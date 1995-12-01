First Due Trench Rescue
1st Edition
Authors: James Gargan
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815134312
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st December 1995
Page Count: 256
Description
This vital new resource demonstrates the tools and techniques necessary to safely and successfully carry out a trench rescue operation. Chapters include assessment, hazard control, support operations, emergency care, disentanglement, removal and transfer, as well as a glossary of key terms.
About the Author
James Gargan
Affiliations and Expertise
Rescue Training Consultants
