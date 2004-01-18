Film Properties of Plastics and Elastomers - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781884207945, 9780815517177

Film Properties of Plastics and Elastomers

2nd Edition

Authors: Laurence McKeen Liesl K. Massey
eBook ISBN: 9780815517177
Hardcover ISBN: 9781884207945
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 18th January 2004
Page Count: 225
Table of Contents

Introduction Packaging Materials Test Methods Physical Properties Units Regulations Resin Chapters (48) Appendices References Glossary Indices

Description

This extensively revised and updated second edition of the only data handbook available on the engineering properties of commercial polymeric films details many physical, mechanical, optical, electrical, and permeation properties within the context of specific test parameters, providing a ready reference for comparing materials in the same family as well as materials in different families.

Data are presented on the characteristics of 47 major plastic and elastomer packaging materials. New to this edition, the resin chapters each contain textual summary information including category, general description, processing methods, applications, and other facts as appropriate, such as reliability, weatherability, and regulatory approval considerations for use in food and medical packaging. Extensive references are provided. The resin chapter material supplier trade name product data are presented in graphical and tabular format, with results normalized to SI units, retaining the familiar format of the 1st edition and allowing easy comparison between materials and test conditions.

Readership

Engineers, chemists, manufacturers, suppliers, designers and other technical professionals who want a comprehensive reference guide to film properties of plastics and elastomers.

Details

No. of pages:
225
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2004
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815517177
Hardcover ISBN:
9781884207945

About the Authors

Laurence McKeen Author

Larry McKeen has a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin and worked for DuPont Fluoroproducts from 1978–2014. As a Senior Research Associate Chemist, he was responsible for new product development including application technology and product optimization for particular end-uses, and product testing. He retired from DuPont at the end of 2014 and is currently a consultant.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Research Associate, DuPont, Wilmington, DE, USA

Liesl K. Massey Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Fina Oil and Chemical Company

