance measurements in conventional and cross-inclined tube banks
18.4 The prediction of shellside flow distribution and pressure drop in a shell-and-tube heat exchanger
18.5 Pressure loss mechanism in resistances inclined to an air flow, with application to fintubes
Session 19. Applied Heat Transfer
19.1 Boiling heat transfer at finned surfaces
19.2 'Appropriate' calculation methods for convective heat transfer from building surfaces
19.3 Heat transfer to protein concentrates
19.4 Acoustic resonance in air cooled heat exchangers
19.5 Hydraulic expansion of tube to tubesheet joints
Session 20. Industrial Heat Exchangers
20.1 Applications of novel, flexible, shell and tube heat exchangers
20.2 Graphite heat exchangers in the process industries
20.3 The plate heat exchanger: construction and design
20.4 The flow distribution in plate heat exchangers
20.5 Plate heat exchangers for heat recovery
Details
- No. of pages:
- 637
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1984
- Published:
- 1st January 1984
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483154206