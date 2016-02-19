First U.K. National Conference on Heat Transfer, Volume 2, documents the proceedings of the conference organized by the U.K. National Committee for Heat Transfer—a joint committee of the Institutions of Chemical and Mechanical Engineers and includes a member nominated by the Heat Transfer Society—held at the University of Leeds, on 3-5 July 1984. It is intended that the Leeds conference will be the first of a series of UK National Conferences which will be held at four-yearly intervals (1984, 1988, 1992 etc). Thus, for people working in the heat transfer field there will be an opportunity to present and discuss their work at a major conference every two years. This volume contains 52 papers that were presented during Sessions 11-20. The papers in Session 11 deal with enhanced heat transfer. Session 12 presents studies on two-phase flow and boiling. Session 13 contains papers on natural convection. Session 14 focuses measurement techniques in heat transfer while Session 15 deals with heat transfer in high temperature systems. The presentations in Session 16 cover heat transfer in combustion systems while those in Session 17 focus on convective heat transfer. Session 18 takes up heat transfer in cross-flow. Session 19 discusses papers on applied heat transfer. Session 20 deals with studies on industrial heat exchangers.

Session 11. Enhanced Heat Transfer

11.1 The prediction of heat-transfer performance in spirally fluted tubes: the turbulent flow regime

11.2 Heat transfer enhancement in shell/tube heat exchangers employing electrostatic fields

11.3 The Senftleben effect in the shell/tube heat exchanger

11.4 Conjugate laminar and/or turbulent forced convection heat transfer from rectangular fins

11.5 The FLUFF code for calculating finned surface heat transfer

11.6 Air-water mist flow over extended surface tubebanks

Session 12. Two-Phase Flow and Boiling

12.1 Prediction of flow pattern boundaries in horizontal two-phase flow

12.2 A simple model for estimating two-phase momentum flux

12.3 Saturation nucleate pool boiling - a simple correlation

12.4 Dryout on the shell side of tube bundles

12.5 Transient critical heat flux in flow boiling

12.6 Critical heat flux characteristics for vertical steam generating tubes with circumferentially non-uniform heating

Session 13. Natural Convection

13.1 Numerical solutions for developing combined convection between uniformly heated vertical parallel plates

13.2 Heat transfer calculations including natural convection in porous insulation and thermal radiation

13.3 Measurements in a turbulent natural convection boundary layer

13.4 Natural convection heat transfer measurements in a trapezoidal water-filled-plenum

13.5 Natural convection caused by passive conductors in stably stratified fluids

13.6 A study of natural convection in narrow annuli using small scale water filled models

Session 14. Measurement Techniques in Heat Transfer

14.1 Simulation of heat transfer in a partially blocked nine pin sub-channel using the electrochemical technique

14.2 Determination of heat transfer coefficients on film cooled flat surfaces using the swollen polymer technique

14.3 The application of the liquid crystal technique to the experimental modeling of forced convection heat transfer in industrial heating processes

14.4 A technique for the measurement of local heat transfer coefficients using copper foil

14.5 Insulation degradation errors in long, metal sheathed thermocouples: calculations and measurements

Session 15. Heat Transfer in High Temperature Systems

15.1 High temperature heat transfer: furnace performance assessment

15.2 Heat transfer from flames to convex surfaces

15.3 Combined radiative and convective heat transfer in an enclosure

15.4 Temperature field in solid forming an enclosure where heart transmission by convection and radiation is taking place

15.5 The radiation distribution factor: its calculation using Monte Carlo techniques and an example of its application

Session 16. Heat Transfer in Combustion Systems

16.1 Thermal modeling of fossil-fired boilers

16.2 The effect of turbulence intensity on convective heat transfer from pre-mixed methane-air flames

16.3 Mathematical modeling of load-recuperative gas-fired furnaces

16.4 Transpiration cooling of gas turbine combustion chamber walls

16.5 Experiments and modeling of ignition on thermally thin plane-parallel pyrolizing solids under transient radiative heating

Session 17. Convective Heat Transfer

17.1 Low Reynolds number heat transfer in the entrance region of a parallel channel

17.2 A numerical study of the influence of thermal stratification on forced convection heat transfer in sodium

17.3 Heat transfer for laminar flow in the entrance region of a smooth pipe

17.4 The computation of momentum and heat transport in turbulent flow around pipe bends

17.5 Full coverage impingement heat transfer: the influence of impingement jet size

Session 18. Heat Transfer in Cross-Flow

18.1 An Investigation of the Influence of freestream turbulence on the thermal characteristics around a single tube

18.2 The effect of longitudinal pitch upon the pressure drop across transverse rows of circular tubes

18.3 Convection heat transfer and flow resistance measurements in conventional and cross-inclined tube banks

18.4 The prediction of shellside flow distribution and pressure drop in a shell-and-tube heat exchanger

18.5 Pressure loss mechanism in resistances inclined to an air flow, with application to fintubes

Session 19. Applied Heat Transfer

19.1 Boiling heat transfer at finned surfaces

19.2 'Appropriate' calculation methods for convective heat transfer from building surfaces

19.3 Heat transfer to protein concentrates

19.4 Acoustic resonance in air cooled heat exchangers

19.5 Hydraulic expansion of tube to tubesheet joints

Session 20. Industrial Heat Exchangers

20.1 Applications of novel, flexible, shell and tube heat exchangers

20.2 Graphite heat exchangers in the process industries

20.3 The plate heat exchanger: construction and design

20.4 The flow distribution in plate heat exchangers

20.5 Plate heat exchangers for heat recovery








