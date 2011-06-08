Fire Fighting Pumping Systems at Industrial Facilities
2nd Edition
Description
Written from the perspective of industrial users, this is the only book that describes how to install an effective firewater pumping system in a pragmatic and budget-conscious way rather than with purely the regulatory framework in mind. Based on the wide-ranging industrial experience of the author, this book is also the only one that deals with the particular risks and requirements of off-shore facilities. This book takes the reader beyond the prescriptive requirements of the fire code (NFPA, UL) and considers how to make the best choice of design for the budget available as well as how to ensure the other components of the pumping system and supporting services are optimized.
Key Features
- The only alternative to guides written by regulatory enforcement bodies, this book is uniquely practical and objective – demonstrating how and why the standards need to be met
- Covers a wide range of industries, including those with exceptional requirements such as off-shore petroleum facilities and chemical plants
- Written by someone who has been responsible for the safety of large numbers of workers and billions of dollars worth of equipment, for those in similarly responsible positions
Readership
Fire protection engineers, health, safety and environment professionals, safety or loss prevention engineers, and risk consultants. The major industrial market is the Oil and Gas sector, including exploration, production, refining, distribution, chemical processing and storage, engineering and consulting, project engineering, safety experts, and fire and safety regulatory bodies
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Historical applications of firewater pumping systems
1.1. Introduction
1.2. Ancient water pumps
1.3. Reciprocating hand and steam-driven fire pumps
1.4. Rotary pumps
1.5. Invention of the centrifugal pump
1.6. Modern fire pumps
1.7. Municipal water pumping plants and mains
1.8. Offshore facilities
Chapter 2. Philosophy of protection
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Protection options
2.3. Insurance requirements
2.4. Internal company policies and standards
Chapter 3. Firewater flow requirements
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Risk areas
3.3. Exposure cooling requirements
3.4. Fire control requirements
3.5. Suppression requirements
3.6. Residual pressure requirements
Chapter 4. Duration of firewater supplies
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Capability of public water mains
4.3. Primary supplies
4.4. Reserve supplies
Chapter 5. Sources of firewater pump supply
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Seas and oceans
5.3. Rivers, channels, ponds and lakes
5.4. Water wells (natural underground reservoirs)
5.5. Manmade reservoirs (impounded supplies)
5.6. Storage tanks
5.7. Municipal and private firewater distribution mains
5.8. Specialized offshore raw seawater systems
5.9. Firewater usage by other services
5.10. Emergency water sources
5.11. Water quality
5.12. Enhancements to fire-fighting water
5.13. Marine growth
5.14. Future use, sources and development
Chapter 6. Pump types and applications
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Dynamic pumps
6.3. Positive displacement pumps
6.4. Firewater pump characteristics
6.5. Main and standby firewater pumps
6.6. Booster firewater pumps
6.7. Water mist firewater pumps
6.8. Jockey pumps
6.9. Firewater circulation pumps
6.10. Foam pumps
6.11. Packaged and skid units
6.12. Retrofit improvements to existing firewater pumps
6.13. Future expansion
6.14. Reliance on mobile firewater pumping apparatus
6.15. Portable pumps
6.16. NFPA 20 versus API 610 and other pump types
Chapter 7. Pump installation, piping arrangements and accessories
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Code requirements
7.3. Listing requirements
7.4. Typical installation
7.5. Location and separation from process areas
7.6. Pump separation
7.7. Pump room or building construction
7.8. Special locations
7.9. Multiple pump installations
7.10. Pump rotation
7.11. Relief valves
7.12. Circulation relief valves
7.13. Pressure and flow control valves
7.14. Isolation valves
7.15. Bypass capability
7.16. Pressure gages
7.17. Pressure recorders
7.18. Flow measurement capability
7.19. Check valves
7.20. Air release valve
7.21. Supervision of isolation valves
7.22. Inlet screens, strainers and filters
7.23. Submerged pump intake openings
7.24. Cavitation, net positive suction head and vortices
7.25. Water hammer or surge
7.26. Pumping system hydraulic design
7.27. Vibration limitation
7.28. Backflow prevention
7.29. Area and task lighting
7.30. Ventilation
7.31. Fire sprinkler protection
7.32. Utility services
7.33. Drainage
7.34. Outside installations
Chapter 8. Materials of construction
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Durability
8.3. Corrosion considerations
8.4. Cathodic protection
8.5. Coatings
