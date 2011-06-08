Fire Fighting Pumping Systems at Industrial Facilities - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781437744712, 9781437744729

Fire Fighting Pumping Systems at Industrial Facilities

2nd Edition

Authors: Dennis Nolan
eBook ISBN: 9781437744729
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437744712
Paperback ISBN: 9780128103784
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 8th June 2011
Page Count: 216
Description

Written from the perspective of industrial users, this is the only book that describes how to install an effective firewater pumping system in a pragmatic and budget-conscious way rather than with purely the regulatory framework in mind. Based on the wide-ranging industrial experience of the author, this book is also the only one that deals with the particular risks and requirements of off-shore facilities. This book takes the reader beyond the prescriptive requirements of the fire code (NFPA, UL) and considers how to make the best choice of design for the budget available as well as how to ensure the other components of the pumping system and supporting services are optimized.

Key Features

  • The only alternative to guides written by regulatory enforcement bodies, this book is uniquely practical and objective – demonstrating how and why the standards need to be met
  • Covers a wide range of industries, including those with exceptional requirements such as off-shore petroleum facilities and chemical plants
  • Written by someone who has been responsible for the safety of large numbers of workers and billions of dollars worth of equipment, for those in similarly responsible positions

Readership

Fire protection engineers, health, safety and environment professionals, safety or loss prevention engineers, and risk consultants. The major industrial market is the Oil and Gas sector, including exploration, production, refining, distribution, chemical processing and storage, engineering and consulting, project engineering, safety experts, and fire and safety regulatory bodies

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Historical applications of firewater pumping systems

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Ancient water pumps

1.3. Reciprocating hand and steam-driven fire pumps

1.4. Rotary pumps

1.5. Invention of the centrifugal pump

1.6. Modern fire pumps

1.7. Municipal water pumping plants and mains

1.8. Offshore facilities

Chapter 2. Philosophy of protection

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Protection options

2.3. Insurance requirements

2.4. Internal company policies and standards

Chapter 3. Firewater flow requirements

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Risk areas

3.3. Exposure cooling requirements

3.4. Fire control requirements

3.5. Suppression requirements

3.6. Residual pressure requirements

Chapter 4. Duration of firewater supplies

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Capability of public water mains

