Finite Element Methods (Part 1), Volume 2
1st Edition
Authors: P.G. Ciarlet
eBook ISBN: 9780444536686
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444703651
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 11th February 1990
Description
This series of volumes will cover all the major aspects of Numerical Analysis, serving as the basic reference work on the subject. Each volume will concentrate on one, or two, particular topics and will be essentially self-contained. Each article, written by an expert, is an in-depth survey, reflecting the most recent trends in the field. The Handbook will cover the basic methods of Numerical Analysis, under the following general headings: # Solution of Equations in R n # Finite Difference Methods # Finite Element Methods # Techniques of Scientific Computing # Optimization Theory and Systems Science.
