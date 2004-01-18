Film Properties of Plastics and Elastomers
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction Packaging Materials Test Methods Physical Properties Units Regulations Resin Chapters (48) Appendices References Glossary Indices
Description
This extensively revised and updated second edition of the only data handbook available on the engineering properties of commercial polymeric films details many physical, mechanical, optical, electrical, and permeation properties within the context of specific test parameters, providing a ready reference for comparing materials in the same family as well as materials in different families.
Data are presented on the characteristics of 47 major plastic and elastomer packaging materials. New to this edition, the resin chapters each contain textual summary information including category, general description, processing methods, applications, and other facts as appropriate, such as reliability, weatherability, and regulatory approval considerations for use in food and medical packaging. Extensive references are provided. The resin chapter material supplier trade name product data are presented in graphical and tabular format, with results normalized to SI units, retaining the familiar format of the 1st edition and allowing easy comparison between materials and test conditions.
Readership
Engineers, chemists, manufacturers, suppliers, designers and other technical professionals who want a comprehensive reference guide to film properties of plastics and elastomers.
Details
About the Authors
Laurence McKeen Author
Larry McKeen has a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin and worked for DuPont Fluoroproducts from 1978–2014. As a Senior Research Associate Chemist, he was responsible for new product development including application technology and product optimization for particular end-uses, and product testing. He retired from DuPont at the end of 2014 and is currently a consultant.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Associate, DuPont, Wilmington, DE, USA
Liesl K. Massey Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Fina Oil and Chemical Company