8.6. Fiberglass materials
8.7. Fresh water concerns
8.8. Common pump materials
Chapter 9. Pump drivers and power transmission
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Electric motors
9.3. Gasoline engines
9.4. Diesel engines
9.5. Air supplies and ventilation
9.6. Instrument panel
9.7. Steam turbine
9.8. Power transmission options
9.9. Lineshafts
9.10. Indirect hydraulic drive
9.11. Acoustical concerns
9.12. Maintenance access
Chapter 10. Firewater pump controllers
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Firewater pump controllers
10.3. Controller power supplies
10.4. Dual power source controllers
10.5. Automatic transfer switches
10.6. Remote alarm and shutdown panels
10.7. Low suction pressure cut-off
10.8. Jockey pump controllers
10.9. Foam pump controllers
10.10. Controller listing or approval
10.11. Multiple firewater pump installations
10.12. Firewater pump startup
10.13. Color coding of panel indicators
10.14. Electronic readout displays
10.15. Piping and instrumentation diagrams
10.16. Controller indicators
10.17. First-up fault feature
10.18. Cause and effects charts
10.19. Firewater pump shutdown
10.20. Specialized installations
10.21. Controller location and access requirements
Chapter 11. Reliability
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Failure categories
11.3. Insurance industry experience
11.4. Fault tree analysis
11.5. Single point failures
11.6. Number of firewater pumps
11.7. Pump operational failures
11.8. Electrical motor failures
11.9. Diesel engine failures
11.10. Gearbox failures
11.11. Controller faults
11.12. Plant perils and pumping system exposure
Chapter 12. Classified area pump installations
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Diesel engine ignition hazards
12.3. Hot surfaces
12.4. Hot exhaust gases
12.5. Exhaust system (muffler)
12.6. Exhaust system spark or flame discharge
12.7. Engine overspeeding
12.8. Flashback in air intake
12.9. Material selection
12.10. Rated instrumentation and electrical hardware
12.11. Decompression ports
12.12. Electric motors
12.13. Controllers
Chapter 13. Firewater pump acceptance and flow testing
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Safety precautions
13.3. Factory acceptance test
13.4. Site acceptance test and commissioning
13.5. Periodic performance tests
13.6. Pump curve test points
13.7. Fuel examination
13.8. Specific speed verification
13.9. Accuracy of test gages
13.10. Weekly testing
13.11. Controller and interface testing
13.12. Foam pump testing
13.13. Basic test procedure
13.14. Supplemental checks
13.15. Correction factors for observed test rpm to rated rpm of driver
13.16. Additional testing and maintenance aspects
Chapter 14. Human factors and quality control
14.1. Human factors
14.2. Identification
14.3. Starting instructions
14.4. Access
14.5. Guards
14.6. Noise levels
14.7. Emergency and pre-fire plans
14.8. Documentation
14.9. Training
14.10. Security
14.11. Quality control
Appendix. Selected major incidents affecting the performance of firewater pumping systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2011
- Published:
- 8th June 2011
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437744729
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437744712
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128103784
About the Author
Dennis Nolan
Dr. Dennis P. Nolan has had a long career devoted to risk engineering, fire protection engineering, loss prevention engineering and systems safety engineering. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Business Administration from Berne University, Master of Science degree in Systems Management from Florida Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Fire Protection Engineering from the University of Maryland. He is a U.S. registered professional engineer in fire protection engineering in the state of California.He is currently on the Executive Management staff of Saudi Aramco, located in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, as a Loss Prevention Consultant/Chief Fire Prevention Engineer. He covers some of the largest oil and gas facilities in the world. As part of his career, he has examined oil production, refining, and marketing facilities under severe conditions and in various unique worldwide locations, including Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Russia, and North and South America. His activity in the aerospace field has included engineering support for the NASA Space Shuttle launch facilities at Kennedy Space Center (and for those undertaken at Vandenburg Air Force Base, California) and “classified” national defense systems. Dr. Nolan has received numerous safety awards and is a member of the American Society of Safety Engineers, He is the author of many technical papers and professional articles in various international fire safety publications. He has written at least four books, several published by Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Loss Prevention Consultant and Chief Fire Prevention Engineer, Saudi Aramco