Financial Decision Making under Uncertainty presents the increasing application of the approach to financial decision making under uncertain to a myriad of practical problems. This book provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of financial theory.
Organized into five parts encompassing 13 chapters, this book begins with an overview of formulating a problem as a linear program. This text then discusses the highlights of the theoretical and empirical analysis and then uses the same analytical framework to obtain results on the effect of inflation on the market price of risk. Other chapters consider meaningful utility functions for individual households that can be combined to construct an aggregate demand function for risky assets. This book discusses as well the formulation of the capital expenditure problems. The final chapter examines the case where the regulatory constraint is continuously enforced.
This book is a valuable resource for advanced undergraduate and graduate students in financial theory.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Part I Utility and Risk Analysis
An Algorithm for Finding Undominated Portfolios
I. Introduction
II. An Alternate Criterion for Dominance
III. The Algorithm
References
The Strong Case for the Generalized Logarithmic Utility Model as the Premier Model of Financial Markets
I. Introduction
II. The Generalized Logarithmic Utility Model
III. Financial Choice
IV. Financial Equilibrium
V. Financial Efficiency
References
Part II Investment Decisions Under Uncertainty
The Demand for Risky Assets: Some Extensions
I. Introduction and Summary
II. Determinants of Market Price of Risk: Theoretical Background
III. Determinants of Market Price of Risk: Statistical Tests
IV. Market Price of Risk and Inflation
References
Optimal Timing of Capital Expenditures
Introduction
I. Replacement Model
II. Simplification of the Model
III. Generality of the Replacement Model
IV. Numerical Illustrations
V. The General Model
VI. Concluding Observations
References
Leasing, Buying, and the Cost of Capital Services
I. Introduction
II. The Neoclassical Analysis for the Certainty Case
III. The Extension to Allow for Uncertainty
IV. The Impact of Taxes on the Rent-or-Buy Decision
V. The Impact of Tax Subsidies and Tax Exemptions
VI. Summary
References
Part III Portfolio Analysis and Capital Market Theory
The Capital Asset Pricing Model: A "Multi-Beta" Interpretation
I. Introduction
II. The Multi-Beta Interpretation
III. A Multifactor Model
IV. A Discrete-State Model
V. Expected Returns
VI. Historic Betas, Ex Ante Betas, and Actual Returns
VII. Measurement of Factors
References
Portfolio Efficiency Analysis in Three Moments: The Multiperiod Case
References
Equivalence among Alternative Portfolio Selection Criteria
I. Introduction
II. Mathematical Definitions and Comprehensive Theorem
III. Comments and Additional Results
References
Part IV Inflation and Financial Decisions
The Superfund: Efficient Paths Toward Efficient Capital Markets in Large and Small Countries
I. Introduction and Summary
II. Theoretical Foundations
III. Pragmatics: Some Basic Considerations
IV. Taking Cognizance of the Nitty Gritty of Investment Decision Making
V. Some Implications of S*
VI. Nominal Returns versus Deflated Returns
VII. Multiperiod Extensions
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
Part V Applications of Risk Analysis
Default Risk and the Demand for Forward Exchange
I. Introduction
II. The Model and the Optimality Conditions
III. The Demand Schedules
IV. Equilibrium with Homogeneous Expectations
V. Summary and Concluding Remarks
References
Optimal Coupon Rate, Taxes, and Collusion Between Borrower and Lender
I. Assumptions
II. The Analysis Under Certainty
III. Collusion Under Uncertainty
IV. Summary and Concluding Remarks
References
An Optimal Screening Policy for R & D Projects
I. Introduction
II. The R & D Process
III. A Definition of Screening Performance
IV. The Model
V. Optimization with Fixed Budget
References
Optimal Investment and Financing Patterns Under Alternative Methods of Regulation
Introduction
I. The Basic Structure
II. Analysis When Regulation Is Continuously Enforced
III. Analysis with Regulatory Lag
IV. Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
