Finite and Infinite Sets
1st Edition
Colloquia Mathematica Societatis János Bolyai, 37.
Description
Colloquia Mathematica Societatis Jânos Bolyai, 37: Finite and Infinite Sets, Vol. I focuses on the principles, operations, and approaches involved in finite and infinite sets.
The selection first elaborates on essential chains and squares, cellular automata in trees, almost disjoint families of countable sets, and application of Lovasz local lemma. Discussions focus on deleting operations, number of all and self-dual E-chains, transversality of E-chains and E-squares, and binary E-chains and E-squares. The text then elaborates on induced subgraphs, inverse extremal digraph problems, two Sperner-type conditions, and minimal decomposition of all graphs with equinumerous vertices and edges into mutually isomorphic subgraphs. Topics include general digraph extremal problem, matrix graphs and quadratic forms, augmentation of matrices, set of attained densities, proof of the continuity theorem, and inverse extremal multigraph problems.
The text examines circular flows in graphs, two-colorings of simple arrangements, monochromatic paths in infinite colored graphs, and graphs associated with an integral domain and their applications. The selection is a dependable reference for researchers interested in finite and infinite sets.
Table of Contents
Volume I
Preface
Contents
On the Essential Chains and Squares
Cellular Automata in Trees
On the Distribution of the Number of Interior Points
Almost Disjoint Families of Countable Sets
Inductive Classes of Cubic Graphs
An Application of Lovâsz Local Lemma: There Exist an Infinite 01-Sequence Containing no Near Identical Intervals
Induced Subgraphs
Inverse Extremal Digraph Problems
On the Sperner-Type Conditions
Minimal Decomposition of All Graphs with Equinumerous Vertices and Edges into Mutually Isomorphic Subgraphs
On Irregularities of Distribution
Some Theorems of the Nordhaus—Gaddum Class
A Restricted Version of Hales—Jewett's Theorem
Size Ramsey Numbers Involving Matchings
Selectivity of Hypergraphs
Generalized Polymatroids
Matroids from Crossing Families
Families of Finite Sets with Missing Intersections
Extending Functions from Subsets
An Erdõs—Ko-Rado Type Theorem
Strong Systems of Representatives
Graphs Associated with an Integral Domain and their Applications
Monochromatic Paths in Infinite Coloured Graphs
Two-Colorings of Simple Arrangements
On Dumpling-Eating Giants
On Circular Flows in Graphs
Longest Circuits in 3-Connected Graphs
Volume II
A Generalized MFMC-Property and Multicommodity Cut Problems
Finding Special Subdivisions of K4 in a Graph
On the Average Height of Monotonically Labelled Binary Trees
Dense Systems of Almost-Disjoint Sets
On Hadwiger Numbers of a Graph and its Complement
The Numbers of Odd-Cycle-Free Graphs
Oriented Matroids as Signed Geometries Real in Corank 2
Multitransversals in τ-Critical Hypergraphs
Nested Transversals
Some Problems in Vertex Symmetric Graphs
Edge-Coloring of Composite Regular Graphs
The Generalized Dichromatic Number of a Digraph
Amalgamation of Matroids Along Hypergraphs
Strongly Perfect Line Graphs and Total Graphs
Some Problems of Self-Dual Matroids
On Spatial Representations of Finite Graphs
On Unavoidable Subgraphs of Tournaments
On a Classification of Graphs with Respect to the Properties of Neighbourhood Graphs
On Two Concepts of Discrepancy in a Class of Combinatorial Games
Quasi-Residual Designs, Codes and Graphs
Some Coverings Derived from Finite Planes
For t≥3, Every t-dimensional; Partial Order can be Embedded in a t + 1 -Irreducible Partial Order
Some Results on Uniquely Colourable Graphs
The Method of Set-Pairs for Extremal Problems in Hypergraphs
Are m Given Elements Neighbouring?
Subdirect Irreducibility and Dimensions of Digraphs
On the Connection of the Frobenius Problem and the Knapsack Problem
Kruskal-Katona's Theorem in Generalized Complexes
Criticity with Respect to Properties and Operations in Graph Theory
On a Generalized Williamson Equation
Generalized Matchings and Generalized Hermite Polynomials
On Two Problems from Extremal Graph Theory
Problems
Solutions of Problems
On the Number of Subdivisions of the Unit Square
On the Subdivision of the Unit Square into Rectangles with Equal Area
Details
- No. of pages:
- 438
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1984
- Published:
- 1st January 1984
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483161228
About the Editor
A. Hajnal
L. Lovász
Affiliations and Expertise
Princeton University, Department of Computer Science, USA