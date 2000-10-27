Finite Element Modelling of Composite Materials and Structures
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Review of composite materials: Overview; Fundamentals of composites. Part 2 Fundamentals of finite element analysis. Part 3 Finite elements applied to composite materials: Composites and finite element analysis; Definition of composite materials in finite element analysis. Part 4 Analytical and numerical modelling: Interlaminar stresses and free edge stresses; Fracture and fracture mechanics; Delamination; Joining; Fatigue.
Description
Finite element modelling of composite materials and structures provides an introduction to a technique which is increasingly being used as an analytical tool for composite materials.
The text is presented in four parts:
- Part one sets the scene and reviews the fundamentals of composite materials together with the basic nature of FRP and its constituents. Two-dimensional stress-strain is covered, as is laminated plated theory and its limitations.
- Part two reviews the basic principles of FE analysis, starting with underlying theoretical issues and going on to show how elements are derived, a model is generated and results are processed.
- Part three builds on the basics of FE analysis and considers the particular issues that arise in applying finite elements to composites, especially to the layered nature of the material.
- Part four deals with the application of FE to FRP composites, presenting analytical models alongside FE representations. Specific issues addressed include interlaminar stresses, fracture delamination, joints and fatigue.
Key Features
- Covers important work on finite element analysis of composite material performance
- Based on material developed for an MSc course at Imperial College, London, UK
- Covers particular problems such as holes, free edges with FE results compared with experimental data and classical analysis
Readership
Students of materials science and engineering, engineers, and others wishing to expand their knowledge of structural analysis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2000
- Published:
- 27th October 2000
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855738928
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855734227
Reviews
This book is recommended to engineering students and practising engineers who would like to get up to speed fairly quickly and become familiar with the FE methods., Applied Mechanics Reviews
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
F L Matthews Author
G A O Davies Author
Professor G. A. O. Davies is Senior Research Fellow and Senior Research Investigator in the Department of Aeronautics at Imperial College, University of London, UK.
D Hitchings Author
D. Hitchings is Senior Lecturer, Department of Aeronautics at Imperial College, University of London, UK.
C Soutis Author
Professor Costas Soutis is Head of Aerospace Engineering at The University of Sheffield.
Affiliations and Expertise
Sheffield University