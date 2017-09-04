Finite Physical Dimensions Optimal Thermodynamics 1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785482328, 9780081023495

Finite Physical Dimensions Optimal Thermodynamics 1

1st Edition

Fundamentals

Authors: Michel Feidt
eBook ISBN: 9780081023495
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785482328
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 4th September 2017
Page Count: 272
Description

Energy and the environment are inextricably linked to the economy. Thermodynamics therefore seems to be a privileged tool in overcoming the constraints associated with optimization.
This first volume reports on an original, contemporary approach leading to optimal solutions in the form of trend models, proving the existence of solutions which can then be refined in a more complete and sophisticated manner.
The validation of the proposed methodology is realized through real-life examples (engines, heat pumps, refrigeration systems, etc.). However, the more fundamental aspects linked to the dynamics of the transfer and conversion of energy and matter are also explored, as well as the evolution which characterizes the second law of thermodynamics.
This book presents recent advances, often still undergoing research, as well as structured exercises, and is therefore aimed at both students and researchers in the field of energetics.

Key Features

  • It proposes a view of the evolution of knowledge regarding the thermodynamics modeling of systems and processes
  • It shows results and also the existence of optimum all and along the development
  • It focuses on multidisciplinary approach that characterizes thermodynamics

Readership

Physicists and engineers as well as interested public. Students (level master thesis; PHD; researchers)

Table of Contents

1. From Thermostatics to Non-equilibrium Thermodynamics
2. Heat Exchangers
3. From Carnot Cycle to Carnot Heat Engine: A Case Study
4. Internal Combustion Engines Revisited
5. Combustion Turbines and Other Heat Engines
6. Reverse Cycle Machines

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081023495
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785482328

About the Author

Michel Feidt

Michel Feidt is Professor in the Department of Physics and Mechanics at the University of Lorraine, France.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, University of Lorraine, France