4.3. Primary supplies

4.4. Reserve supplies

Chapter 5. Sources of firewater pump supply

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Seas and oceans

5.3. Rivers, channels, ponds and lakes

5.4. Water wells (natural underground reservoirs)

5.5. Manmade reservoirs (impounded supplies)

5.6. Storage tanks

5.7. Municipal and private firewater distribution mains

5.8. Specialized offshore raw seawater systems

5.9. Firewater usage by other services

5.10. Emergency water sources

5.11. Water quality

5.12. Enhancements to fire-fighting water

5.13. Marine growth

5.14. Future use, sources and development

Chapter 6. Pump types and applications

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Dynamic pumps

6.3. Positive displacement pumps

6.4. Firewater pump characteristics

6.5. Main and standby firewater pumps

6.6. Booster firewater pumps

6.7. Water mist firewater pumps

6.8. Jockey pumps

6.9. Firewater circulation pumps

6.10. Foam pumps

6.11. Packaged and skid units

6.12. Retrofit improvements to existing firewater pumps

6.13. Future expansion

6.14. Reliance on mobile firewater pumping apparatus

6.15. Portable pumps

6.16. NFPA 20 versus API 610 and other pump types

Chapter 7. Pump installation, piping arrangements and accessories

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Code requirements

7.3. Listing requirements

7.4. Typical installation

7.5. Location and separation from process areas

7.6. Pump separation

7.7. Pump room or building construction

7.8. Special locations

7.9. Multiple pump installations

7.10. Pump rotation

7.11. Relief valves

7.12. Circulation relief valves

7.13. Pressure and flow control valves

7.14. Isolation valves

7.15. Bypass capability

7.16. Pressure gages

7.17. Pressure recorders

7.18. Flow measurement capability

7.19. Check valves

7.20. Air release valve

7.21. Supervision of isolation valves

7.22. Inlet screens, strainers and filters

7.23. Submerged pump intake openings

7.24. Cavitation, net positive suction head and vortices

7.25. Water hammer or surge

7.26. Pumping system hydraulic design

7.27. Vibration limitation

7.28. Backflow prevention

7.29. Area and task lighting

7.30. Ventilation

7.31. Fire sprinkler protection

7.32. Utility services

7.33. Drainage

7.34. Outside installations

Chapter 8. Materials of construction

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Durability

8.3. Corrosion considerations

8.4. Cathodic protection

8.5. Coatings

8.6. Fiberglass materials

8.7. Fresh water concerns

8.8. Common pump materials

Chapter 9. Pump drivers and power transmission

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Electric motors

9.3. Gasoline engines

9.4. Diesel engines

9.5. Air supplies and ventilation

9.6. Instrument panel

9.7. Steam turbine

9.8. Power transmission options

9.9. Lineshafts

9.10. Indirect hydraulic drive

9.11. Acoustical concerns

9.12. Maintenance access

Chapter 10. Firewater pump controllers

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Firewater pump controllers

10.3. Controller power supplies

10.4. Dual power source controllers

10.5. Automatic transfer switches

10.6. Remote alarm and shutdown panels

10.7. Low suction pressure cut-off

10.8. Jockey pump controllers

10.9. Foam pump controllers

10.10. Controller listing or approval

10.11. Multiple firewater pump installations

10.12. Firewater pump startup

10.13. Color coding of panel indicators

10.14. Electronic readout displays

10.15. Piping and instrumentation diagrams

10.16. Controller indicators

10.17. First-up fault feature

10.18. Cause and effects charts

10.19. Firewater pump shutdown

10.20. Specialized installations

10.21. Controller location and access requirements

Chapter 11. Reliability

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Failure categories

11.3. Insurance industry experience

11.4. Fault tree analysis

11.5. Single point failures

11.6. Number of firewater pumps

11.7. Pump operational failures

11.8. Electrical motor failures

11.9. Diesel engine failures

11.10. Gearbox failures

11.11. Controller faults

11.12. Plant perils and pumping system exposure

Chapter 12. Classified area pump installations

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Diesel engine ignition hazards

12.3. Hot surfaces

12.4. Hot exhaust gases

12.5. Exhaust system (muffler)

12.6. Exhaust system spark or flame discharge

12.7. Engine overspeeding

12.8. Flashback in air intake

12.9. Material selection

12.10. Rated instrumentation and electrical hardware

12.11. Decompression ports

12.12. Electric motors

12.13. Controllers

Chapter 13. Firewater pump acceptance and flow testing

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Safety precautions

13.3. Factory acceptance test

13.4. Site acceptance test and commissioning

13.5. Periodic performance tests

13.6. Pump curve test points

13.7. Fuel examination

13.8. Specific speed verification

13.9. Accuracy of test gages

13.10. Weekly testing

13.11. Controller and interface testing

13.12. Foam pump testing

13.13. Basic test procedure

13.14. Supplemental checks

13.15. Correction factors for observed test rpm to rated rpm of driver

13.16. Additional testing and maintenance aspects

Chapter 14. Human factors and quality control

14.1. Human factors

14.2. Identification

14.3. Starting instructions

14.4. Access

14.5. Guards

14.6. Noise levels

14.7. Emergency and pre-fire plans

14.8. Documentation

14.9. Training

14.10. Security

14.11. Quality control

Appendix. Selected major incidents affecting the performance of firewater pumping systems

Details

No. of pages:
216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2011
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9781437744729
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437744712
Paperback ISBN:
9780128103784

About the Author

Dennis Nolan

Dr. Dennis P. Nolan has had a long career devoted to risk engineering, fire protection engineering, loss prevention engineering and systems safety engineering. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Business Administration from Berne University, Master of Science degree in Systems Management from Florida Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Fire Protection Engineering from the University of Maryland. He is a U.S. registered professional engineer in fire protection engineering in the state of California.He is currently on the Executive Management staff of Saudi Aramco, located in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, as a Loss Prevention Consultant/Chief Fire Prevention Engineer. He covers some of the largest oil and gas facilities in the world. As part of his career, he has examined oil production, refining, and marketing facilities under severe conditions and in various unique worldwide locations, including Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Russia, and North and South America. His activity in the aerospace field has included engineering support for the NASA Space Shuttle launch facilities at Kennedy Space Center (and for those undertaken at Vandenburg Air Force Base, California) and “classified” national defense systems. Dr. Nolan has received numerous safety awards and is a member of the American Society of Safety Engineers, He is the author of many technical papers and professional articles in various international fire safety publications. He has written at least four books, several published by Elsevier.

Affiliations and Expertise

Loss Prevention Consultant and Chief Fire Prevention Engineer, Saudi Aramco

Ratings and Reviews

