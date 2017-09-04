Finite Physical Dimensions Optimal Thermodynamics 1
1st Edition
Fundamentals
Description
Energy and the environment are inextricably linked to the economy. Thermodynamics therefore seems to be a privileged tool in overcoming the constraints associated with optimization.
This first volume reports on an original, contemporary approach leading to optimal solutions in the form of trend models, proving the existence of solutions which can then be refined in a more complete and sophisticated manner.
The validation of the proposed methodology is realized through real-life examples (engines, heat pumps, refrigeration systems, etc.). However, the more fundamental aspects linked to the dynamics of the transfer and conversion of energy and matter are also explored, as well as the evolution which characterizes the second law of thermodynamics.
This book presents recent advances, often still undergoing research, as well as structured exercises, and is therefore aimed at both students and researchers in the field of energetics.
Key Features
- It proposes a view of the evolution of knowledge regarding the thermodynamics modeling of systems and processes
- It shows results and also the existence of optimum all and along the development
- It focuses on multidisciplinary approach that characterizes thermodynamics
Readership
Physicists and engineers as well as interested public. Students (level master thesis; PHD; researchers)
Table of Contents
1. From Thermostatics to Non-equilibrium Thermodynamics
2. Heat Exchangers
3. From Carnot Cycle to Carnot Heat Engine: A Case Study
4. Internal Combustion Engines Revisited
5. Combustion Turbines and Other Heat Engines
6. Reverse Cycle Machines
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 4th September 2017
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081023495
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785482328
About the Author
Michel Feidt
Michel Feidt is Professor in the Department of Physics and Mechanics at the University of Lorraine, France.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, University of Lorraine, France