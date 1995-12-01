First Due Trench Rescue - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815134312

First Due Trench Rescue

1st Edition

Authors: James Gargan
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815134312
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st December 1995
Page Count: 256
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This vital new resource demonstrates the tools and techniques necessary to safely and successfully carry out a trench rescue operation. Chapters include assessment, hazard control, support operations, emergency care, disentanglement, removal and transfer, as well as a glossary of key terms.

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815134312

About the Author

James Gargan

Affiliations and Expertise

Rescue Training Consultants

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.