Financial Decision Making under Uncertainty presents the increasing application of the approach to financial decision making under uncertain to a myriad of practical problems. This book provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of financial theory.

Organized into five parts encompassing 13 chapters, this book begins with an overview of formulating a problem as a linear program. This text then discusses the highlights of the theoretical and empirical analysis and then uses the same analytical framework to obtain results on the effect of inflation on the market price of risk. Other chapters consider meaningful utility functions for individual households that can be combined to construct an aggregate demand function for risky assets. This book discusses as well the formulation of the capital expenditure problems. The final chapter examines the case where the regulatory constraint is continuously enforced.

This book is a valuable resource for advanced undergraduate and graduate students in financial theory.