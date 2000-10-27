Finite Element Modelling of Composite Materials and Structures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855734227, 9781855738928

Finite Element Modelling of Composite Materials and Structures

1st Edition

Authors: F L Matthews G A O Davies D Hitchings C Soutis
eBook ISBN: 9781855738928
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855734227
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 27th October 2000
Page Count: 224
Table of Contents

Part 1 Review of composite materials: Overview; Fundamentals of composites. Part 2 Fundamentals of finite element analysis. Part 3 Finite elements applied to composite materials: Composites and finite element analysis; Definition of composite materials in finite element analysis. Part 4 Analytical and numerical modelling: Interlaminar stresses and free edge stresses; Fracture and fracture mechanics; Delamination; Joining; Fatigue.

Description

Finite element modelling of composite materials and structures provides an introduction to a technique which is increasingly being used as an analytical tool for composite materials.

The text is presented in four parts:

  • Part one sets the scene and reviews the fundamentals of composite materials together with the basic nature of FRP and its constituents. Two-dimensional stress-strain is covered, as is laminated plated theory and its limitations.
  • Part two reviews the basic principles of FE analysis, starting with underlying theoretical issues and going on to show how elements are derived, a model is generated and results are processed.
  • Part three builds on the basics of FE analysis and considers the particular issues that arise in applying finite elements to composites, especially to the layered nature of the material.
  • Part four deals with the application of FE to FRP composites, presenting analytical models alongside FE representations. Specific issues addressed include interlaminar stresses, fracture delamination, joints and fatigue.
This book is invaluable for students of materials science and engineering, and for engineers and others wishing to expand their knowledge of structural analysis.

Key Features

  • Covers important work on finite element analysis of composite material performance
  • Based on material developed for an MSc course at Imperial College, London, UK
  • Covers particular problems such as holes, free edges with FE results compared with experimental data and classical analysis

Readership

Students of materials science and engineering, engineers, and others wishing to expand their knowledge of structural analysis

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781855738928
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855734227

Reviews

This book is recommended to engineering students and practising engineers who would like to get up to speed fairly quickly and become familiar with the FE methods., Applied Mechanics Reviews

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

F L Matthews Author

G A O Davies Author

Professor G. A. O. Davies is Senior Research Fellow and Senior Research Investigator in the Department of Aeronautics at Imperial College, University of London, UK.

D Hitchings Author

D. Hitchings is Senior Lecturer, Department of Aeronautics at Imperial College, University of London, UK.

C Soutis Author

Professor Costas Soutis is Head of Aerospace Engineering at The University of Sheffield.

Affiliations and Expertise

Sheffield University

